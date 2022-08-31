Read full article on original website
ICE! is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
MNPD evacuates movie theater after reports of a shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department evacuated the Regal Hollywood movie theater at 719 Thompson Lane after there were reports of a possible shooting on Saturday. Officials heard that there were reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. which caused the movie theater to be evacuated. During...
Nashville burger joints raises money for National Suicide Prevention week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in the Middle Tennessee area have been getting beer and burgers in an attempt to raise awareness. One restaurant, Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, has been raising mental health awareness after one of its staff members recently took their own life. The fundraiser...
Abduction of Memphis jogger draws attention to tracking devices
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The abduction of Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher is sparking curiosity among walkers and joggers into the use of tracking devices. When Fletcher was violently taken on an early morning jog, police say, she dropped her phone. It was found at the scene after Fletcher’s husband called police, reporting her as a missing person.
Body found in Midtown, homicide investigation underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police began conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in Midtown. Police said a man’s body was found in the 1200 block of 14th Ave South in the Edgehill neighborhood at 1:56 a.m. Monday morning. Officers on the scene said the body...
Police search for missing 17-year-old
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department asked the public for assistance Sunday after a 17-year-old went missing. CPD said they are looking for 17-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, who was last seen Sunday on West 1st Street in Columbia, TN wearing a navy shirt, black pants, black Adidas shoes, and a black hat with “LA” written on the front.
Man confesses to fatally shooting 25-year-old, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police say a man has been charged in connection to a murder last week in North Nashville. Melvin Waters, 48, showed up to Metro Police headquarters Monday and admitted to his involvement in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Kendrick Frazier, police said. The shooting happened at Paul’s Market on Jefferson Street on Aug. 31.
Man arrested for alleged shooting at Speedway parking lot in June
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police arrested a man who was allegedly wanted for attempted homicide back in June. On June 11, around 11 p.m. officers responded to 1975 Murfreesboro Pike for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Speedway. When officers arrived, they found Giljuan...
Davidson County sheriff reacts to Judge Phil Smith’s death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just a week ago, Sheriff Daron Hall said he asked Judge Phil Smith to swear him in for his sixth term at the Davidson County Courthouse, what he didn’t know is that would be the last time he saw his friend. “I still get chills...
TSU community remembers student killed in car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University community celebrated the life of a student who lost her life in a car crash in late August. Saturday, family and friends got the chance to say goodbye. On August 20th, 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis was in the front passenger seat...
1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said. Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.
Touchdown Friday Night: Week Three
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Three of the Fall 2022-2023 football season Friday night. WSMV4 Sports followed six games that kept all the fans on their toes. Beech High school defeated Hendersonville High school with a score of 35-8. Mt. Juliet crushed Hunters Lane...
Former Cumberland University student-athlete killed, 4 injured in Murfreesboro crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and four others injured in a single-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro early Sunday morning, police said. The Director of Athletics for Cumberland University, Ron Pavan, confirmed that the crash involved both current and former athletes, according to gocumberlandathletics.com. “Unfortunately, the Cumberland University family...
Affidavit: Man accused of tresspassing at Vanderbilt, charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after attempting to gain access to a dorm on Vanderbilt University’s campus Saturday. According to an affidavit from WSMV4, Security officials at Warren College on Vanderbilt’s campus contacted the police Saturday at 4:02 a.m. regarding an individual attempting to access the dorm without an ID.
Gallatin animal rescue cares for 85 beagles rescued from animal testing
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Animal Rescue Corps said goodbye Saturday to the final group of beagles they have been caring for from the Envigo breeding facility as they continue their journey to California into loving homes. Over the past two weeks, ARC members have been temporarily caring for 85...
Clarksville looks at offering COVID-19 hazard pay
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville’s city council has agreed to study COVID-19 hazard pay for former city employees. Only people who worked for the city in March of 2022 received checks. Now there’s a debate about how the American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated. Some former workers,...
Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
Cannon Co. deputies search for man who escaped custody while being arrested
AUBURNTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cannon County Sheriff’s Office said a man escaped custody on Sunday morning while being placed under arrest. Deputies said Devin Anthony Young, 36, was wanted for felony possession of meth, violation of probation, resisting arrest and escape. He was last seen shirtless, shoeless and...
Clarksville lottery player wins $50,000, ticket still unclaimed
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Lottery announced a lucky player had won $50,000 in Clarksville Sunday. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the prize of $50,000. The lucky ticket was sold at Infoplace USA, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd in...
Cumberland University shares reaction following fatal crash involving football players
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cumberland University spoke out Monday after a car crash seriously injured one football player and claimed the life of another over the weekend. Police said football players Jamir Johnson, Lamar Childress, Jeremiah Matthews, Brandon Pace Jr., and Marcus Webb were driving a red Dodge Charger that had failed to maintain the traffic lane Sunday. The car left the right side of the road and hit a tree. Witnesses told police the driver was speeding, and the car did not have its headlights on. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the car.
Arkansas woman killed in I-65 crash
ROBERTSON CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - An Arkansas woman was killed Monday morning on I-65 in Robertson County. Tennessee Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Sharyl Lynn Radabaugh of Hope, Arkansas, was traveling south on I-65 around the 111-mile marker when her front tire blew out. After the tire blew out, she lost control of the vehicle.
