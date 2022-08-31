Read full article on original website
PLANetizen
Washington State Moving Ahead With Complete Streets
Ryan Packer reports for The Urbanist on the details of the Move Ahead Washington law, also known as SB 5974, approved by the Seattle Legislature in March 2022. As explained by Packer, Move Ahead Washington is ambitious in its scope, requiring the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to “identify gaps that exist in pedestrian or bike networks, and work with local jurisdictions to fill them” for every state transportation project that started design after July 1 of this year with a cost of over $500,000.
livingsnoqualmie.com
A Major Project Will Affect Westbound I-90 Travel During September Near Issaquah
Just before the I90 pavement project started on Aug. 30 in North Bend between exits 31 & 32 started, Living Snoqualmie was asked by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) if we had any questions about the repairs. We did and submitted our questions. The next day, WSDOT completed...
Tri-City Herald
Steady red arrow? Here’s what Washington state law says on waiting to turn right
Question: Is it legal to turn right on a right red arrow after stopping? I often see drivers doing this, but it seems that if it were legal to turn right after stopping, there would just be a red light and not a red arrow. Answer: The steady red arrow...
q13fox.com
WSP pulls school buses out of fleets in annual inspection
SEATTLE - Washington State Patrol inspects school buses in every school district in Washington annually before the school year, and FOX 13 pulled the bus inspection recap reports for the 10 largest school districts in Western Washington. This bus inspection is like a school exam that is strictly pass/fail. It's...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Final Update: All Lanes Blocked on SR 18 at Tiger Mountain State Forest
Final Update 7:00 pm: State Route 18 is finally clear and open. _____________________________________________________________________________. Update 3:45 pm: State Route 18 is still closed. The Washington State Patrol reports the clean-up has been a VERY difficult one. On September 3rd at 7:08 am, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported a...
WSDOT: No construction over Labor Day weekend, but hours-long delays possible over mountain passes
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is gearing up for increased traffic over Labor Day weekend that rivals pre-pandemic travel numbers. WSDOT spokesperson Meagan Lott said the good news about traveling over the holiday weekend is you won’t have to deal with construction. “Because...
KOMO News
September may be warmer and drier than normal, NOAA predicts
PORTLAND, Ore. — September marks the start of meteorological fall, and the Autumnal equinox is September 22. "Portland, right now, is sitting at 59 days without precipitation," said Larry O'Neill, Oregon State Climatologist. "Today [Sunday] is number 60. That ranks as the third most that they've ever had." July...
Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington
SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast
SEATTLE - If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!. For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
Ominous smoke cloud settles over Tri-Cities. Where is it coming from?
The high temperature on Friday could break a record.
Search suspended, 9 still missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Executive director of Carl Maxey Center lost in Puget Sound plane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
Avista Seeks State Approval for Rate Increases in Idaho and Washington
SPOKANE - Avista has made annual rate adjustment filings with the utility commissions in Washington and Idaho that, if approved, will result in an increase in electric and natural gas rates in Washington and natural gas rates in Idaho, effective November 1, 2022. Washington Electric Adjustment Filings. Two electric adjustments...
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
Growing wildfires prompt upgrade in PNW’s preparedness level
Growing wildfires across Oregon and Washington have moved the Pacific Northwest into Preparedness Level 4, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
Smoke impacts Friday air quality as regional wildfires continue to burn across the Northwest
TRI-CITIES, WA– The start to the unofficial ‘last weekend of summer’ was filled with wildfire smoke in the skies Friday morning in some portions of the Mid-Columbia. New large fires started this week in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Washington. According to officials at the National Interagency Fire Center, 45+ large fires and complexes have burned more than 300,000 acres in western states.
Labor day weather sees the start of fall leading into another La Nina winter
Seattle is cooling down, just in time for Labor Day weekend, after a stretch of record-breaking heat this summer, with highs in the mid to high 70s for the weekend before coming down to a breezy 70 degrees on Monday and through the beginning of next week. “Actually, we’re going...
When drivers should stop for a school bus in Washington state
SEATTLE — As students return to school across Washington state, drivers may want to brush up on the rules when it comes to school buses loading or unloading students. Drivers who violate the rules can face a $500 ticket, per state law. So when is it OK for a...
Thresher Shark Washed Ashore in Washington Leads To Learning Opportunity for Community
A large thresher shark washed up on the shore of Long Beach Peninsula in Pacific County in Washington State, and the Seaside Aquarium took it as an opportunity to educate the community. Aquarium personnel initially responded to calls about the stranded thresher in order to potentially save it, but the shark died shortly after they arrived. It weighed between 300 and 365 pounds and was somewhere in the ballpark of 12 feet long.
Washington OKs killing 1 wolf in pack after cattle attacks
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized the killing of one wolf because of cattle attacks in northeast Washington. The Smackout wolf pack has attacked cattle on private and public land in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, the Capital Press reported.
