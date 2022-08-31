Matt Goss: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant and what is he famous for?

Strictly Come Dancing is back again for a landmark 20th series.

The hit BBC dance contest has signed up a roster of 15 celebrity contestants, including TV presenters, athletes, and pop stars, to strut their moves alongside the pros.

You can check out the full lineup here .

Among the contestants competing for the Glitterball trophy this year is Matt Goss .

But who is Goss, and what has he said about appearing on Strictly ?

Goss is a singer-songwriter, musician and actor, best known as one of the frontmen of the sibling duo Bros , alongside his twin brother Luke.

The group’s debut album Push , released in 1988, went platinum seven times. Bros recently experienced a renaissance with the release of the acclaimed Bafta-winning documentary After the Screaming Stops .

Goss is also about to release a new solo album titled The Beautiful Unknown , and will star in the forthcoming thriller film Cobbler Killer Stranger .

Speaking ahead of his appearance on Strictly , Goss said: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

“I’ve done so much, to get butterflies about something is a good feeling,” the singer told BBC Breakfast .

Strictly Come Dancing airs every Saturday night from 17 September on BBC One.