Paradox is changing how it releases Crusader Kings 3 DLC, and the monarchs have some concerns

The DLC will add an array of new events to CK3, but fans are worried about the price, and what this means for the future.

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

A bitesize DLC for Crusader Kings 3 is on its way, but it's neither an expansion nor a flavour pack. This time, we're getting the Friends And Foes event pack, which will release on Steam on September 8. Rather unusually, for something that's out in a week, Paradox has not said what it will be charging for the DLC.

This is causing some consternation among strategy lovers, because the reveal of Friends And Foes comes hot on the heels of Paradox's recent announcement that CK3's flavour pack DLCs would soon be doubling in price. The Paradox community is more than a little worried that they're going to be paying through the nose for DLC generally, and what price point Paradox will put on these relatively minor expansions. Of course, they could just not buy it, but I'm in no position to criticise anyone for buying unnecessary Paradox DLC.

Friends And Foes promises over a hundred new unique 'events', those little choose-your-own adventure pop-ups that regularly appear in the course of a CK3 game, the effects of which range from "This person likes you a bit more" to "You have died spectacularly and without dignity".

The new events slot in all over the game: there are new ones that will crop up when you decide to try to befriend or romance another character, new scenarios for your character and their rivals, and events pertaining to the upcoming Bastion update's memory system, which will see your monarch reminisce about past events and experiences with other characters. There are also a few new tunes for the soundtrack tucked in there, just to pep things up while you plot and backstab.

The event pack concept marks a departure from Paradox's established DLC rhythm for CK3. Back when the game was released, Paradox said it would pursue a strategy of releasing major expansions—which would cost $30 and add weighty new layers to the game—interspersed with smaller flavour packs costing $7 that would focus on specific regional mechanics and cosmetics. The pandemic plus a cavalcade of issues at Paradox itself look to have put paid to that strategy, though, and DLCs like this one and more expensive flavour packs are the consequence.

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was far too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. Since then, his writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.