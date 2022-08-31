Read full article on original website
Tempers flare as Colfax routs Galt in home opener
One word can describe Colfax High School’s performance Friday night: dominant. The host Falcons took the lead 38 seconds into the game and never looked back, coasting to a 55-13 victory over Galt (2-1). It started on the opening kickoff when Cannon Tomlin sent a pooch kick sky high...
Zebras offensive and defensive lines struggle against Casa Roble
The Lincoln High football team suffered their first loss of the season on alumni night in a 29-21 game against Casa Roble High on Friday when the Zebras were unable to contain the Rams-run game. Despite only one of the Rams’ four touchdowns being a rushing touchdown, players such as...
Bulldogs show bite in 65-0 shutout of Edison
Edison is the not the opponent Serra was a week ago when they visited Prairie City Stadium. After beating Folsom last week, 17-12, Serra won another big game Friday night at De La Salle, 24-21, while the Vikings fell to 0-3 after Folsom whipped them 65-0 on Friday night. The...
99-yard touchdown pass highlights West Park rout of Pleasant Grove
All of 14 games into its varsity football program, West Park quarterback Develle Barksdale and receiver Julian Niulala put their names in the high school’s record book – with a permanent marker. The seniors connected on a 99-yard pass and run for a touchdown that highlighted the Panthers’...
Bump, set, sweep: Placer blanks Colfax for first win of season
Placer High School picked up its first win of the girls volleyball season Wednesday night, sweeping former Pioneer Valley League rival Colfax on the road. It was Placer’s first official match, though it did play Del Oro in a Foundation Game, losing 3-0. Placer coach Karly Sipherd-Smith was not thrilled with her team’s performance against the Golden Eagles but applauded their turnaround against the Falcons.
Friday night football players, fans impacted by heat
The heat is also impacting Friday Night Lights with a number of local high schools taking the field.
Auburn Journal Athlete of the Week: Colfax's Tomlin does it all in football win
Colfax High School senior Cannon Tomlin did it all in the Falcons’ 17-13 win over Woodland on Aug. 26. While it isn't uncommon to have all of a team’s scoring come from one player in sports such as hockey or soccer, it's almost unheard of in football. But Tomlin was responsible for all 17 Colfax points, scoring two touchdowns and splitting the uprights on two extra-point kicks and a field goal.
Folsom, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Edison High School - Stockton football team will have a game with Folsom High School on September 02, 2022, 16:45:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
South Placer Girls Volleyball roundup: Rocklin, Del Oro and Whitney off to hot starts
The 2022 girls’ volleyball season is underway and there are already multiple athletes and teams in the South Placer area showing they are some of the best the Sac-Joaquin Section has to offer. Here is a look at how all teams have started the season. Rocklin High. The Thunder...
High school football preview Week 2: Placer, Del Oro hit the road for the first time, Colfax stays home
As we enter Labor Day weekend, high school football season is in full swing. Placer and Del Oro are 2-0 after early homestands but will hit the road for the first time this weekend. Colfax has its home opener after winning at Woodland, which eliminated the Falcons from the playoffs last year. Foresthill seeks its first win in a tough test with a Division VII powerhouse coming to town.
Athlete of the Week: Rocklin's Devin Pereira wins first two races of the 2022 season
The high school cross-country season is now underway and there is already an athlete who is opening up some eyes with his first two performances. Rocklin High senior Devin Pereira placed first in both the Sierra Invitational at Sierra College on Aug. 20 and the Oakmont Invitational at Maidu Park last Saturday. Pereira finished at 10:06 in the two-mile race on Aug. 20 and came in at 12:17 in the 4,000-meter race last weekend, a mile pace of 4:56.
'Priceless' item disappears after beloved volleyball coach dies in I-805 crash
'Priceless' item disappears from car, tow yard after beloved volleyball coach dies in I-805 crash near Home Avenue.
Sacramento's Faria Bakery to open Folsom location this weekend
FOLSOM, Calif. — Sacramento's Faria Bakery, known for its array of naturally leavened bread and French-style pastries, is opening their new location in Folsom this weekend. The new location in Folsom will be located at 604 Sutter Street. They will have their soft opening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vacaville man en route to college is missing
Vacaville resident Tyler Kincaid, who recently graduated from Solano Community College, has been missing since Wednesday and his loved ones are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Kincaid reportedly was headed to California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he was transferring to, in a silver-colored 2020 Subaru...
Chicago brings iconic sound to Thunder Valley stage Sept. 10
The following story is featured in the September issue of the new Gold County Media Entertainer, a monthly publication focused on entertainment events throughout the greater Sacramento region and beyond, including Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yuba counties. Check out the full print edition here. For decades, they have been...
Body found floating in American River in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - The search for a body spotted floating in the American River has ended.On Wednesday just before 4 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department received a call stating that a body was seen floating in the river. When fire department personnel arrived at the scene, they deployed a boat and crew to look for the body. Just after 4:30 p.m., the fire department found the body in the area of Vine and N. 10th streets. The person was pronounced dead at the scene and will be turned over to the coroner's office.This is a developing story.
Sports Talk Radio's Big Shift: XTRA 1360 is Now San Diego Sports 760
On Thursday morning sports talk radio fans in San Diego may have been a little bit confused. Some because the shows they’re used to hearing were on a different station. Others because they were hearing something for the very first time. The artist formerly known as XTRA 1360 moved...
Casino Bets On Early Elk Grove Opening
The team at Sky River Casino in Elk Grove put on its poker face and had a “surprise” opening after estimating that they’d open in mid-September. Sky River opened ahead of schedule Aug. 16 to huge crowds clamoring to see the 100,000-square-foot casino that boasts 2,000 slot machines and 80 table games. Visitors can venture away from gambling action and partake of 17 dining and beverage options including SR Prime Steakhouse and 32 Brews Street, a sports bar offering locally crafted beer.
Big tomato spill slows traffic on major California freeway for second time this week
Running late in morning rush-hour traffic? Time to ketchup. For the second time this week, a truck carrying tomatoes spilled on a Northern California freeway near Sacramento, painting the roadway red and causing delays. A trailer carrying the fruit detached from a truck around 7:45 a.m. Friday on southbound Interstate...
Missing Bay Area college student Tyler Kincaid found
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
