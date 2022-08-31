The Rumble Ponies took an early 1-0 lead, before finding themselves tied 4-4 heading into the 9th inning. It would take extra innings to decide a winner, where Binghamton won due to a throwing error by Somerset's third baseman. Ronny Mauricio was placed on second base at the start of the inning, and was able to reach home due to the error.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO