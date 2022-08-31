Read full article on original website
Des Moines Business Record
The Elbert Files: Ames and the airport
I was disheartened to learn Ames will provide no money for a new passenger terminal at Des Moines International Airport. Ames is where I was born and received all of my formal education. My parents are buried there. My daughter, who grew up in Des Moines, went to Iowa State University and decided to remain in Ames, even though she works in Des Moines.
Judge Sides With Governor In Wrongful Termination Lawsuit
(Des Moines, IA) — A Polk County judge says former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was serving at the governor’s discretion so there is no basis for a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Foxhoven’s suit against Governor Kim Reynolds this week. Foxhoven had claimed...
Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’
Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some. Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
KCCI.com
There's a new 'Jackson' on the face of a Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — The name change at Des Moines's Jackson Elementary is official. On Thursday during "teacher night," "Mary" was added outside the building. A student-led effort convinced district leaders to change the namesake of the school from Andrew Jackson to Mary Jackson back in April. The students...
KCCI.com
What's down there? Cleaning out Saylorville Lake's giant drain
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a historic week at Saylorville Lake as crews are unclogging the giant drain that goes through the dam. The process hasn’t been performed since the dam was built 45 years ago. The soggy debris doesn't look pretty, but lake manager Jeff Rose...
KCCI.com
Indianola mom shares personal stories in effort to change Indians nickname
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A mom in Indianola is trying to share a personal perspective in an effort to retire the Indians nickname, though the school board has no immediate plans to revisit the issue. Amanda Cawthorn, who is of Oneida ancestry, attended a high school in Wisconsin that also...
KCCI.com
Major water main break impacts Ames residents
AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
northwestmoinfo.com
Disease Deadly to Rabbits Discovered for First Time in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus – which can be deadly to rabbits and hares — was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says rabbit-owners should watch their pets for any signs of sickness before allowing them to interact with other rabbits.
KCCI.com
City of Des Moines plans meetings to address traffic-related injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is setting up four public meetings for the community to share their thoughts on a plan to reduce traffic-related injuries and deaths in the city. It's called Vision Zero. In 2021, 13 people were killed in traffic-related crashes. Major causes...
Des Moines Business Record
$19M in tax credits awarded for restoration of historic buildings
The Iowa Economic Development Authority has awarded $19 million in Historic Preservation Tax Credits to restore 14 historic buildings. The program is administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which announced the awards today. The agency received 23 applications requesting nearly $35 million in tax credits. Four projects in Des Moines were included on the list of those that received awards. They are:
Meteorological fall begins Thursday | Here's what it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Meteorological fall begins Thursday, marking the start of autumn for weather forecasters (September 1-November 30). Although astronomical fall, otherwise known as the autumnal equinox, doesn't begin until Sept. 22, scientists use this date range to make collecting temperature and precipitation data simpler. Fall in Iowa...
theperrynews.com
Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday
A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
KCCI.com
Marshalltown community members work together to save Lake Woodmere from drying out
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A lake in Marshalltown is in danger of drying up and now many across the community are coming together to make sure that doesn't happen. Lake Woodmere is in Riverside Cemetery. The cemetery is a beloved place for many people in Marshalltown and not just for those who have loved ones buried there.
Des Moines Business Record
Four leaders to be inducted into Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame
Has announced this year’s inductees, who will be honored in an induction ceremony scheduled for Oct. 18 in Altoona. This is the 25th year of the Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame. To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have an Iowa connection, serve as a role model for young people as well as others in the insurance business, exhibit the highest standards of ethical conduct and have had significant impact on the insurance industry. The Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame was founded in 1997 to recognize outstanding contributions to the the state's insurance industry. A selection committee evaluates nominations on standards including ethics and impact on the industry.
KCCI.com
Some Johnston parents fight to shut down conservative club
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A group of parents has filed an appeal with the Iowa Department of Education in an effort to shut down a newly formed controversial club at Johnston High School. This spring, school board members approved Turning Point USA, a right-leaning student group that claims to promote...
It’s Been 40 Years Since a 12-Year-Old Iowa Boy Disappeared
If you lived in Iowa back in the early 1980s, then you no doubt remember the disappearance of Johnny Gosch. Johnny Gosch was a 12-year-old paper boy in West Des Moines who vanished from his paper route 1982. The case remains a mystery to this day, nearly 40 years later.
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kniakrls.com
A 9/11 Event is Planned for Marion County
Marion County Public Safety Night will be held Sunday, September 11, from 4pm-6pm. First responders from all over the county as well as the public are invited to attend the memorial for those who fell on September 11, 2001. The event will be located on the Knoxville square. The Marion...
greenecountynewsonline.com
Medical center announces new podiatry provider
Greene County Medical Center announces Dr. Kelsey Sukovaty as a new provider for podiatry services. She is trained in all areas of foot and ankle care including total ankle replacement surgery, a unique surgery for providers to offer. Sukovaty will perform podiatric surgeries at Greene County Medical Center on Mondays...
