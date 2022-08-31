ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

The Post and Courier

IPW Construction wins Hanahan intersection project bidding process

The Berkeley County Council recently selected IPW Construction of North Charleston to realign the intersection of Foster Creek Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan during the governing body's August session. The approximately $2.35 million project will reportedly readjust the "T"-shaped intersection of Foster Creek Road and modify the southern...
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston announces modified garbage pickup schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City of Charleston garbage and trash collection services will be delayed one day this week in observance of Labor Day. The following areas will be on a one-day delay: Daniel Island Cainhoy West Ashley outside I-526 Johns Island The Peninsula West Ashley inside I-526 James Island For example, residents who have their […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Expansion in the works for Nucor in Berkeley County

Nucor Corporation will be investing $200 million in its Berkeley County operations over the next five years, according to an Aug. 30 corporate press release. As one of the preeminent steel-and-steel product manufacturers in the United States, Nucor — founded in 1905 — produced an array of items, such as: carbon/alloy steel, hollow structural tubing, electrical conduit, precision castings, among other steel-based goods.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Pier at Naval Weapons Station damaged in boat crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Coast Guard Sector Charleston is investigating a boat at the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek Monday afternoon. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. when a motor vessel crashed into the Wharf Bravo Pier, causing “significant damage” to the pier, Public Affairs Specialist Vincent Moreno said.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Across the Bridge: The Isaac Jenkins Mikell House

C. 1853 Greek Revival and Italianate styles / Stuccoed brick / Two stories. Isaac Jenkins Mikell (1808-81), a wealthy Edisto Sea Island cotton planter, built this Italian villa as a townhouse for his third wife Mary Martha Pope. The design, which is in the Classical Revival style with Greek and Roman elements, has been attributed to Charleston architect Edward C. Jones.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Carolina One welcomes four realtors to East Cooper

Carolina One Real Estate welcomes four new sales associates to the company’s Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms offices. Danny Bushong is a native of the Isle of Palms who played football for the Lakeland University Muskies in Sheboygan, Wis. Prior to choosing a career in real estate with Carolina One’s Isle of Palms office, Bushong spent his career as the owner and operator of Island Roots Landscaping, a full service residential and commercial landscaping business on the Isle of Palms for 14 years. Bushong and his wife Nicole live in Mount Pleasant. In his leisure hours he enjoys boating, golf and traveling. Reach out to Bushong at danny.bushong@carolinaone.com or (843) 609-5781.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New Charleston building with restaurant and living space proposed

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. 3-story structure planned on Charleston peninsula. A new three-story building is being proposed on an empty corner lot...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Driver killed in Berkeley County head-on wreck is identified

An Elloree woman was identified as the victim of a fatal head-on collision on S.C. Highway 27 this weekend. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said Sept. 5 that Christina Washington, 36, died in the early-morning wreck Saturday near Old Gilliard and Mudville roads. The S.C. Highway Patrol responded to...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Charleston mayor seeks gun reform after shooting injures 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Five adults were injured during a shooting early Sunday in downtown Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. In a Sunday afternoon statement, Mayor John J. Tecklenburg pinned the “senseless violence” on state gun laws that put “more illegal guns and more repeat violent offenders out on the streets.” “We can […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley hopes planned mega boat landing will reel in more than anglers

Joey Edens still remembers going to Atkins Landing as a little kid. The boat landing at the end of Broughton Road was one of the premier access points in Berkeley County to Lake Moultrie, so Edens' family used to launch their boat from there. The lake was where he learned to swim, drive a boat and fish. As an adult around 1987, he caught his biggest freshwater fish ever, a 62-pound catfish, in the same lake.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Dorchester County Announces Closures in Observance of Labor Day

In observance of Labor Day, all Dorchester County Administrative Offices, Dorchester County Convenience Sites, and Dorchester County Courts will be closed on Monday, September 5th, 2022. Emergency Medical Services and law enforcement personnel will remain available. Dorchester County offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

