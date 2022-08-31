ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

20h ago

We have this Governor named Kevin Bullspit and since the utility companies make campaign contributions to him, well it shows me we need to vote Bullspit out of office

KFOR

Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster

The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
OKLAHOMA STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Treehouse Rentals in Oklahoma (Spacious & Full of Amenities)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Whether you’re looking for an escape to nature or a place to stay in the state, Oklahoma has plenty of options for treehouse rentals. All these treehouse properties offer a variety of amenities and accommodations to fit everyone’s needs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Texas State
Oklahoma Government
Louisiana State
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Business
Arkansas State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Industry
blackchronicle.com

Choctaw Nation brings tech, boon to southeast Oklahoma | State

A normal person driving on State Highway 43 would not know that taking a dirt road peppered with cow patties would lead to a state-of-the-art drone flight command center located on 22,000 acres that contains ground radar sites, weather sensors, spotter towers, and other technology that help fly unmanned aircraft safely.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

How Oklahoma lawmakers will spend your tax dollars revealed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The initial plans for how Oklahoma lawmakers plan to spend billons in Oklahoma taxpayer money is out. Like with most budgets at the State Capitol, this year’s deal comes down to two things: tax cuts and teacher pay. “It’s a bill that appropriates $9.8...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Texas' oil and gas industry will produce "massive amount" of toxic wastewater

Oil and gas companies produce 3.8 billion barrels of wastewater per year in the arid Permian Basin. A state consortium is trying to figure out whether it can be reused. Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group — three times as much as the oil it produces.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Electric prices soaring across Oklahoma

(KTEN) — A recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that Oklahoma electric rates are increasing at a faster rate than other states. In the 12-month period from June 2021 to June 2022, prices surged from 7.3 cents to 10.87 cents per kilowatt hour across residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation sectors.
OKLAHOMA STATE
#Electricity Prices#Amber Integrated#Oklahomans
KOCO

OHP emphasize education as Oklahomans head to lake for weekend

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol emphasized education as many Oklahomans head to the lake for the weekend. The holiday weekend is always a big traffic day for the OHP on Oklahoma’s lakes. KOCO 5 spoke with OHP at Lake Thunderbird about how lake safety is going on the Labor Day weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Texas education board moves to delay updates to curriculum after conservative pushback

Opponents of the recommended changes, including Republican legislators, complained that they downplayed Texan and American exceptionalism and didn't present opposing views on the gay rights movement. After facing pressure from conservatives over proposed updates to the state’s social studies curriculum scheduled for this year, the State Board of Education on...
TEXAS STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Oklahoma Legislature to consider nine ARPA projects in special session

(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Legislature will consider nine projects that include rural water projects and mental health services as part of their special session. The nearly $323 million in projects are part of the state's $1.8 billion allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act. More than $18 billion in requests were received through a public portal opened by the state last year, according to a news release.
OKLAHOMA STATE

