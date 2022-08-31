Read full article on original website
Legal Notices A Weapon in Colorado’s Local News Battles
We reported a few months ago that in neighboring Custer County, a newspaper war has erupted between the historically-local news organization known as the Wet Mountain Tribune, and the highly partisan Sangre de Cristo Sentinel newspaper. When county leaders pulled their county’s legal notices from the Wet Mountain Tribune it responded this week, suing county leaders over their stated reasons for the decision.
9 wild mustangs seized from Colorado ranch due to 'emergency' situation
Nine wild mustangs were seized from a property near Westcliffe on Saturday during an animal welfare check that was carried out by the Custer County Sheriff's Office. At about 5 PM on August 27, deputies were assigned to investigate an animal welfare complaint regarding several horses near County Road 358.
2 Colorado teens charged in death of 14-year-old killed while making a TikTok
When Aaliyah Salazar was killed on Aug. 7, her grandfather and guardian said his world stopped, according to Denver Gazette news partner KUSA. Aaliyah's family gathered in a Monte Vista parking lot and shared how she loved dancing and doing TikTok videos. The 14-year-old was making a video when she died, KUSA reports.
