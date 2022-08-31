ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

KSLA

Cantrell recall effort steps up signing events over Labor Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Citizens lined up at locations around the city Saturday (Sept. 3) to add their signatures to a petition effort aimed at forcing a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Signing events were staged Saturday in Carrollton, Algiers and New Orleans East. More signing tables...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSLA

Big football weekend underway for LSU and Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU and Southern University football teams are preparing for their first kickoffs of the 2022 season. At 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, the Southern University Jaguars are set to take on Florida Memorial University. Meanwhile, the LSU Tigers will have their kickoff against Florida State University at 6:44 p.m. on Sunday, September 4.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Tigers struggle in season opener; fall to Seminoles, 24-23

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Brian Kelly era at LSU (0-1) started off with a loss to Florida State (2-0), 24-23, in the Louisiana Allstate Kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 4. The Tigers have now lost 13 straight games when trailing at halftime, dating back to Sept. 2018. After a touchdown...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

