ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

US life expectancy plunged again in 2021 for second year in a row

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbhWb_0hcfEXP000

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, falling by nearly a year from 2020, according to a government report being released Wednesday.

In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimated American lifespan has shortened by nearly three years. The last comparable decrease happened in the early 1940s, during the height of World War II.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials blamed COVID-19 for about half the decline in 2021, a year when vaccinations became widely available but new coronavirus variants caused waves of hospitalizations and deaths. Other contributors to the decline are longstanding problems: drug overdoses, heart disease, suicide and chronic liver disease.

“It’s a dismal situation. It was bad before and it’s gotten worse,” said Samuel Preston, a University of Pennsylvania demographer.

Life expectancy is an estimate of the average number of years a baby born in a given year might expect to live, given death rates at that time. It is “the most fundamental indicator of population health in this country,” said Robert Hummer, a University of North Carolina researcher focused on population health patterns.

U.S. life expectancy rose for decades, but progress stalled before the pandemic.

States not requiring student vaccinations this school year

It was 78 years, 10 months in 2019. In 2020, it dropped to 77 years. Last year, it fell to about 76 years, 1 month.

The last time it was that low was in 1996.

Declines during the pandemic were worse for some racial groups, and some gaps widened. For example, life expectancy for American Indian and Alaskan Native people saw a decline of more than 6 1/2 years since the pandemic began, and is at 65 years. In the same span, life expectancy for Asian Americans dropped by about two years, and stands at 83 1/2.

Experts say there are many possible reasons for such differences, including lack of access to quality health care, lower vaccination rates, and a greater share of the population in lower-paying jobs that required them to keep working when the pandemic was at its worst.

The new report is based on provisional data. Life expectancy estimates can change with the addition of more data and further analysis. For example, the CDC initially said life expectancy in 2020 declined by about 1 year 6 months. But after more death reports and analysis came in, it ended up being about 1 year 10 months.

But it’s likely the declines in 2020 and 2021 will stand as the first two consecutive years of declining life expectancy in the U.S. since the early 1960s, CDC officials said.

Findings in the report:

—Life expectancy for women in the United States dropped about 10 months, from just under 80 years in 2020 to slightly more than 79 in 2021. Life expectancy for men dropped a full year, from about 74 years to 73.

—COVID-19 deaths were the main reason for the decline. The second largest contributor was deaths from accidental injuries — primarily from drug overdoses, which killed a record-breaking 107,000 Americans last year.

—White people saw the second biggest drop among racial and ethnic groups, with life expectancy falling one year, to about 76 years, 5 months. Black Americans had the third largest decline, falling more than eight months, to 70 years, 10 months

—Hispanic Americans had seen a huge drop in life expectancy in 2020 — four years. But in 2021, life expectancy for them dropped by about two months, to about 77 years, 7 months. Preston thinks good vaccination rates among Hispanics played a role.

The report also suggests gains against suicide are being undone.

U.S. suicides rose from the early 2000s until 2018. But they fell a little in 2019 and then more in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. Experts had wondered if that may have been related to a phenomenon seen in the early stages of wars and national disasters in which people band together and support each other.

The new report said suicide contributed to the decline in life expectancy in 2021, but it did not provide detail. According to provisional numbers from a public CDC database, the number of U.S. suicides increased last year by about 2,000, to 48,000. The U.S. suicide rate rose as well, from 13.5 per 100,000 to 14.1 — bringing it back up to about where it was in 2018.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Dogs from recent rescues up for adoption

The ANNA Shelter has been busy the past few weeks rescuing multiple dogs from what has been described as horrible living conditions. In the beginning of August, the ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell Terriers from a Crawford County home. This past Wednesday, Aug. 31, they rescued 13 German Shepherds from a Butler County home. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigate shooting on 12th and Parade

Erie Police are seeking a suspect that was involved in a shooting that took place on Erie’s eastside. According to police, the shooting took place around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 3 at 12th and Parade Streets. It was reported that two male victims were shot. One victim was reportedly shot in the hip and the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Motorcyclist seriously injured after Sunday night crash

A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being hit by a car. The accident happened near the intersection of West 12th and Raspberry Streets just before 8:45 p.m. Sunday night. According to reports on the scene, the motorcyclist went into traumatic arrest and paramedics had to perform CPR. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, but […]
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Expectancy#Cdc#Hispanic Americans#Population Health#Suicide#American
YourErie

Woman injured after alleged stabbing outside Erie City Mission

One woman was injured after allegedly being stabbed outside the Erie City Mission on Monday. This alleged stabbing took place shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to Erie Police, a 34-year-old woman suffered a laceration to the right side of her body. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. The victim […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Several cars involved in Sunday morning accident on Peach and Liberty

Several cars were involved in an accident on Sunday morning over on Peach and Liberty Streets. When the accident occurred, the cars were headed southbound on Peach. Emergency services responded to the calls just before 10 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found that a bumper from one of the vehicles fell off entirely. […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
YourErie

DUI checkpoint held over Labor Day weekend in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Meadville held a sobriety checkpoint over Labor Day weekend and released those results Monday. PSP Meadville reported that 70 people were stopped around 10 p.m. at a DUI checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, Sept. 3. Here are the results: One DUI alcohol arrest Two […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Police continue searching for suspect following shooting on Parade Street

Erie Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that took place on Parade Street on Saturday. According to police, two victims were shot around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of Parade Street. Patrol units were already in the area when they heard around five gunshots. At the scene, police found a 19-year-old […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

All 4,000 beagles now removed from mass breeding facility

(WHTM) — The Humane Society of the United States has completed its mission of rescuing nearly 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. According to a release, the last group of 312 beagles was removed from the facility on Thursday, Sept. 1. Fifty-two were taken to the Humane Society of the United States’ care center. In the next few days, they will be taken to independent shelters and rescue partners to find their forever homes.
VIRGINIA STATE
YourErie

What should you not leave in a car on a hot day? Here’s your answer

Even as summer is coming to a close and temperatures change, it’s important to take the time to learn what items you should be keeping out of the heat, and in your car. Regardless of how hot the temperature outside is, the internal temperature of your car can increase to extreme levels. Even in cooler […]
TRAFFIC
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy