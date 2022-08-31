ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
New Gun Laws In New York State Take Effect This Week

NEW YORK STATE (WENY) -- New gun laws go into effect this week, regarding semi-automatic rifles. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that was designed to improve gun safety in New York State. These laws do take effect this week, and law enforcement agencies and gun dealers are confused in regard to what exactly comes next.
New Gun Permit And Carrying Laws Now in Effect Across New York State

Despite a late legal challenge, brand new gun permit and gun carrying laws are now in effect across New York State. On Wednesday, a federal judge dismissed a motion for an injunction filed by national firearm organizations to block the legislation from taking effect Thursday. The measures include rigorous steps to obtain a conceal-carry permit including a social media check, classroom training, and live-firing exercises. There are also areas where guns are banned for ordinary citizens including schools, churches, and hospitals. Governor Hochul says the state will continue leading the way forward and implement common sense gun safety legislation.
New concealed carry law to go into effect Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– On Thursday, New York’s new concealed carry law goes into effect. https://www.news10.com/news/scotus-strikes-down-new-york-gun-restriction/ If you already have your concealed carry permit and it was issued outside of New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties you do not have to take a firearm safety training course. But you will if you’re a new […]
The Most Polluted Lake In U.S. Is Located In New York State

New York State is home to the #1 most polluted lake in America. Actually, we have two lakes among the top 5 most polluted in the United States. We're also the only state with two (in my opinion, three) lakes on the list. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. The reason I believe we actually have three lakes on the list is that Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but we also share the lake. I'm no scientist, but any pollution from Michigan most likely makes its way to other areas of the lake, including our side.
Former Saratoga Springs mayor, public safety commissioner subpoenaed

The former mayor and public safety commissioner in Saratoga Springs have been subpoenaed to testify in an investigation by the New York State Attorney General. The state is investigating how Saratoga Springs police treated Black Lives Matter protestors during rallies and marches in 2021. Current Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino...
State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
