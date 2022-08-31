Ole Miss opens its 2022 season Saturday in Oxford versus the Troy Trojans. The game is set for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff and will be televised on the SEC Network. Ole Miss opens the season ranked No. 21 and No. 24 in the major polls, but many believe this team is even better than that. The first test comes Saturday. Today we take a look at five things we believe all Ole Miss fans would like to see in the Rebels' first game to help further the belief this is a team than can challenge for a SEC West title.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO