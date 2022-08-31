BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Under 18 Baseball World Cup Tournament is beginning. The ten-day event brings twelve teams from around the world to the Suncoast to compete. Stone Russell, a Bradenton Local attending IMG Academy is turning heads. Stone went four for five throughout the exhibition games. Russ Yurk, the Tournament Director stated, “The fact that he is from the Bradenton area is a happy coincidence for us. We are excited to have him, and we hope the folks and Manatee and Sarasota County come out and see one of the local kids represent the USA”.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO