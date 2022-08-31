Read full article on original website
Related
Thresher Shark Washed Ashore in Washington Leads To Learning Opportunity for Community
A large thresher shark washed up on the shore of Long Beach Peninsula in Pacific County in Washington State, and the Seaside Aquarium took it as an opportunity to educate the community. Aquarium personnel initially responded to calls about the stranded thresher in order to potentially save it, but the shark died shortly after they arrived. It weighed between 300 and 365 pounds and was somewhere in the ballpark of 12 feet long.
Chronicle
Tenino Railroad Day to Feature Renovated 1923 Caboose, Music and More
The first Tenino Railroad Day is coming up on Sept. 17 and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will signal the reopening of a caboose at the Tenino Depot Museum. The caboose has been completely rebuilt from the ground up in a two-year renovation process undertaken by Don Bowman, of Olympia, and Jan Wigley, of Centralia.
thurstontalk.com
2022 Family Friendly Fall Activities in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
It’s time for pumpkin-flavored everything, fun costumes and apple cider. While it’s hard to say goodbye to the summer weather, fall has so many fun events and activities to look forward to in Thurston County. Family-friendly events throughout September and October will have you hanging with vikings, looking for treasures at fall markets or getting chills at local haunted houses. Mark your calendars for these fun fall activities in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
Chronicle
Veterans Memorial Museum to Host Free Revolutionary War Demo This Weekend
In 2026, America will celebrate its 250th birthday. Ahead of that, the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis is trying to drum up excitement around the history of the nation’s fight for freedom. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the museum will host free Revolutionary War demonstrations with living history reenactors with the intention of hosting the same event for the next four years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum Launches Stationary ‘School of Wizardry Express’ at the Depot
Magic, mystery and “managed mischief” will abound in Chehalis the first two days of October when the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum’s 1920s coach cars transform into the “School of Wizardry Express.”. Magician Jeff Evans will serve as the train’s headmaster, teaching “mystic arts” while aspiring wizards...
Chronicle
In Focus: Thousands of Shoppers Visit Hundreds of Vendors at Packwood Flea Market
The Packwood Flea Market extends through Monday in the East Lewis County town. Thousands of shoppers hunted for deals amid hundreds of vendors while Chronicle reporter Isabel Vander Stoep and photographer Jared Wenzelburger stopped by on Saturday. The next flea market is held on Memorial Day weekend.
Chronicle
Classic and Custom Cars Come to Chehalis for the Rust Or Shine Car Show
Hundreds of Classic and Custom Cars crowded the lots and fields surrounding the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis on Sunday morning for the Rust or Shine Car Show. Most of the classics were out to be seen, but some unique cars stood out amongst the rest. Here are some that...
300+ pound thresher shark washes up on Washington coast
Ocean Park beach goers got a surprise Friday night when a large thresher shark washed up on the beach -- the second one in the past month.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOMO News
Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
Chronicle
‘Dangerous’: Officials Visit Largest Homeless Encampment in Centralia
An encampment at the end of Centralia’s Eckerson Road with a regularly-fluctuating population of people experiencing homelessness was the backdrop for a tour of elected and appointed officials from throughout the area on Thursday, as it has been frequently in the last few years. Currently, around 24 people live...
Chronicle
Beavers Record Draw in Season Opener with Chelan
Though it ended in a scoreless draw with Chelan, the Tenino girls soccer team finally got its season going, with a lot of new faces and names stepping into new roles. The Beavers had several chances to score in the opening minutes, but failed to make the final pass or finish it to get on the board. Despite that, the Beavs backline played well, per coach Dave Montgomery, and Trinity Tafoya had five saves.
Man injured in Aberdeen shooting; person of interest arrested
Aberdeen police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday evening. According to police, around 5 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 300 block of East State Street. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Officers treated the man before Aberdeen Fire Medic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Peter Abbarno Commentary: Tour of Homeless Camp Offers More Proof Washington Is Failing Residents
The past few weeks have been filled with a lot of local information about substance abuse, illegal drug trafficking and the impact drugs have on families, crime and homelessness. We are bombarded by the national media about the crisis at the border and the drugs making their way into every...
Chronicle
WSP: Both Drivers Involved in Rollover Collision in Salkum on Aug. 25 to Possibly Face Charges
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated after the Washington State Patrol provided additional information and clarified and corrected its previous account of the crash to The Chronicle. Law enforcement officers are referring charges against both drivers involved in a rollover crash in Salkum last week. The incident occurred...
Chronicle
Man Found Dead Underneath Vehicle Was Crushed by It, Thurston County Coroner Says
A man who was found dead underneath a vehicle in Olympia last Saturday afternoon was crushed by it, according to a cause of death released by the Thurston County Coroner on Thursday. The 33-year-old man, later identified as Seth Parker of Olympia, died as a result of "traumatic asphyxia due...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022
On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KING-5
'Substandard and dangerous': Lawsuit alleges state's Rainier School unsafe
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people with developmental disabilities and the Seattle-based advocacy group Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a lawsuit Friday against Washington state for allegedly operating the Rainier School in Pierce County in a manner that continuously puts the residents there in peril of harm, neglect and death.
The Crime Blotter: Missing Thurston County teen, truck found with blood inside and smashed cell phone
South of the state capital, FBI agents are part of a huge effort to find a missing 17-year-old. Thurston County Sheriff Lt. Cameron Simper says Gabriel Davies disappeared on his way to football practice at Olympia High. Davies was seen last seen near Tenino late yesterday afternoon. Lt. Simper says...
The Crime Blotter: Aberdeen Police search for armed and dangerous person of interest in shooting
Aberdeen Police say Sunday at 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 300 block of East State Street. Aberdeen Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers started providing emergency care while securing the area for...
Formerly missing teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of man at Orting home
ORTING, Wash. — Two 16-year-old males have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at his Orting home earlier this week, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. One of the two suspects was later confirmed to be Gabriel Davies, a teenager who went...
Comments / 0