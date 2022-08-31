Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Q&A: Meet Celina ISD's newest board member
Jarratt Calvert was appointed to the Celina ISD Board of Trustees in August, but he has been a lifelong member of the Celina community. Today, he also serves as Operations Manager with Shades of Green Nursery. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Five things to do in Plano
As fall draws near, the Plano community is gearing up for several upcoming events. From theatrical performances to triathlons, drag shows and more, there is a host of activities that allow residents to get involved. Here's a list of five events coming to Plano the week of Sept. 5.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco updates: Labor Day closures, budget update and more
In observance of the Labor Day holiday, the City of Frisco government offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5. Regular hours resume Tuesday, Sept. 6. Monday closures include City Hall and other administrative offices; Frisco Fire Safety Town and Central Fire administrative offices; Frisco Municipal Court, Frisco Heritage Museum, Frisco Discovery Center, The Grove at Frisco Commons and Connection at Stonebriar Centre.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Toyia Pointer: The woman in charge of preserving and sharing Mesquite's history and culture with the community
Toyia Pointer is Historic Mesquite Inc.’s executive director. She helps the city preserve and share its history and culture with the community. Before coming to Mesquite, Pointer previously served as the Heritage Park Coordinator for the City of Frisco. Prior to that, she spent 17 years working for the City of Carrollton as Museum Curator at the A.W. Perry Homestead. Pointer earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art History as well as a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Anthropology, both from the University of Oklahoma. She also has a certification in museum studies and collection management, plus a certification in French language and culture.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in Frisco this week
School is in full swing, fall is (basically) here and there is much to do in Frisco. Here's a list of five events to mark on your calendar for the week of Sept. 5.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell news: stay updated on how to make a difference in the community this month
September is Hunger Action Month and the North Texas Food Bank is taking action. During the month, the NTFB is creating awareness about food insecurity by hosting a Peanut Butter Drive. The goal of this drive is to collect kid-friendly protein to help feed North Texas locals. The Coppell City Council is calling on the community to help the NTFB reach its goal of collecting 500,000 pounds of peanut butter this year. Donations can be dropped off at Metrocrest Services and monetary donations can be made online.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell business updates: applications for City positions, CISD go live
Coppell Chamber of Commerce Accepting Applications for 2023 Board of Directors. For Coppell community members interested in serving on the 2023 Board of Directors, they can nominate or apply to serve on the Coppell Chamber of Commerce website. The Chamber Nominating Committee will review available Board seats and applications, providing candidates for approval by the membership and the current Board of Directors. Applicants must be a member of the Coppell Chamber in good standing. Submissions must be received no later than Sept. 30, 2022.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in The Leader communities this week
If you’re looking for a jam-packed week this week, there are several opportunities for community building in Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound. Listed below are just a few events this week for locals to engage in. The 2nd Annual World on Wheels Food Truck Rally & BBQ Competition is...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Mary Kemper, Coppell ISD's new Executive Director for Educational Leadership
Mary Kemper has served Coppell ISD for more than 10 years, first as a Secondary Mathematics Instructional Coach at Coppell High School before serving as the Director of Mathematics in the Curriculum Department for nine years. She was selected as the CISD Executive Director for Instructional Leadership in July. She taught in the Houston area for seven years before joining CISD in 2012.
starlocalmedia.com
Lakeside news: festival tickets on sale, remembrance ceremony scheduled
On Sunday, Sept. 18, community members in The Colony are invited to remember the over 81,000 U.S. military personnel who are listed as Prisoners of War or Missing in Action. The remembrance ceremony is at Stewart Creek Park in the Colony and will begin at 6:30 p.m.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite news roundup: Living history, closures and more
Tickets for the 12th annual Mesquite Meander are available now. Attendees can call 972-216-6468 for tickets to a living history tour of Mesquite Cemetery (400 Holley Park Drive).
starlocalmedia.com
Business updates: Study finds Frisco is the best place to buy a house, get a chance to meet new city manager
A WalletHub study released Tuesday has ranked Frisco as the best place to buy a house for 2022. The study also ranked Friso at the top for affordability and economic environment.
starlocalmedia.com
Standard of success: Taylor, Mustangs look to maintain winning ways
The Sachse volleyball program has established such the level of success that any person associated with the sport in Garland ISD is familiar with their achievements. In their inaugural varsity campaign in 2004, they reached the regional tournament.
starlocalmedia.com
Check out the action from Lewisville's preseason showdown with Highland Park
The Lewisville football team came up short in a 31-17 ballgame against powerhouse Highland Park on Friday. Here are some of the top photos from this highly anticipated ballgame.
starlocalmedia.com
Three's Company: All the best photos from McKinney ISD's Week 2 football games
All three McKinney ISD football teams continued their preseasons this week. McKinney North and McKinney found the win column on Friday with wins over Justin Northwest and Richardson Berkner, respectively, while McKinney Boyd was tripped up by Trophy Club Byron Nelson on Thursday.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell’s Ehinger back with a vengeance following injury
Coppell senior Lulu Ehinger is back with a vengeance after missing all of her junior season with an injury. The Cowgirls have their sights set on qualifying for the Region I-6A cross country meet after they placed fourth at last year’s District 6-6A meet to fall one place short of qualifying for the regional meet, and Ehinger is helping to lead the way.
starlocalmedia.com
The top photos from the latest chapter in the Mesquite-North Mesquite football rivalry
Meeting for the 53rd time on the football field, Mesquite got the better of longtime rival North Mesquite, 44-32, on Friday night. Check out some of the top photos from the latest installment of the rivalry.
starlocalmedia.com
Johnson’s versatility a big plus for Little Elm
The Little Elm football team has plenty of new faces on the field this season, looking to help the Lobos improve on last season’s 5-5 record. The Lobos also welcomed a new head coach with Joe Castillo making the move over from North Garland.
starlocalmedia.com
Greene excelling on both sides of the ball, hoping to take Trojans to next level
Newman Smith senior Demonte Greene announced his presence in a big way to kick off the 2022 season. Stepping up as the Trojans' go-to option at wide receiver, Greene performed admirably with 10 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in his team's 43-42 win over Denton. The senior doubled his workload with plenty of reps in the secondary, picking off three passes — one of which he housed for a 51-yard pick-six.
starlocalmedia.com
Down to the wire: Photos from a state-ranked thriller between Lovejoy and Argyle
The Lovejoy football team had a last-second shot at the tying score turned away by Argyle in a 56-49 loss on Friday. Check out some of the action from this entertaining battle between state-ranked teams.
