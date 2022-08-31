ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As August Employment Report Looms, Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade PayPal, Robinhood, Snap and More

By Chris Lange
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450tyt_0hcfSjXm00 Markets dipped again on Wednesday, continuing the slide lower and setting up for a negative August. Also, the run lower over the month of August has more or less wiped out the July rally. Each of the major averages was holding steady at a loss of 0.3% on the day thus far.

Even though markets may currently be on the downturn, positive economic data may be on the way in the form of the August employment report, set to release Friday morning. The recent trend for this report has been steady low unemployment rates and rising payrolls.

Currently, the consensus forecast calls for 318,000 in nonfarm payrolls for August, as well as an unemployment rate of 3.5%. Note that the previous month had 528,000 in nonfarm payrolls and a 3.5% unemployment rate.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on HPE, Meta Platforms, Pinduoduo and more.

Ambarella Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMBA ): Summit Insights downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy. The 52-week trading range is $60.56 to $227.59, and the stock traded near $70 on Wednesday.

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC): Cowen initiated coverage with an Outperform rating. The shares traded near $26 on Wednesday. The 52-week range is $12.08 to $62.08.

Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE: BX ): Barclays started coverage with an Overweight rating and a $120 price target. Shares traded near $95 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $86.97 to $149.78.

Coinbase Global Inc. ( NASDAQ: COIN ): Barclays started coverage with an Equal Weight rating and an $80 price target. Shares have traded as high as $368.90 in the past year but were near $68 on Wednesday, which is down 73% year to date.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. ( NASDAQ: IBKR ): Barclays started it with an Overweight rating and a $77 price target. Shares traded near $61 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $52.18 to $82.83.

Paysafe Ltd. ( NYSE: PSFE ): Susquehanna's downgrade to Neutral from Positive included a price target cut to $2 from $5. The 52-week trading range is $1.72 to $9.36. Shares changed hands near $2 apiece on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: 8 Safe ‘Strong Buy’ Health Care Dividend Stocks to Buy as Summer Bear Market Rally Ends

PayPal Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ: PYPL ): As BofA Securities upgraded the shares to Buy from Neutral, it also raised its $94 price target to $114. The stock was last seen trading near $95, in a 52-week range of $67.58 to $296.70.

Robinhood Markets Inc. ( NASDAQ: HOOD ): Barclays lowered its Equal Weight rating to Underweight and has a $10 price target. The stock traded near $9 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $6.81 to $47.84.

Snap Inc. ( NYSE: SNAP ): The Buy rating at Citigroup slipped to Neutral, and the firm cut the $16 price target to $10. The 52-week trading range is $9.34 to $83.34, and the share price was near $11 on Wednesday.


Five top dividend-paying companies make up the bulk of Berkshire Hathaway's total holdings. Given Warren Buffet's proclivity for only owning the stock of companies that he understands well, these five make sense now for nervous growth and income investors.

See why three defense stocks are poised to be top performers. Also, see which are America’s highest-paying companies .

#Financial Advisors#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Downgrade Paypal#Robinhood Snap And More#Hpe#Meta Platforms#Ambarella Inc#Summit Insights#Bicycle Therapeutics Plc#Blackstone Inc#Bx#Barc
