Aberdeen, WA

Outsider.com

Thresher Shark Washed Ashore in Washington Leads To Learning Opportunity for Community

A large thresher shark washed up on the shore of Long Beach Peninsula in Pacific County in Washington State, and the Seaside Aquarium took it as an opportunity to educate the community. Aquarium personnel initially responded to calls about the stranded thresher in order to potentially save it, but the shark died shortly after they arrived. It weighed between 300 and 365 pounds and was somewhere in the ballpark of 12 feet long.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Tenino Railroad Day to Feature Renovated 1923 Caboose, Music and More

The first Tenino Railroad Day is coming up on Sept. 17 and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will signal the reopening of a caboose at the Tenino Depot Museum. The caboose has been completely rebuilt from the ground up in a two-year renovation process undertaken by Don Bowman, of Olympia, and Jan Wigley, of Centralia.
TENINO, WA
thurstontalk.com

2022 Family Friendly Fall Activities in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County

It’s time for pumpkin-flavored everything, fun costumes and apple cider. While it’s hard to say goodbye to the summer weather, fall has so many fun events and activities to look forward to in Thurston County. Family-friendly events throughout September and October will have you hanging with vikings, looking for treasures at fall markets or getting chills at local haunted houses. Mark your calendars for these fun fall activities in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Veterans Memorial Museum to Host Free Revolutionary War Demo This Weekend

In 2026, America will celebrate its 250th birthday. Ahead of that, the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis is trying to drum up excitement around the history of the nation’s fight for freedom. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the museum will host free Revolutionary War demonstrations with living history reenactors with the intention of hosting the same event for the next four years.
CHEHALIS, WA
KOMO News

Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

‘Dangerous’: Officials Visit Largest Homeless Encampment in Centralia

An encampment at the end of Centralia’s Eckerson Road with a regularly-fluctuating population of people experiencing homelessness was the backdrop for a tour of elected and appointed officials from throughout the area on Thursday, as it has been frequently in the last few years. Currently, around 24 people live...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Beavers Record Draw in Season Opener with Chelan

Though it ended in a scoreless draw with Chelan, the Tenino girls soccer team finally got its season going, with a lot of new faces and names stepping into new roles. The Beavers had several chances to score in the opening minutes, but failed to make the final pass or finish it to get on the board. Despite that, the Beavs backline played well, per coach Dave Montgomery, and Trinity Tafoya had five saves.
CHELAN, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022

On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING-5

'Substandard and dangerous': Lawsuit alleges state's Rainier School unsafe

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people with developmental disabilities and the Seattle-based advocacy group Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a lawsuit Friday against Washington state for allegedly operating the Rainier School in Pierce County in a manner that continuously puts the residents there in peril of harm, neglect and death.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

