FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Greene Residents Celebrate 103rd Labor Day Picnic
Today marked the 103rd annual Labor Day Picnic for the Town of Greene, bringing all kinds of activities to Ball Flats Park for residents to enjoy on their day off from work. Despite the rain, there was no shortage of families out today -- helping raise funds to put back into the community.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Youth Advocates Organize Back To School Event
Earlier today, local youth advocates gave back to students in the community to prepare to go back to school. Organizers gave kids free school supplies and backpacks, all of which were donated by various members around the community. The event also featured a cookout to feed kids and family members...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: September 5, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, this is Labor Day, and the Endicott Johnson workers’ reunion at Ideal Park brought the biggest crowd that Endicott has ever seen. The reunion was provided by George F. Johnson. The new $10,000 organ,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Regional Farmers Market
A trip to the Broome County Regional Farmers Market is a great way to get out and connect with others in the community. The market is free to attend and contains many local vendors and farmers, each with unique produce and products to buy. The Broome County Regional Farmers Market...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endzone Extras: Susquehanna Valley & a Hunger to Win
We continue Endzone Extras with a team that has seen several state championships in recent history, but failed to make the playoffs last season and are looking to bounce back this fall. Last season, the Sabers went 4-4. A far cry from back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019. "Always...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rumble Ponies Win on Walk-Off Error in Extra Innings over Somerset
The Rumble Ponies took an early 1-0 lead, before finding themselves tied 4-4 heading into the 9th inning. It would take extra innings to decide a winner, where Binghamton won due to a throwing error by Somerset's third baseman. Ronny Mauricio was placed on second base at the start of the inning, and was able to reach home due to the error.
