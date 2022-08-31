ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

1350kman.com

RCPD makes drug, robbery arrests over Labor Day weekend

A Topeka man was arrested early Sunday morning in Manhattan, accused of drug distribution as well as obstruction charges. Dennis Alcox was taken into custody by Riley County police after 1:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of 12th Street. The 36-year-old is charged with three separate counts, one for opioid distribution as well as one count each for disorderly conduct related to a fight as well as obstructing or resisting the execution of a warrant.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

RCPD ramps up efforts to crack down on Aggieville violence

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department will ramp up efforts to crack down on crime in Aggieville. Riley Co. Police Dept. Captain Josh Kyle tells 13 NEWS that officers have seen more violent incidents in the entertainment and shopping district known as Aggieville. “We’re starting to see...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Manhattan man killed in pickup crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 4

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allison, Isabella Hope; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Salina Police search for woman who used counterfeit bill on $100 gas visit

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for a woman accused of using a counterfeit bill to get out of a $100 gas pump visit at the end of August. The Salina Police Department says that just after 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it was reported that a woman pulled up to the gas pumps at the Casey’s at 1100 E Iron Ave. in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Council Grove man arrested for meth, marijuana

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday night which led to the arrest of one person. Just before 11:00 p.m. on August 31st, officers conducted a search warrant at 319 Columbia St. Apt #1. As a result of the search warrant, Harley Truan, of Council Grove was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
WIBW

Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Salina man killed in motorcycle crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Salina man was killed during a vehicle and motorcycle crash east of Lindsborg on Saturday. A Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Bryan Hernandez, 53, of Salina, was going west on K-4 at 15th Avenue, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Mercury Sable was driving east and made a left […]
SALINA, KS
1350kman.com

Man dies in southern Riley County vehicle crash

A Man died in a vehicle accident in Riley County after 7 p.m. Sunday evening. 36-year-old Sean Warner was traveling eastbound in his pickup about 4 miles Southeast of Manhattan, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road. Kansas Highway Patrol officials report...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

A driver was killed in a crash Sunday night in Riley County near Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Sean Warner was driving a 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck headed east on Deep Creek Road. He failed to negotiate a curve and left the road to the right. He then overcorrected back onto the road, entered the south ditch, and struck a power pole. The truck then overturned and came to rest.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Third suspect arrested in connection with July 28 robbery

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a July 28 robbery in Manhattan. Riley County Police Department identified 19-year old Evan Megaw as the third suspect in an armed robbery following further investigation. Previously RCPD had arrested Terriundis Toliver, 15, and Malachi Fielder, 18, both of Manhattan for...
MANHATTAN, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hutch Post

Police: Another overdose involving fentanyl in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another overdose involving fentanyl in Manhattan. Just after 11:30p.m. Monday, police responded to the report of an overdose in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. EMS transported a 20-year-old man to Via Christi for treatment after ingesting a...
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

One killed in accident east of Lindsborg

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 53-year-old man is dead after a 2-vehicle accident on Saturday. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of K-4 at 15th Ave. Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. 53-year-old Bryan N. Hernandez of Salina was driving his Harley Davidson westbound on K-4 at 15th Ave. A...
LINDSBORG, KS
KSNT

Visit the Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KTMJ) – Whether you like cars or a little bit of history the Midwest Dream Car Collection offers plenty to see for its guests. Plus, don’t miss out on meeting Nascar Xfinity Series Driver Ryan Vargas, Thursday September 8th at 6p. For more information, you can click...
MANHATTAN, KS
