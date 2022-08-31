Read full article on original website
Laramie County Senior Center Activities - Week of September 5, 2022
The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Week of September 5th. Monday. Closed due...
Elk Captured in Cheyenne
Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
Fatal Vehicle Crash Involving Juveniles on East Lincolnway
Sunday, September 4 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident with injuries, resulting in one fatality. The crash occurred at McDonald’s located at 2535 East Lincolnway. When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver, a 16-year-old male from Cheyenne, was deceased. Three...
Sheriff's Department Investigates Homicide
On September 4th at approximately 1:52 P.M. Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of CR-161 for a reported assault with a gun call. Upon arrival deputies discovered an approximately 37 year old male had been shot and the suspect had already fled the scene. The...
