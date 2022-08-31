Read full article on original website
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the longest TD run in school history
A sluggish start for the Badgers was all but forgotten with two monster plays that set school records. After Illinois State drove into the red zone in the first quarter, John Torchio returned an interception 100 yards to the house to open the scoring. Just a few moments later, Braelon Allen broke off the longest run in Wisconsin football history. The Fond Du Lac native took it 96 yards after breaking through the initial Redbird tacklers.
