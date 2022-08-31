Read full article on original website
Brad Kort
5d ago
The politically connected in Illinois get rich on the backs of the poor and foolish who always vote Democrat.
scumbag
5d ago
Looks like people with political clout is hogging up all the overtime. 👎🤡🤬😠😡😤🤮
Human fetus found on Galewood neighborhood sidewalk on NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating after a human fetus was found a Northwest Side sidewalk Saturday afternoon.
Chicago Journal
Another Chicago Police officer dead of suicide
CHICAGO - Another Chicago police officer died Thursday with officials reporting they believe he took his own life. Jason Arends, 51, was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as the Chicago Police Officer who investigators believe died by suicide on Thursday afternoon. Police spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed the death on Twitter.
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camper
Group of persons waiting to board a bus ---Photo by José Gasparian on Unsplash. The first bus of migrants arrived last night at Chicago’s Union Station. Chicago Mayor, Ms. Lori Lightfoot bitterly criticizes the Texas Governor stating he is without morals and has no humanity.
Police officer becomes 5th Chicago cop to die by suicide this year, CPD says
Another CPD officer has died by suicide, police officials said Thursday.
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a Favor
This week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses of migrants to Chicago. Previously the Republican Governor had sent migrants to New York and Washington, D.C. Now, Chicago is feeling the effects of Texas with the first two busloads of migrants arriving.
Ald. Matt O’Shea hires private security to patrol his ward
19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he decided to use a $100,000 microgrant that was offered as part of Mayor Lightfoot’s 2022 budget to hire private, unarmed security in his ward. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
Chicago Police Impound 7 Cars, Identify 44 More to be Seized After Illegal Street Racing Last Weekend
Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Chicago police announced that they impounded at least seven vehicles accused of participating in illegal street racing last week, and said that nearly four dozen more have been targeted for impound. According to a social media post, authorities said that the vehicles were impounded...
fox32chicago.com
Man beaten by group of 6 people, then shot on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was beaten and shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's New City neighborhood. Around 3:47 p.m., police say the victim was near the street in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when a group of six unknown men approached him and began to beat him. One...
Chicago man gets 35 years in federal prison for role with Latin Dragon Nation gang
The Northern Indiana U.S. State’s Attorney announced a 35-year prison sentence for Chicagoan Gustavo Mata. Federal prosecutors said after Mata joined the Latin Dragons Nation gang in 2009, he trafficked guns and drugs, and shot rival gang members.
Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Witnesses told CBS 2 a few adults started fighting at the festival. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene over reports of people throwing bottles.After the festival shut down, police confirmed there was a shooting a block away. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai...
Off-duty Chicago police officer dies of apparent suicide
In July, three Chicago police officers died by suicide.
Retired Chicago cop shot while attempting to foil robbery on South Side
CHICAGO — A retired Chicago police officer is in serious condition after being shot while attempting to foil a robbery on the city’s South Side Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency exchange. According to police, a 58 year-old woman was outside, opening the door […]
Mayor Lightfoot vows that Chicago police officers will have fewer canceled days off
Mayor Lightfoot said she expects changes in the way police officers and their days off are scheduled. This comes after a watchdog report said many cops were scheduled to work 11 days straight in recent months.
wlip.com
Lake Forest Doctor Charged by Feds With Defrauding the IRS
(Chicago, IL) A Lake Forest doctor is facing federal charges, after being accused of cheating the IRS. Krishnaswami Sriram is accused of evading tax payments between 2011 and 2017 to the tune of $1.6-million-dollars. Sriram had pleaded guilty 20 years ago to another set of scams that involved defrauding Medicare…and was given probation. It’s unclear how much prison time the 64-year-old could face if found guilty at trial. Future court dates are currently unknown.
insideedition.com
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime
The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
Chicago could see population growth due to climate change, report claims
The Chicago area could become a lot more popular — due to climate change. A story in Time Magazine said hotter temperatures will lead to mass migrations Chicago, and the Great Lakes region, were highlighted as potential landing spots for migrants.
Kennedy Expressway shooting leaves man, 22, seriously hurt, authorities say
A man was seriously hurt in a Kennedy Expressway shooting on the city's Northwest Side, CFD said.
Woman, 77, missing from Wauconda
WAUCONDA, Ill. — Wauconda police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday in Chicago. According to police, Judith Kokos was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of North Kostner Avenue. She drives a blue 2007 Toyota Rav4 with Arizona license plate 208 WWJ. The woman has blonde hair […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago shootings leave 2 dead, 6 others wounded Wednesday
CHICAGO - Two men were killed and six other people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday. A man was shot to death at a gas station in West Pullman on the South Side around 9:20 a.m. Two gunmen opened fire on Dezmond Radcliffe, 25, in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The gunmen drove away in a silver car.
