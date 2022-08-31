Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Teen aerialist performs at Typhoon Texas on Labor Day
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Thousands of people cooled off this Labor Day at Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville. "It's hot, and the kids wanted to come," Austin resident Candra Feng said. They also received a special circus performance featuring a young and gifted aerialist, a local dance group, a clown, and jugglers.
13-year-old jujitsu competitor takes mat at biggest fitness event in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Thousands of people showed up to the Austin Fit Fest to participate in and watch strongman, CrossFit, powerlifting, weightlifting, arm wrestling, and jujitsu competitions at the Palmer Events Center on Saturday. Thirteen-year-old Apolonia Nuncio, known as ‘Apple’ on the mat, was one of about 75 kids competing...
FOX 7 Weekend: Longhorn City Limits, Look Out Fest, Art in ATX, Family Fun Days
Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow shares some fun events happening, including Longhorn City Limits on the LBJ Lawn with Texas native Charley Crockett, the Look Out Fest at the Long Center, Family Fun Days at Flat Creek Estate Winery and Vineyard, the Art In ATX: A Fall Market at Moontower Cider Company and a new movie in theaters called "Gigi and Nate".
Jason Landry: Volunteers turn banners for missing Texas State student into handbags to raise awareness
SAN MARCOS, Texas - It’s been almost 21 months since Texas State student Jason Landry went missing while driving home to the Houston area from San Marcos. Efforts to raise awareness of his disappearance continue thanks to the work of volunteers across Central Texas. In November 2021, two banners...
Dog of the Weekend: Bentley at WCRAS
Nine-year-old Bentley is looking for a comfy place to rest his old bones after a year at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter in Georgetown. Bentley also has an adoption angel, says WCRAS, meaning his adoption is free. WCRAS is also offering "name your price adoptions" this Labor Day weekend for all medium-to-large dogs and adult cats.
Series of violent crimes near UT Austin campus has students concerned about safety
AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin sophomores Valerie and Denise Longoria saw their phones blow up over the weekend. "UT always sends us alerts to be careful—what happened and what time," said Valerie Longoria. Alerts about a stabbing and robbery on the Drag, as well as a...
Man struck with umbrella, robbed near UT campus
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was struck with an umbrella and robbed early Sunday morning near the University of Texas at Austin campus, says the university police department. UTPD responded to a call to assist the Austin Police Department around 7:40 a.m. Sept. 4 near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street, across from the UT Austin School of Architecture. UTPD assisted APD in establishing a perimeter and searching the area.
#StandWithUvalde: Texas school districts to honor Uvalde CISD after Robb Elementary shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - Uvalde CISD is set to begin its new school year on Tuesday, and several Texas school districts are encouraging their communities to show their support. Students, parents, teachers and community members are asked to wear maroon and white, Uvalde CISD's colors, on Sept. 6 to show support for the district after the deadly mass shooting in May.
Lake Travis water levels still low despite recent rainfall
AUSTIN, Texas - A steady flow of water moved down Cypress Creek Monday morning. The water that pooled up was enough for a fly-fishing class. Reel'n in a catch wasn’t exactly the goal. "We are doing an intro lesson. I’m teaching people some basics, getting them oriented, trying to...
Homicide has Austin residents concerned about violent crime, safety
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an incident that led to a man's death. It happened in Austin's Entertainment District, on East 6th Street, at around 2 a.m. Sunday, September 4. The news has some residents concerned for their safety and some are contemplating moving out of...
Residents concerned about safety following another homicide in the city
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department is investigating an incident that led to a man's death. It occurred in the Entertainment District around 2 a.m. Sunday. The news has some residents concerned for their safety and some are contemplating moving out of the city. Austin Police said a man seen...
Housing market shift: Austin forecasted to favor buyers over sellers
AUSTIN, Texas - A real estate website is projecting that the nationwide seller's market is cooling from its historic highs and that it's moving toward favoring buyers. This is especially good news for 15 of the 100 major housing markets, including Austin, Texas. Knock.com uses its Buyer-Seller Market Index to...
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 2
AUSTIN, Texas - The second week of high school football in Central Texas brought several surprising wins and every team in the area is holding it down with at least one win apiece. Check out our rankings for Week 2 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
Texas Football fans show up for season opener despite rainy conditions
AUSTIN, Texas - Despite the rain, Longhorn fans came out in full force for the game against Louisiana-Monroe. "Been a Longhorn fan since I was five years old," Kendric Johnson said. "The Longhorns are a state of mind, my blood is burnt orange, it's been there since 1961, and it's...
Vandegrift shuts out Cedar Park in FOX 7's Game of the Week
CEDAR PARK, Texas - FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week voters got this week's game right, and with ease! Vandegrift easily won this week's poll predicting the winner of Friday's game, getting 80% of the votes. It was nearly that lopsided on the field, with the Vipers taking...
FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week: Hutto QB Will Hammond
In Friday's annual Freedom Game, Hammond amassed 350 total yards and six touchdowns in the Hippos' 56-49 win over Liberty Hill. In addition to throwing for 218 yards and five TDs, Hammond also ran for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Flood Advisory issued for several Central Texas counties, additional rain expected
AUSTIN, Texas - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Advisory for the following Central Texas counties: Blanco, Burnet, Hays, Travis and Williamson. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, September 3. NWS says minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is likely due to...
