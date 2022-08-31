ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Matt Goss: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant and what is he famous for?

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Strictly Come Dancing is back again for a landmark 20th series.

The hit BBC dance contest has signed up a roster of 15 celebrity contestants, including TV presenters, athletes, and pop stars, to strut their moves alongside the pros.

Among the contestants competing for the Glitterball trophy this year is Matt Goss .

But who is Goss, and what has he said about appearing on Strictly ?

Goss is a singer-songwriter, musician and actor, best known as one of the frontmen of the sibling duo Bros , alongside his twin brother Luke.

The group’s debut album Push , released in 1988, went platinum seven times. Bros recently experienced a renaissance with the release of the acclaimed Bafta-winning documentary After the Screaming Stops .

Goss is also about to release a new solo album titled The Beautiful Unknown , and will star in the forthcoming thriller film Cobbler Killer Stranger .

Speaking ahead of his appearance on Strictly , Goss said: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

“I’ve done so much, to get butterflies about something is a good feeling,” the singer told BBC Breakfast .

Strictly Come Dancing airs every Saturday night from 17 September on BBC One.

