We have this Governor named Kevin Bullspit and since the utility companies make campaign contributions to him, well it shows me we need to vote Bullspit out of office
Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster
The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
Oklahoma woman works to prevent suicide in the Sooner State
According to the CDC, Oklahoma ranks sixth in the nation for suicide deaths.
Oklahoma hoping to bring new psychiatric hospital to Tulsa-area
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma may spend some of its COVID-relief money to bring a new psychiatric hospital to downtown Tulsa. Right now, the Center for Behavioral Health in Tulsa rents out a space near 21st and Harvard, but they’re outgrowing this spot and they often reach capacity. Executive...
townandtourist.com
20 Treehouse Rentals in Oklahoma (Spacious & Full of Amenities)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Whether you’re looking for an escape to nature or a place to stay in the state, Oklahoma has plenty of options for treehouse rentals. All these treehouse properties offer a variety of amenities and accommodations to fit everyone’s needs.
blackchronicle.com
Choctaw Nation brings tech, boon to southeast Oklahoma | State
A normal person driving on State Highway 43 would not know that taking a dirt road peppered with cow patties would lead to a state-of-the-art drone flight command center located on 22,000 acres that contains ground radar sites, weather sensors, spotter towers, and other technology that help fly unmanned aircraft safely.
blackchronicle.com
How Oklahoma lawmakers will spend your tax dollars revealed
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The initial plans for how Oklahoma lawmakers plan to spend billons in Oklahoma taxpayer money is out. Like with most budgets at the State Capitol, this year’s deal comes down to two things: tax cuts and teacher pay. “It’s a bill that appropriates $9.8...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas' oil and gas industry will produce "massive amount" of toxic wastewater
Oil and gas companies produce 3.8 billion barrels of wastewater per year in the arid Permian Basin. A state consortium is trying to figure out whether it can be reused. Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group — three times as much as the oil it produces.
KTEN.com
Electric prices soaring across Oklahoma
(KTEN) — A recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that Oklahoma electric rates are increasing at a faster rate than other states. In the 12-month period from June 2021 to June 2022, prices surged from 7.3 cents to 10.87 cents per kilowatt hour across residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation sectors.
KOCO
Rallygoers stand in solidarity with workers looking to unionize in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — While many families had the day off from work, some workers in Oklahoma City spent their Labor Day rallying at the state Capitol. Workers, families and leaders stood in solidarity for a better workplace. "Today is a day of empowerment for all workers," said Collin Pollitt,...
KOCO
OHP emphasize education as Oklahomans head to lake for weekend
NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol emphasized education as many Oklahomans head to the lake for the weekend. The holiday weekend is always a big traffic day for the OHP on Oklahoma’s lakes. KOCO 5 spoke with OHP at Lake Thunderbird about how lake safety is going on the Labor Day weekend.
BYU, Utah fans got stuck together in Oklahoma on way to Florida; Utah football team was stranded heading home
BYU Cougars and Utah Utes fans got stranded in Oklahoma on Friday and Saturday on their way to Florida, while the Utah football team also got stranded in Florida
KTUL
Okla. Department of Wildlife warns invasive species found in 20 Oklahoma lakes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning the public that at least 20 Oklahoma lakes have been infested with zebra mussels, an invasive species that have become widespread in the United States. Zebra mussels can cause issues in docks, boats, and pipes that stay...
What happens to Oklahoma’s portion of $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot if winning ticket goes unclaimed
The Mega Millions ticket worth $1.337 billion was sold in Illinois over month ago, but that ticket remains unclaimed. If it stays unclaimed, what happens to that prize money, and does Oklahoma receive any of it?
abc7amarillo.com
Most destructive wildfire in Texas history remembered 11 years later
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — It’s been 11 years since the most destructive wildfire in Texas history roared through Bastrop. On Labor Day weekend in 2011, and wind-blown power line sparked a complex of fires, killing two people. Even more, than a decade later, remnants still burn the Bastrop...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas education board moves to delay updates to curriculum after conservative pushback
Opponents of the recommended changes, including Republican legislators, complained that they downplayed Texan and American exceptionalism and didn't present opposing views on the gay rights movement. After facing pressure from conservatives over proposed updates to the state’s social studies curriculum scheduled for this year, the State Board of Education on...
Free hunting days coming to Oklahoma this weekend
Hunters across Oklahoma will be turning out for the state's Free Hunting Days, but game wardens warn that they will be on duty.
TxDOT allows Oklahoma family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in place
At just 22 years old, Oklahoma native Ally Goad died in a crash in Texas. It was her family's hope to keep a roadside memorial to her in place.
abc7amarillo.com
DPS releases report on crash that killed man running across country for healthcare workers
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety released its report on the crash that killed a man running across the country for healthcare workers. Grady Lambert, 32, was hit by a Ford F-150 around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, about 10 miles east of Amarillo. According to DPS,...
kiowacountypress.net
Oklahoma Legislature to consider nine ARPA projects in special session
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Legislature will consider nine projects that include rural water projects and mental health services as part of their special session. The nearly $323 million in projects are part of the state's $1.8 billion allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act. More than $18 billion in requests were received through a public portal opened by the state last year, according to a news release.
city-sentinel.com
Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door ministry in Oklahoma and across the United States
Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry on September 1. On that day, a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work was officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of...
