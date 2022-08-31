Read full article on original website
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
Survivors evacuated after eight die while trying to climb Russian volcano
Rescuers have evacuated survivors of a climbing expedition on Eurasia's highest volcano that claimed eight lives, local authorities say.
China charges dozens over brutal attack on women in restaurant
Chinese authorities have charged 28 people and detained eight police officials following a brutal assault on a group of women earlier this summer that shocked the country and provoked widespread anger.
Bow stabbing: Teenager dead and another critical after 'disturbance'
A teenager has been stabbed to death and another seriously wounded during a violent disturbance in east London. The Met Police was called to a fight "involving a large number of people" at Lichfield Road in Bow shortly after midnight. Two males were taken to hospital with knife wounds but...
Five killed, two injured climbing Eurasia's tallest active volcano
Five people climbing Eurasia's tallest active volcano have died in an accident and rescuers are trying to extract two other injured climbers, Russian news reports said Saturday.The climbers were trying to ascend to the top of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, when the accident occurred about 500 meters below the 4,750-meter (15,884-foot) summit, the reports cited the prosecutor's office of the Kamchatka region as saying.All the climbers were Russian, the reports said. Details of the accident were not immediately known.Last year, the volcano erupted on its northwestern slope, seeping lava and ejecting volcanic bombs.The Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far northeast is noted for its array of active and dormant volcanos, hot springs and abundant wildlife.The incident marks the latest in a recent string of climbing accidents involving volcanoes around the world. Last month, three mountaineers died and 12 were injured after they fell while climbing Ecuador's Carihuairazo volcano. In June, a woman died and a climbing companion was injured when they scaled the highly active, off-limits peak of the Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico.In July, an American tourist had to be rescued on Mount Vesuvius near Naples after he apparently slipped into the Italian volcano's crater while trying to recover his fallen cell phone.
A 51-year-old French woman is in critical condition following a shark bite incident in Hawaii
A 51-year-old woman from France is in critical condition after being bitten by a shark Saturday on the island of Maui, according to the Maui Police Department.
Fears for babies born into Pakistan's devastating floods
It was raining when Kainat Solangi's daughter was born on August 14 and it's barely stopped since, stranding her family in a makeshift tent on a thin strip of land surrounded by Pakistan's worst-ever floods.
A suspect in a mass stabbing that killed 10 in Saskatchewan is still at large after his brother was found dead
A manhunt is underway for one of two brothers suspected in a mass stabbing that left 10 dead and 18 injured across multiple locations in Saskatchewan, Canada.
