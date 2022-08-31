Read full article on original website
The Blues Sound Better in Bradenton!
The 11th annual Bradenton Blues Festival Weekend, presented by NDC Construction Company, is back at the Bradenton Riverwalk Pavilion Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3, 2022, with an outstanding lineup of talented Blues musicians on the big stage. Musicians performing at this year’s Festival, include: Ana Popovich, Albert Castiglia, Mike Zito, Nora Jean Wallace, Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations, Lady A, and more! While enjoying the amazing music, you can also purchase beer and wine, delicious food, local arts and crafts, and cool festival merchandise.
thegabber.com
Some Photos From Gulfport’s GeckoFest 2022
With Gecko Season ’22 in the rear view window, the only thing left to say, in homage to this year’s “Game Night” theme, is “Game Over”. Here are a few photos of the Sept. 3 GeckoFest; see more on The Gabber’s Instagram, @GabberLife.
travelawaits.com
10 Affordable Vacation Rentals In Sarasota Near The Beach
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The state of Florida spends a fair amount of money marketing itself as a heavenly destination for tourists. One must wonder why, as Florida’s appeal speaks for itself. Most everyone already knows about the warm Gulf waters, picturesque beaches, and promise of a better lifestyle. But, the money is spent anyway.
941area.com
Enjoy the Most Delicious BBQ in Sarasota This Labor Day Weekend
Labor day weekend is here, and it's a long one (September 3 to 5, 2022). If it finds you in Sarasota, what are your plans? Well, there are many fun things to do in Sarasota during Labor Day weekend, and enjoying a good BBQ with family and friends is probably the best one!
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s #Florida Postcards: Downtown Sarasota, 1960s.
Here’s Downtown Sarasota in this undated postcard from around 1960. In the center, with a yellowish hue, is the Palmer First National Bank, which was started by Bertha Palmer who contributed much to Sarasota. Her estate is now a historic site, Spanish Pointe.
Tampa Bay Weekend: GeckoFest, early Halloween, crafts & more
From seeing high-speed watercraft in St. Petersburg, to kicking off Halloween early in Orlando, to strolling downtown Venice shopping for works of art, there's something for anyone of all tastes to enjoy.
What’s happening at the AMC movie theater in Brandon?
Reports of a large police presence at the Brandon AMC movie theater are circulating around social media.
Mysuncoast.com
Rain Chances Increase This Week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast area received is breaking away from clearer skies as the week progresses. The moisture availability in the atmosphere has been somewhat dry, giving residents more sunshine and clearer skies through Labor Day. However that moisture returns Tuesday and continues to increase throughout the week. Expect more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain climbs up to 70-percent by Thursdays, and remains about the same through the weekend.
995qyk.com
Will COVID 19 Return This Fall? Of Course Not. But, Maybe
Will COVID 19 Return This Fall? Of Course Not. But, Maybe. You, me, and everyone we know has had enough of this “Rona” thing, right? Reality is, all we can do is all we can do. Hoping we have a good handle on Covid 19 and Variants, but only time will tell. Source TBT.
fox13news.com
Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company
TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Sep 5, 2022
"For many folks this will be our first chance to talk in person." [Politics] McFarland, Reich Bring Different Spins on Freedom. With the primary season closed, attention could focus on a routinely swingy state House district in Sarasota. State Rep. Fiona McFarland this year faces Democrat Derek Reich in House District 73.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton teen turns heads at world cup tournament
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Under 18 Baseball World Cup Tournament is beginning. The ten-day event brings twelve teams from around the world to the Suncoast to compete. Stone Russell, a Bradenton Local attending IMG Academy is turning heads. Stone went four for five throughout the exhibition games. Russ Yurk, the Tournament Director stated, “The fact that he is from the Bradenton area is a happy coincidence for us. We are excited to have him, and we hope the folks and Manatee and Sarasota County come out and see one of the local kids represent the USA”.
cltampa.com
The most anticipated new restaurants coming to Tampa Bay this fall
It's time to fall into some restaurant openings, Tampa Bay. Supply chain issues aside, we totally think most of these much-anticipated spots (including two breweries) will open before the year is over (hell, one of 'em opened today as this went online). For those who love vegan food, Asian-fusion and beer—this is gonna be a great fall for you.
Tampa Bay News Wire
24th Annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market to be bigger and better than ever
Cortez, Fla. (August 31 2022) – Do you love feeling the salty breeze in your hair and the sun on your face? Are you looking for deals on fishing poles, cast nets, and life preservers? Have a hankering for coastal art and beachy crafts? Then make plans to attend the Cortez Nautical Flea Market!
Longboat Observer
Equine therapy delivered with heart in Bradenton
Hooves with Heart President Danielle Curtis calls her nonprofit “a place of no judgment.”. That makes it perfect for 13-year-old Mason Kramer, a Lakewood Ranch teen who is one of the many children who has been positively impacted by the equine therapy services offered at the nonprofit. Kramer enjoys...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Marauders are a homerun for the Manatee County economy
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Marauders are offering a fun and affordable opportunity for baseball fans along the Suncoast. As COVID protocols become less restrictive, fans are returning to LECOM park to enjoy an up close and personal professional baseball experience. Michele Stancil, a Bradenton Marauders and Pirates fan...
ospreyobserver.com
Hot Air Balloon Festival Coming To Plant City
The Plant City Balloon Festival is coming Friday and Saturday, October 21-22 to the Strawberry Festival Grounds in Plant City. Come see the unique giant and colorful hot air balloons up close and enjoy a family day out. This family event will also feature much more than the hot air...
Mysuncoast.com
Downtown Bradenton pedestrians now have two-wheeled options
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton is joining its neighbors to the north and south in offering a new way to zip around downtown. City officials unveiled more than 200 electric scooters to be located is specific area around town. Users pay $1 to unlock the scooters and then 49 cents per minute while they’re riding. The city receives 25 cents per ride and has a 24-month agreement with the company.
995qyk.com
Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight
If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
Woman mowing grass struck by car in Venice
A woman who was mowing grass at her home was hurt after she was struck by a car, Venice police said.
