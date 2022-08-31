ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Teen aerialist performs at Typhoon Texas on Labor Day

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Thousands of people cooled off this Labor Day at Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville. "It's hot, and the kids wanted to come," Austin resident Candra Feng said. They also received a special circus performance featuring a young and gifted aerialist, a local dance group, a clown, and jugglers.
13-year-old jujitsu competitor takes mat at biggest fitness event in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Thousands of people showed up to the Austin Fit Fest to participate in and watch strongman, CrossFit, powerlifting, weightlifting, arm wrestling, and jujitsu competitions at the Palmer Events Center on Saturday. Thirteen-year-old Apolonia Nuncio, known as ‘Apple’ on the mat, was one of about 75 kids competing...
FOX 7 Weekend: Longhorn City Limits, Look Out Fest, Art in ATX, Family Fun Days

Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow shares some fun events happening, including Longhorn City Limits on the LBJ Lawn with Texas native Charley Crockett, the Look Out Fest at the Long Center, Family Fun Days at Flat Creek Estate Winery and Vineyard, the Art In ATX: A Fall Market at Moontower Cider Company and a new movie in theaters called "Gigi and Nate".
Man struck with umbrella, robbed near UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was struck with an umbrella and robbed early Sunday morning near the University of Texas at Austin campus, says the university police department. UTPD responded to a call to assist the Austin Police Department around 7:40 a.m. Sept. 4 near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street, across from the UT Austin School of Architecture. UTPD assisted APD in establishing a perimeter and searching the area.
MetroRail suspended Labor Day weekend, says CapMetro

AUSTIN, Texas - MetroRail service in Austin is currently suspended for construction projects, says CapMetro. The suspension will last through Labor Day weekend to allow construction crews to work on the future McKalla Station. Crews will do double-tracking work along the rail line. The suspension started Friday and is expected...
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 2

AUSTIN, Texas - The second week of high school football in Central Texas brought several surprising wins and every team in the area is holding it down with at least one win apiece. Check out our rankings for Week 2 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
Amore Austin helps couples plan the perfect proposal

If you're looking to plan the perfect proposal, Amore Austin wants to help. Founder and lead planner Tessa Bertamini joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to talk about how her business has helped Austin couples design execute romantic and unique proposals.
Homicide has Austin residents concerned about violent crime, safety

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an incident that led to a man's death. It happened in Austin's Entertainment District, on East 6th Street, at around 2 a.m. Sunday, September 4. The news has some residents concerned for their safety and some are contemplating moving out of...
Lake Travis water levels still low despite recent rainfall

AUSTIN, Texas - A steady flow of water moved down Cypress Creek Monday morning. The water that pooled up was enough for a fly-fishing class. Reel'n in a catch wasn’t exactly the goal. "We are doing an intro lesson. I’m teaching people some basics, getting them oriented, trying to...
1 dead after vehicle enters North Austin creek, submerges under water

NORTH AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a water rescue in North Austin Saturday afternoon. Officials say a vehicle veered off the roadway into a nearby creek. The vehicle was submerged in the water and the driver was pulled from the vehicle. ATCEMS says after extensive resuscitative efforts,...
Housing market shift: Austin forecasted to favor buyers over sellers

AUSTIN, Texas - A real estate website is projecting that the nationwide seller's market is cooling from its historic highs and that it's moving toward favoring buyers. This is especially good news for 15 of the 100 major housing markets, including Austin, Texas. Knock.com uses its Buyer-Seller Market Index to...
Texas Football fans show up for season opener despite rainy conditions

AUSTIN, Texas - Despite the rain, Longhorn fans came out in full force for the game against Louisiana-Monroe. "Been a Longhorn fan since I was five years old," Kendric Johnson said. "The Longhorns are a state of mind, my blood is burnt orange, it's been there since 1961, and it's...
Residents concerned about safety following another homicide in the city

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department is investigating an incident that led to a man's death. It occurred in the Entertainment District around 2 a.m. Sunday. The news has some residents concerned for their safety and some are contemplating moving out of the city. Austin Police said a man seen...
Vandegrift shuts out Cedar Park in FOX 7's Game of the Week

CEDAR PARK, Texas - FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week voters got this week's game right, and with ease! Vandegrift easily won this week's poll predicting the winner of Friday's game, getting 80% of the votes. It was nearly that lopsided on the field, with the Vipers taking...
