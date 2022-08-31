Toyia Pointer is Historic Mesquite Inc.’s executive director. She helps the city preserve and share its history and culture with the community. Before coming to Mesquite, Pointer previously served as the Heritage Park Coordinator for the City of Frisco. Prior to that, she spent 17 years working for the City of Carrollton as Museum Curator at the A.W. Perry Homestead. Pointer earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art History as well as a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Anthropology, both from the University of Oklahoma. She also has a certification in museum studies and collection management, plus a certification in French language and culture.

