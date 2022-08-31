ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Des Moines Business Record

The Elbert Files: Ames and the airport

I was disheartened to learn Ames will provide no money for a new passenger terminal at Des Moines International Airport. Ames is where I was born and received all of my formal education. My parents are buried there. My daughter, who grew up in Des Moines, went to Iowa State University and decided to remain in Ames, even though she works in Des Moines.
AMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll

The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
LISBON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Altoona, IA
KCCI.com

There's a new 'Jackson' on the face of a Des Moines elementary school

DES MOINES, Iowa — The name change at Des Moines's Jackson Elementary is official. On Thursday during "teacher night," "Mary" was added outside the building. A student-led effort convinced district leaders to change the namesake of the school from Andrew Jackson to Mary Jackson back in April. The students...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Major water main break impacts Ames residents

AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Utilities#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Groups#Des Moines Water Works#Outli
northwestmoinfo.com

Disease Deadly to Rabbits Discovered for First Time in Iowa

(Radio Iowa) A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus – which can be deadly to rabbits and hares — was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says rabbit-owners should watch their pets for any signs of sickness before allowing them to interact with other rabbits.
STORY COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

$19M in tax credits awarded for restoration of historic buildings

The Iowa Economic Development Authority has awarded $19 million in Historic Preservation Tax Credits to restore 14 historic buildings. The program is administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which announced the awards today. The agency received 23 applications requesting nearly $35 million in tax credits. Four projects in Des Moines were included on the list of those that received awards. They are:
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Meteorological fall begins Thursday | Here's what it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Meteorological fall begins Thursday, marking the start of autumn for weather forecasters (September 1-November 30). Although astronomical fall, otherwise known as the autumnal equinox, doesn't begin until Sept. 22, scientists use this date range to make collecting temperature and precipitation data simpler. Fall in Iowa...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
theperrynews.com

Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday

A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
PERRY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Four leaders to be inducted into Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame

Has announced this year’s inductees, who will be honored in an induction ceremony scheduled for Oct. 18 in Altoona. This is the 25th year of the Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame. To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have an Iowa connection, serve as a role model for young people as well as others in the insurance business, exhibit the highest standards of ethical conduct and have had significant impact on the insurance industry. The Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame was founded in 1997 to recognize outstanding contributions to the the state's insurance industry. A selection committee evaluates nominations on standards including ethics and impact on the industry.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Some Johnston parents fight to shut down conservative club

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A group of parents has filed an appeal with the Iowa Department of Education in an effort to shut down a newly formed controversial club at Johnston High School. This spring, school board members approved Turning Point USA, a right-leaning student group that claims to promote...
JOHNSTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

A 9/11 Event is Planned for Marion County

Marion County Public Safety Night will be held Sunday, September 11, from 4pm-6pm. First responders from all over the county as well as the public are invited to attend the memorial for those who fell on September 11, 2001. The event will be located on the Knoxville square. The Marion...
MARION COUNTY, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

Medical center announces new podiatry provider

Greene County Medical Center announces Dr. Kelsey Sukovaty as a new provider for podiatry services. She is trained in all areas of foot and ankle care including total ankle replacement surgery, a unique surgery for providers to offer. Sukovaty will perform podiatric surgeries at Greene County Medical Center on Mondays...
JEFFERSON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy