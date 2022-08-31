Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
The Post and Courier
IPW Construction wins Hanahan intersection project bidding process
The Berkeley County Council recently selected IPW Construction of North Charleston to realign the intersection of Foster Creek Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan during the governing body's August session. The approximately $2.35 million project will reportedly readjust the "T"-shaped intersection of Foster Creek Road and modify the southern...
The Post and Courier
Lifesaving spray dispensed in Goose Creek and throughout Berkeley County
Wednesday Aug. 31 was drug overdose awareness day across the country. For the day meant to bring more attention to the opioid crisis the Ernest E. Kennedy Center, along with the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office offered a lifesaving antidote to opioids. Towns big and small have the impacted by...
The Post and Courier
Charleston's Joseph Floyd Manor receives 2nd failed inspection grade in 2 years
Federal inspectors who visited Joseph Floyd Manor, a public housing complex in the neck of Charleston's peninsula, earlier this summer handed the building a failing grade — its second in under two years. Officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development toured the aging high-rise May 31....
City of Charleston announces modified garbage pickup schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City of Charleston garbage and trash collection services will be delayed one day this week in observance of Labor Day. The following areas will be on a one-day delay: Daniel Island Cainhoy West Ashley outside I-526 Johns Island The Peninsula West Ashley inside I-526 James Island For example, residents who have their […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goose Creek woman worried about construction near private graves
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents who live in the Boulder Bluff community are concerned about construction work they feel could threaten some gravesites. The work is taking place at the intersection of Amy Drive and Judy Drive in Goose Creek. Katheryn Brennan posted photos of the gravesites on Facebook after noticing construction in the […]
The Post and Courier
Expansion in the works for Nucor in Berkeley County
Nucor Corporation will be investing $200 million in its Berkeley County operations over the next five years, according to an Aug. 30 corporate press release. As one of the preeminent steel-and-steel product manufacturers in the United States, Nucor — founded in 1905 — produced an array of items, such as: carbon/alloy steel, hollow structural tubing, electrical conduit, precision castings, among other steel-based goods.
live5news.com
Pier at Naval Weapons Station damaged in boat crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Coast Guard Sector Charleston is investigating a boat at the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek Monday afternoon. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. when a motor vessel crashed into the Wharf Bravo Pier, causing “significant damage” to the pier, Public Affairs Specialist Vincent Moreno said.
The Post and Courier
Across the Bridge: The Isaac Jenkins Mikell House
C. 1853 Greek Revival and Italianate styles / Stuccoed brick / Two stories. Isaac Jenkins Mikell (1808-81), a wealthy Edisto Sea Island cotton planter, built this Italian villa as a townhouse for his third wife Mary Martha Pope. The design, which is in the Classical Revival style with Greek and Roman elements, has been attributed to Charleston architect Edward C. Jones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Carolina One welcomes four realtors to East Cooper
Carolina One Real Estate welcomes four new sales associates to the company’s Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms offices. Danny Bushong is a native of the Isle of Palms who played football for the Lakeland University Muskies in Sheboygan, Wis. Prior to choosing a career in real estate with Carolina One’s Isle of Palms office, Bushong spent his career as the owner and operator of Island Roots Landscaping, a full service residential and commercial landscaping business on the Isle of Palms for 14 years. Bushong and his wife Nicole live in Mount Pleasant. In his leisure hours he enjoys boating, golf and traveling. Reach out to Bushong at danny.bushong@carolinaone.com or (843) 609-5781.
foxwilmington.com
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) – Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles drove recklessly and blocked traffic on the Ravenel bridge, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the following arrests were made Friday. Evin Bruce Fagan, 30,...
The Post and Courier
New Charleston building with restaurant and living space proposed
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. 3-story structure planned on Charleston peninsula. A new three-story building is being proposed on an empty corner lot...
Summerville Medical Center puts the ‘labor’ in Labor Day
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Medical Center shared photos of a special onesie that will be gifted to newborn babies on Labor Day. The Labor and Delivery Team with Summerville Medical Center “puts the Labor in Labor Day” as they deliver newborns on Labor Day. Babies born on Labor Day will receive a special onesie […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
SC cities are bringing more people to the state supporting economic development, job growth
They might not have the bright lights of the big city, the hustle and bustle of crowds on Fifth Avenue or the Miracle Mile, but South Carolina's metropolitan areas have an appeal all their own. Not surprisingly, people from large cities across the country have been discovering the benefits of...
The Post and Courier
Driver killed in Berkeley County head-on wreck is identified
An Elloree woman was identified as the victim of a fatal head-on collision on S.C. Highway 27 this weekend. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said Sept. 5 that Christina Washington, 36, died in the early-morning wreck Saturday near Old Gilliard and Mudville roads. The S.C. Highway Patrol responded to...
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteer Reserve Deputy Sheriff
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add a new member to the force under the title of Reserve Deputy Sheriff. According to BCSO, the Reserve Deputy Sheriff provides “security and safety within the County limits” and patrols assigned areas alongside a certified BCSO deputy. Some of the additional job […]
Charleston mayor seeks gun reform after shooting injures 5
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Five adults were injured during a shooting early Sunday in downtown Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. In a Sunday afternoon statement, Mayor John J. Tecklenburg pinned the “senseless violence” on state gun laws that put “more illegal guns and more repeat violent offenders out on the streets.” “We can […]
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding cotton-picking exercise
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher used a derogatory word to describe another teacher – and made her son partake in a cotton-picking exercise. Lashanda Wiggins’ son goes to Oakbrook Middle School. She says...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley hopes planned mega boat landing will reel in more than anglers
Joey Edens still remembers going to Atkins Landing as a little kid. The boat landing at the end of Broughton Road was one of the premier access points in Berkeley County to Lake Moultrie, so Edens' family used to launch their boat from there. The lake was where he learned to swim, drive a boat and fish. As an adult around 1987, he caught his biggest freshwater fish ever, a 62-pound catfish, in the same lake.
abcnews4.com
Suspect in King Street shooting released on $25K bond, put on house arrest
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Five people were left injured in a downtown shooting on the corner of Morris and King Street Saturday night. The injuries were not life threatening and victims were treated at a local hospital, police said. Two suspects- Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old juvenile- were arrested...
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County Announces Closures in Observance of Labor Day
In observance of Labor Day, all Dorchester County Administrative Offices, Dorchester County Convenience Sites, and Dorchester County Courts will be closed on Monday, September 5th, 2022. Emergency Medical Services and law enforcement personnel will remain available. Dorchester County offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022.
Comments / 0