RCPD makes drug, robbery arrests over Labor Day weekend
A Topeka man was arrested early Sunday morning in Manhattan, accused of drug distribution as well as obstruction charges. Dennis Alcox was taken into custody by Riley County police after 1:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of 12th Street. The 36-year-old is charged with three separate counts, one for opioid distribution as well as one count each for disorderly conduct related to a fight as well as obstructing or resisting the execution of a warrant.
WIBW
RCPD ramps up efforts to crack down on Aggieville violence
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department will ramp up efforts to crack down on crime in Aggieville. Riley Co. Police Dept. Captain Josh Kyle tells 13 NEWS that officers have seen more violent incidents in the entertainment and shopping district known as Aggieville. “We’re starting to see...
Manhattan man killed in pickup crash
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allison, Isabella Hope; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
WIBW
Salina Police search for woman who used counterfeit bill on $100 gas visit
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for a woman accused of using a counterfeit bill to get out of a $100 gas pump visit at the end of August. The Salina Police Department says that just after 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it was reported that a woman pulled up to the gas pumps at the Casey’s at 1100 E Iron Ave. in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger.
WIBW
Council Grove man arrested for meth, marijuana
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday night which led to the arrest of one person. Just before 11:00 p.m. on August 31st, officers conducted a search warrant at 319 Columbia St. Apt #1. As a result of the search warrant, Harley Truan, of Council Grove was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Topeka human trafficking operation ends in neighborhood destruction, arrest
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on multiple charges during a human trafficking operation. According to the SNSO, on Sept. 2 deputies conducted a human trafficking operation in Topeka. The goal was to identify and arrest people seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Shawnee […]
WIBW
Salina man killed in motorcycle crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Salina man was killed during a vehicle and motorcycle crash east of Lindsborg on Saturday. A Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Bryan Hernandez, 53, of Salina, was going west on K-4 at 15th Avenue, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Mercury Sable was driving east and made a left […]
1350kman.com
ksal.com
Third suspect arrested in connection with July 28 robbery
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a July 28 robbery in Manhattan. Riley County Police Department identified 19-year old Evan Megaw as the third suspect in an armed robbery following further investigation. Previously RCPD had arrested Terriundis Toliver, 15, and Malachi Fielder, 18, both of Manhattan for...
WIBW
Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Riley Co.
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a car in Riley Co. escaped uninjured when the engine suddenly burst into flames. Riley Co. Fire District #1 says that no one was injured after a vehicle caught fire on McDowell Creek Rd. on Friday afternoon, Sept. 2. RCFD#1 indicated that...
Police: Another overdose involving fentanyl in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another overdose involving fentanyl in Manhattan. Just after 11:30p.m. Monday, police responded to the report of an overdose in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. EMS transported a 20-year-old man to Via Christi for treatment after ingesting a...
KAKE TV
One killed in accident east of Lindsborg
LINDSBORG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 53-year-old man is dead after a 2-vehicle accident on Saturday. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of K-4 at 15th Ave. Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. 53-year-old Bryan N. Hernandez of Salina was driving his Harley Davidson westbound on K-4 at 15th Ave. A...
KSNT
Visit the Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KTMJ) – Whether you like cars or a little bit of history the Midwest Dream Car Collection offers plenty to see for its guests. Plus, don’t miss out on meeting Nascar Xfinity Series Driver Ryan Vargas, Thursday September 8th at 6p. For more information, you can click...
WIBW
Fort Riley Game Wardens search for those responsible for illegal bait piles
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens on Fort Riley are looking for those responsible for three illegal bait piles. Fort Riley officials say that Game Wardens would like to speak to the person who recently left out their bait pile for deer. Fort Riley noted that a local ordinance...
ROAD WORK: US 24 at K13 construction starts on Tuesday, 9/6
MANHATTAN - The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced they will begin improvements at the intersection of US 24 and K-13 in Manhattan on Tuesday. The project will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on US-24, while crews work to add offset turn lanes on US 24 at K-13.
Geary Co. school district settles lawsuit over student pronouns
FORT RILEY (AP) —A Kansas school district will pay a former middle school teacher $95,000 to settle a lawsuit she filed after she was disciplined for refusing to use a student's preferred pronouns, her attorneys announced Wednesday. Pamela Ricard, a former math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School, sued...
