ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Paradox is changing how it releases Crusader Kings 3 DLC, and the monarchs have some concerns

By Joshua Wolens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago

The DLC will add an array of new events to CK3, but fans are worried about the price, and what this means for the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aKCVK_0hcfKNSs00
(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

A bitesize DLC for Crusader Kings 3 is on its way, but it's neither an expansion nor a flavour pack. This time, we're getting the Friends And Foes event pack, which will release on Steam on September 8. Rather unusually, for something that's out in a week, Paradox has not said what it will be charging for the DLC.

This is causing some consternation among strategy lovers, because the reveal of Friends And Foes comes hot on the heels of Paradox's recent announcement that CK3's flavour pack DLCs would soon be doubling in price. The Paradox community is more than a little worried that they're going to be paying through the nose for DLC generally, and what price point Paradox will put on these relatively minor expansions. Of course, they could just not buy it, but I'm in no position to criticise anyone for buying unnecessary Paradox DLC.

Friends And Foes promises over a hundred new unique 'events', those little choose-your-own adventure pop-ups that regularly appear in the course of a CK3 game, the effects of which range from "This person likes you a bit more" to "You have died spectacularly and without dignity".

The new events slot in all over the game: there are new ones that will crop up when you decide to try to befriend or romance another character, new scenarios for your character and their rivals, and events pertaining to the upcoming Bastion update's memory system, which will see your monarch reminisce about past events and experiences with other characters. There are also a few new tunes for the soundtrack tucked in there, just to pep things up while you plot and backstab.

The event pack concept marks a departure from Paradox's established DLC rhythm for CK3. Back when the game was released, Paradox said it would pursue a strategy of releasing major expansions—which would cost $30 and add weighty new layers to the game—interspersed with smaller flavour packs costing $7 that would focus on specific regional mechanics and cosmetics. The pandemic plus a cavalcade of issues at Paradox itself look to have put paid to that strategy, though, and DLCs like this one and more expensive flavour packs are the consequence.

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was far too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. Since then, his writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crusader Kings#Paradox#Video Game#Dlc
PC Gamer

Valve once again insists that it 'has a lot of games in development,' wants to continue exploring Half-Life

Longtime Valve employee Greg Coomer said that making games remains "very important" to Valve, but I feel like I've heard that before. Valve has made some very big, influential games over the past 25 years, but it hasn't made a lot of games. You can literally count them on the fingers of one hand—and that number is mainly made up of sequels (Dota 2), spinoffs (Dota Underlords), and tech demos for new hardware (Aperture Desk Job). It's not really a problem on the business side of things because Steam is the proverbial money printer go brrr, but an awful lot of gamers sure would like it if Valve would get back to making the games they love, like it used to.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Do some imperial space politics, don't get deposed in Alliance of the Sacred Suns

The space strategy game talks about some new features ahead of release later this year. Alliance of the Sacred Suns is a space-y blend of 4X and Grand Strategy RPG percolating out there in game land, and its developers have shared some interesting news about big changes to the core game ahead of its Early Access launch this year. They've revamped the in-game encyclopedia and tutorial functions, and beefed up the tooltips, to make the overall user experience better.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Images allegedly from Bloober Team's pitch for a Silent Hill 2 remake have leaked

Rumors that new Silent Hill games are in the works were all but confirmed when Konami issued a DMCA strike on a previous leak. That leak, which included concept art signed by the original games' art director Masahiro Ito, seemed to come from a new Silent Hill set in Britain. However, there have also been rumors of a Silent Hill 2 remake being developed by Bloober Team, the divisive studio behind The Medium, Blair Witch, and the Layers of Fear series.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
PC Gamer

Fans are getting excited about a Suikoden announcement, but they might be in for disappointment

The scheduled Konami event at next week's Tokyo Game Show has become a kind of video game Rorschach test. Everyone looking at it sees something different: surely it's going to be about Metal Gear remasters (opens in new tab), or Silent Hill remakes (opens in new tab), or maybe they'll just dedicate the entire thing to announcing they're finally porting Symphony Of The Night to PC (it won't be this, but it should be)?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Mortuary Assistant is already being made into a movie

Publisher DreadXP may also be looking into more film adaptations in the future. According to a press release from DreadXP and its parent company, Epic Pictures Group, The Mortuary Assistant (opens in new tab) is being made into a movie. The first-person indie horror game where you play the part of an employee at a haunted funeral home blew up after its August 2 release thanks to its unique premise and atmosphere, as well as attention from streamers and YouTubers.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Here's a chunky new Homeworld 3 gameplay trailer about an ambush

Gravelly comms voices, honestly, just ain't anything better. The latest look at Homeworld 3 beats out past (opens in new tab) eyefuls of gameplay by about three minutes, which I like quite a bit. You know why? It has lots more nice sweeping space ships and gravelly radio comms chatter and ancient, arcane megastructures.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Controversial forum Kiwi Farms taken offline over 'imminent threats to human life'

The site most recently played host to a concerted, international harassment campaign against outspoken Twitch streamer, keffals. Cloudflare, a high-profile online service and security company, has taken the largely unprecedented step of blocking access to its customer (opens in new tab), the forum Kiwi Farms. Kiwi Farms, a chan-adjacent forum linked to multiple harassment campaigns, suicides, and the 2019 Christchurch shooting in New Zealand, has most recently played host to a concerted, life-threatening harassment campaign against the left-wing Twitch streamer Clara 'Keffals' Sorrenti that has forced her to flee her native Canada.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PC Gamer

D&D's new Spelljammer books don't include a lot of new rules, and that's OK

"Dungeons & Dragons in space" is a weird idea, and there's no way to approach it without embracing that weirdness. When the Spelljammer setting was originally written in the late 1980s, it threw together gun-loving hippo people, space hamsters, and a set of interplanetary physics based on 18th century pseudoscience. The end result is a kind of Jules Verne fantasy sci-fi where ships from the Age of Sail take jaunts beyond the atmosphere of their homes and find stranger ports of call beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy