College GameDay Fans Are Making the Same Joke About New Anchor Jess Sims’ Outfit
Today (September 3) is a big day for NCAA football and its fans. Not only is it officially Week 1 of college football but it’s also the start of the 36th season of College GameDay. To add to that excitement, GameDay introduced a brand new on-site reporter and personality, Peloton instructor and sports reporter, Jess Sims.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Iowa vs. South Dakota State football: Hawkeyes' offense, Brian Ferentz blasted by national media after 7-3 win
Iowa football opened its 2022 season with an uninspiring 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes' offense struggled all day, failing to score despite the seven points generated by the entire team. Iowa's defense forced two safeties in the second half — which is the same amount of...
247Sports
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play
Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
Sean Clifford pulls off redemption as Penn State beats Purdue 35-31, Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm ripped
Sean Clifford was nearly pulled for a long period of time during Penn State's 35-31 victory over Purdue to open up the 2022 college football season. Clifford exited early in the second half for a series, while five-star freshman Drew Allar replaced him, and then Clifford struggled once he came back in. But a late touchdown pass to Keyvone Lee, and some questionable decisions from Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, led the way in Penn State's thrilling opening night victory. It was the redemption game for Clifford.
How to watch OU vs. UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)
Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
Analysis: What Tennessee is getting in four-star center JP Estrella
Tennessee basketball added one of the best big men in the 2023 class on Friday afternoon when four-star center JP Estrella picked the Vols over Syracuse and Iowa. The Vols added one of the most unique bigs, too. “Estrella is a late-bloomer who has grown eight inches since his freshman...
Top 30 senior Isaiah Miranda is down to eight finalists
One of the nation's top big men, Isaiah Miranda, tells 247Sports that he is down to a final eight of Connecticut, Georgetown, Louisville, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, UCLA and USC. A seven-footer from Rhode Island who is playing this season at Southern California Academy, Miranda currently ranks No. 30 nationally...
LSU defense leaving no stone unturned in preparation for Florida State
The LSU Tigers finally get their season started on Sunday night in the Superdome against the Florida State Seminoles. The Brian Kelly era gets started in mere days, and there are still a ton of questions left to answer about the team. Florida State, on the other hand, has already...
Availability report: Julian Fleming a game-time decision for Buckeyes against Notre Dame
Ohio State released its availability report for its game against visiting Notre Dame on Saturday (7:44 p.m. ET; ABC) and junior wide receiver Julian Fleming will be a game-time decision. Ohio State does not disclose why a player is listed on the report; it just simply lists who is out...
Neal Brown discusses officiating, fourth down calls in loss to Pitt
West Virginia fell to No. 17 Pittsburgh on Thursday evening, 38-31, in a heartbreaking loss for the Mountaineers that saw Neal Brown's team go up seven and with the ball in the fourth quarter before blowing the lead late. One of the decisions that ultimately led to the loss was a choice with about six minutes to go when WVU elected to punt instead of going for it on fourth-and-a-foot.
Georgia football crushes No. 11 Oregon to kick off 2022 season
ATLANTA — With No. 3 Georgia leading Oregon by nearly three scores on Saturday, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett took a snap deep in Ducks’ territory and appeared destined to go down and go down hard. As it turned out, Bennett had no intentions of letting that happen and...
Wolfpack players discuss narrow win over ECU
GREENVILLE – The NC State football team escaped Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with a win Saturday, beating ECU 21-20 as the Pirates missed some late field goals. East Carolina scored what could have been the game-tying touchdown with less than three minutes to play, but the Pirates missed the extra point to stay down 21-20. After the Pack went three-and-out, East Carolina missed a 34-yard field goal that would have won the game.
Everything Karl Dorrell said following Colorado's 38-13 loss to TCU
Since winning its first four games under Karl Dorrell in 2020, Colorado has gone 4-11. The Buffaloes had a second-half collapse in their 2022 season opener on Friday night, getting outscored by the Horned Frogs, 31-7, after halftime. Below are the comments Dorrell made to the media after the loss:
OU-UTEP: Live game thread
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between them and the visiting UTEP Miners, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Venables, of course, was...
Cade McNamara surprised by Michigan QB battle, calls it ‘unusual’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After leading Michigan to the Big Ten title in 2021 and impressing his coaches throughout fall camp, Cade McNamara earned the first start of the season for the Wolverines this fall. The quarterback’s performance was enough to help guide his team to a 51-7 victory...
WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA Beating Bowling Green in Opener
The Bruins went down by double-digits early, only to score 38 unanswered and run away the the big win at home.
Pitt lands commitment from Jordan Bass
Prior to the return of the 'Backyard Brawl,' Pittsburgh received some good news on the recruiting front. Jordan Bass, a Top 10 player in Virginia in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, announced his commitment to the Panthers. The Hampton (Va.) Phoebus prospect can play either safety of linebacker in college. He...
Five things Ole Miss fans want to see Saturday
Ole Miss opens its 2022 season Saturday in Oxford versus the Troy Trojans. The game is set for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff and will be televised on the SEC Network. Ole Miss opens the season ranked No. 21 and No. 24 in the major polls, but many believe this team is even better than that. The first test comes Saturday. Today we take a look at five things we believe all Ole Miss fans would like to see in the Rebels' first game to help further the belief this is a team than can challenge for a SEC West title.
