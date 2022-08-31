Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
NY's new concealed carry laws now in effect, what permit seekers need to know
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York’s new gun laws went into effect on Thursday strictly limiting where people can carry concealed firearms. The laws were written and signed in July in direct response to the Supreme Court shooting down the state’s century-old restrictions on concealed carry. Under...
WCAX
New York State Police investigating death in Plattsburgh Town
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State police are currently investigating after a body was found in a field, in Plattsburgh Town. Police have not released any additional information at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
New York State Makes This Big Change in How You Can Hunt Turkeys
Have you already started to make plans for New York State Turkey Season? The Fall 2022 season begins on either October 1, October 15, or November 1, depending on where you are located in New York. Are you up-to-date on the changes that have been implemented for the 2022 season?
Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsChannel 36
New Gun Laws In New York State Take Effect This Week
NEW YORK STATE (WENY) -- New gun laws go into effect this week, regarding semi-automatic rifles. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that was designed to improve gun safety in New York State. These laws do take effect this week, and law enforcement agencies and gun dealers are confused in regard to what exactly comes next.
iheart.com
New Gun Permit And Carrying Laws Now in Effect Across New York State
Despite a late legal challenge, brand new gun permit and gun carrying laws are now in effect across New York State. On Wednesday, a federal judge dismissed a motion for an injunction filed by national firearm organizations to block the legislation from taking effect Thursday. The measures include rigorous steps to obtain a conceal-carry permit including a social media check, classroom training, and live-firing exercises. There are also areas where guns are banned for ordinary citizens including schools, churches, and hospitals. Governor Hochul says the state will continue leading the way forward and implement common sense gun safety legislation.
Albany County legislature leader proposes gun law
Albany County Legislature Republican & Conservative Conference Leader Frank A. Mauriello introduced the "SIGN" law on September 1. The proposed legislation targets illegal gun violence.
WRGB
Colonie woman behind bars without bail, facing narcotics charges in Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Colonie woman faces charges brought by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, following a complaint made by the Rensselaer County Probation Department of drug activity occurring near a local drug treatment facility. Lynn Sherman, 56, is being charged with Criminal Possession of a...
RELATED PEOPLE
New concealed carry law to go into effect Thursday
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– On Thursday, New York’s new concealed carry law goes into effect. https://www.news10.com/news/scotus-strikes-down-new-york-gun-restriction/ If you already have your concealed carry permit and it was issued outside of New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties you do not have to take a firearm safety training course. But you will if you’re a new […]
15 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For September 2022
Can you believe September is here? As we enter September, kids go back to school, parents get a new work routine. As a community of New Yorkers, let's all work together to make sure our homes and communities are a safe place. How can you do this? One easy way...
The Most Polluted Lake In U.S. Is Located In New York State
New York State is home to the #1 most polluted lake in America. Actually, we have two lakes among the top 5 most polluted in the United States. We're also the only state with two (in my opinion, three) lakes on the list. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. The reason I believe we actually have three lakes on the list is that Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but we also share the lake. I'm no scientist, but any pollution from Michigan most likely makes its way to other areas of the lake, including our side.
WNYT
Former Saratoga Springs mayor, public safety commissioner subpoenaed
The former mayor and public safety commissioner in Saratoga Springs have been subpoenaed to testify in an investigation by the New York State Attorney General. The state is investigating how Saratoga Springs police treated Black Lives Matter protestors during rallies and marches in 2021. Current Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire Departments About To Get Big Money Across New York State
There is something special about the brave men and women who choose to volunteer to become firefighters. While most people run from smoke and fire, these individuals are heading in to save and protect human life and property. It is a calling that is nothing short of heroic. But across...
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
WRGB
State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
New York State Man Allegedly Lead Police On Chase, Carjacks 2 Cars, Then Crashes
It was quite a scene late Tuesday night, as police say a New York state man lead authorities on a long chase that started on the Thruway, and proceeded through several towns. By the time this guy was busted it was already Wednesday. Offcials say the wild chase also involved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?
My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Crowd packs Port of Albany meeting as offshore wind project remains suspended
An offshore wind project slated for Beacon Island at the Port of Albany remains halted and a local point of contention after residents sued the port and town of Bethlehem earlier this summer, and continue to come out in force at meetings. Dozens of people packed the Albany Port District...
americanmilitarynews.com
NY Rule Leak: ‘Anyone with gun presumed to have it illegally’ – Guilty until proven innocent
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed the state’s law enforcement officers to assume “anyone carrying” a gun is doing so “unlawfully until proven otherwise,” according to an internal government memo leaked Thursday. The Aug. 2022 memo entitled “New York State Restrictions on Carrying Concealed...
Albany felon convicted on ammunition, drug charges
After a three-day trial, a federal jury found Mikal Smith, 28, of Albany guilty on Wednesday of unlawfully possessing ammunition as a felon, and possessing and intending to distribute crack.
Comments / 0