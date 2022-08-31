ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders Says Jackson State Football Program Is In ‘Crisis Mode’ Because They Have No Water

By Bilal G. Morris
 3 days ago

Source: Jackson State University / Getty

J ackson State University’s head football coach Deion Sanders is trying to find a place for his players to take a shower, because there is no water in Jackson, Mississippi.

Access to water is something we all take for granted. But when that access is no longer available, devastation quickly rears its ugly head. Jackson, Mississippi has no water. Residents in the city can’t turn on their faucets, brush their teeth, take a shower, or even flush the toilet.

The water problem, which has plagued Jackson for years, compounded itself this past summer as flooding from the Pearl River damaged a water treatment facility, then heavy rains affected treatment processes.

Now more than 180,000 people in the city have to find a way to manage and survive in the middle of the summer with no access to running water. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Monday but said it’s been difficult getting water to folks who need it.

“Replacing our largest city’s infrastructure of water with human distribution is a massively complicated logistical task,” Reeves told CNN.

All week Jackson residents have been waiting in lines for over two hours just to get a case of 24 12-ounce bottles of water.  Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State University’s football program was in “crisis mode.”

Sanders took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to address some of his concerns with the situation in Jackson and how it has affected his program. In the caption he wrote:

“The Devil is a Lie! This ain’t nothing but a moment of discomfort and we will be alright. Jackson we’ve overcome a lot more than this baby. #CoachPrime”

“Water means we don’t have air conditioning. Can’t use toilets,” Coach Deion Sanders said on Instagram. “We don’t have water, therefore we don’t have ice, which pretty much places a burden on the program. So right now we’re operating in crisis mode.”

Sanders also said that he’s trying to find accommodations for his players as well as a place they can practice.

“I gotta get these kids off campus — the ones that live on campus, the ones that live in the city of Jackson — into a hotel and accommodate them so that they can shower properly and take care of their needs,” said Sanders.

According to Mississippi Today, state health officials have urged Jackson residents to conserve their water resources and to boil their water for three minutes before using it to drink, brush teeth, or cook.

‘I Shot That N***** 119 Times’: Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Racist Recording Leaks

Mississippi Cop Cleared Of All Wrongdoing After Video Showed Brutal Arrest Of Handcuffed Black Driver


The post Deion Sanders Says Jackson State Football Program Is In ‘Crisis Mode’ Because They Have No Water appeared first on NewsOne .

theshadowleague.com

“We’ve Been Hit With A Little Crisis In The City Of Jackson” | Deion Sanders Reacts To Water Issue In Jackson That Forced Team To Take Shelter In Hotels

Deion Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers football program are preparing to begin defense of their 2021 SWAC championship. The Tigers will travel to Miami to face conference foe FAMU at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. The game known as the Orange Blossom Classic, will pit arguably the best coaches...
WKRG

Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Seven water supersites open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), along with Jackson and other state leaders, announced seven water supersites will open on Thursday throughout the capital city to help those impacted by the water crisis. “Getting these water distribution sites up and running quickly was a top priority,” said Reeves. “Local, state, and federal officials […]
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Link

Brokenness in Jackson rising to the top

Aging, inadequate, and now – crippled; Jackson’s water and sewage systems are on their very last legs. Critical infrastructure, having been ignored by state and local leaders for decades, is barely capable of being Band-Aided at this point. Hopefully the citizens of Jackson, and the scores of people across Central Mississippi and beyond who benefit from the economics inherent in Jackson, take notice of the recent sequence of events.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Nearly 3 million bottles of water distributed to Jackson residents by state agencies

JACKSON, Miss. — Nearly 3 million bottles of water were distributed by Mississippi agencies in response to Jackson's water emergency, according to state officials. The water was supplied by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and was distributed by members of the Mississippi National Guard. The distribution began at noon Thursday and the numbers were tallied at about 3 p.m. Friday, state officials said.
JACKSON, MS
capitalbnews.org

Mississippi Water Crisis Is ‘Racism to the Umpteenth Degree,’ Residents Say

The water crisis that has left residents of Jackson, Mississippi, struggling to bathe, cook, and flush their toilets has been decades in the making. For years, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has asked for financial assistance from the state government to alleviate the city’s infrastructure needs. Local organizers, rather than wait on the government, have developed their own networks to distribute bottled water and help neighbors pay for hotel rooms and food.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Actress Starts Campaign to Help Fund Youth Arts Program in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss.—Amia Edwards, 8 years old at the time, gathered in the living room with her mother and siblings. It was movie night, and the night’s pick was “The Color Purple.” The movie arrived at the scene with Sophia’s monologue at the dinner table, where she had finally broken her silence after prison and abuse made her a shell of herself. It was in this scene that Sophia came alive and was born again.
JACKSON, MS
K97.5

Here’s What We Know About Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Plant Crisis

O.B. Curtis is the largest water treatment plant in the city. During a press conference Monday night, Gov. Tate Reeves cautioned that the plant would be temporarily shut down until officials could figure out the cause of the malfunction. The post Here’s What We Know About Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Plant Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
JACKSON, MS
K97.5

K97.5

