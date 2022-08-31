Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal-Star. August 31, 2022. Editorial: After failed petition drives, Nebraska Legislature needs to address medical cannabis issue. Crista Eggers, the statewide campaign coordinator of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, is the mother of a 7-year-old who lives with uncontrollable seizures caused by drug-resistant epilepsy. Doctors have been unable to prescribe...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Elyria Chronicle. August 30, 2022. Nifty as it was for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to drop by the Lorain County Fair on Saturday, he’s still dodging what should be the bare minimum for a gubernatorial candidate: debating his opponent. DeWine, a Republican seeking a second term, has thus far...
WacoTrib.com
Person wounded in leg in shooting at Minnesota State Fair
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — One person was wounded in the leg during a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair, police said. The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, police said. The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday near the entrance to the Midway, police said.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. August 31, 2022. Editorial: Whitmer acts to protect fuel supply; do same for Line 5. Good for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for recognizing the connection between reliable supplies of energy and the financial well-being of her Michigan constituents. Whitmer issued an executive order declaring an energy emergency due to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
WacoTrib.com
New task forces sent to fight remote NE Oregon wildfire
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two additional task forces arrived in northeastern Oregon on Monday to tackle the Double Creek fire, authorities said, increasing the total number of firefighters there to 401. Fire officials hope the boost in manpower and favorable weather conditions will help them get the blaze under...
WacoTrib.com
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia fall highway cleanup scheduled for Sept. 24
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are organizing a highway cleanup this fall and are taking registrations for the event. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has set the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup for Sept. 24. The program is co-sponsored by the state Division of Highways and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Air pollution notice issued for Colorado's Front Range
DENVER (AP) — Colorado health authorities issued an advisory on Monday for unhealthy levels of ozone pollution in the Front Range urban corridor along the eastern flank of the Rocky Mountains. Ozone levels were expected to reach levels that could cause respiratory problems in sensitive individuals, the Colorado Department...
WacoTrib.com
Police: Man shot to death by officer during search for woman
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who “confronted officers" with a gun as they came to the front door of a Pittsburgh home while seeking a missing woman. Pittsburgh police said officers were asked just before 9 p.m. Thursday to help...
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas cotton farmers, gins face difficult harvest season
One Centex cotton gin operator says 2022 has been the worst year for cotton he’s ever seen, and other agricultural officials in the Waco area say the extreme drought covering 99% of McLennan County took a toll on cotton season. Last year, Texas farmers harvested 7.7 million bales of cotton over 5.6 million acres. This year, the United States Department of Agriculture predicts Texas’ cotton production to drop significantly, harvesting just 2.9 million bales on 2.2 million acres of harvested area. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/cotton-farmers-gins-face-difficult-harvest-season/article_a9903256-2ace-11ed-b523-43ed0f22380e.html.
WacoTrib.com
Woman suffers apparent shark bite on Maui's north shore
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials said a woman suffered what appeared to be a shark bite Saturday in a bay on Maui’s north shore, and they are warning people to stay out of nearby waters. Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the woman was taken to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Gas prices continue to decline in NJ, around nation
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have continued to decline in New Jersey and around the nation heading into the Labor Day weekend as lower oil prices offset increased demand and tightened supplies. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on...
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
Comments / 0