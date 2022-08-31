Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Three injured in crash in western Minnesota
(Detroit lakes, MN)--Three people are reportedly injured in a crash on Friday evening in western Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place along Highway 10 at Airport Road in Detroit Lakes. According to the report, a Kia Soul, driven by James Sneeden, 64, of Wadena, was traveling...
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
fox9.com
Drowning at youth summer camp leaves one dead
BRAINERD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A drowning at a youth summer camp near Brainerd left one dead Monday. At approximately 1:37 p.m. the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to Northstar Camp, located at 11287 Eagleview Drive in Brainerd, on the report that a staff member from a school in southern Minnesota that was with a group of students on a weekend retreat, had gone underwater.
willmarradio.com
New London woman wants name change for Sibley State Park
(New London, MN) - A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military's effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862 and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato. Kelsey Olson hosted an information meeting in New London and plans to address the city council -- but says changing the name requires an act of the Minnesota Legislature.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Tornado damages the Forada area
Summer of 2022 will be remembered for hot temps and severe weather. (Minneapolis, MN)--This summer will likely be remembered for the severe weather and 70 torna…
knsiradio.com
Woman Thrown From Boat in Morrison County
(KNSI) – A woman is recovering after a boating accident in Morrison County. First responders were called to Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall, after a woman was thrown from a boat at around 7:00 on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office says 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter...
Minnesotans capture northern lights on Sept. 4, 2022
The northern lights over Lake Mary, south of Alexandria. The northern lights over Big Sandy Lake in McGregor. The northern lights seen from Warba. The northern lights seen from Backus. The northern lights captured from the Whitefish chain of lakes. The northern lights as seen from Birch Lake in Hackensack. The northern lights as seen from Brainerd. The northern lights as seen from Cambridge. The northern lights as seen from Washburn County, Wisconsin. The northern lights over Hackensack. The northern lights over Rainy River in International Falls. The northern lights as seen from Mine Centre, Ontario, Canada. The northern lights over Sauk Centre. The northern lights as seen from Nevis. The Northern Lights above Lakeville. The Northern Lights above Delano. The Northern Lights, near Ada, Minnesota.
extension.org
What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390
We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Story Behind the Settlement of St. Wendel
Every small town has a story and this is the story of St. Wendel. St. Wendel is an unincorporated town located north of St. Joseph, Avon and Holdingford in St. Wendel township in Stearns County. The community is located along Stearns County Road 4 and 130th Avenue. Longtime St. Wendel...
Search continues for man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair
Authorities continue to search for a vulnerable man who went missing at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. The State Fair Police Department says there is little to update regarding the search for Brian Nienstadt, who became separated from his group on the state fairgrounds and hasn't been seen since.
knsiradio.com
Sheriff IDs St. Cloud Man Killed By Train on Friday
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man killed after getting hit by a train in Sherburne County on Friday has been identified. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Grewell died after being hit by an Amtrack train. The sheriff’s office says he was standing on the tracks around 9:00 a.m., just east of Clear Lake when he was struck. The incident happened near Highway 10 and 97th Street.
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man missing after leaving northern Minnesota cabin, failing to arrive home
A public appeal has been issued to find a 72-year-old man who has gone missing in northern Minnesota. James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, was last seen at his cabin on Sturgeon Road in Side Lake, north of Hibbing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Family members said he'd planned to leave...
knsiradio.com
Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Filming and Photographing Teen Girl
(KNSI) — A 27-year-old from Monticello is headed to prison after it was discovered he was secretly filming and photographing his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter. In April, the teen told police, she discovered a hidden camera in a floor vent in her bedroom. She also found another concealed in a charging block plugged into an outlet in her room, which was on a shared wall with the bedroom her mother shared with her boyfriend, Matthew Winter. She also found a camera in an electrical outlet pointing into the bathroom and her old iPhone stashed in the bathroom’s ceiling vent.
Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Recording Young Girl
BUFFALO -- A Monticello man was sentenced to prison for secretly recording a young girl in her home. A Wright County judge has sentenced 27-year-old Matthew Winter to three years and three months in prison. Winter pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with privacy against a minor in July.
kduz.com
Kandiyohi County prosecutors want man civilly committed until he can stand trial for 1974 murder
(KWLM/Learfield News Service/Willmar, MN) Kandiyohi County prosecutors are asking a judge to civilly commit Algene Vossen until he’s able to stand trial in the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. In November, Kandiyohi County Judge Steve Wentzell ruled that the 80-year-old Vossen, of Sioux Falls, was not mentally...
willmarradio.com
Efforts underway to change the name of Sibley State Park
(New London MN-) A New London woman gave a presentation at Goat Ridge Brewery last night, giving her reasons why she would like to see the name of Sibley State Park changed. The park is named after Minnesota's first governor, Henry Hastings Sibley, who once hunted in the area. Sibley knew and hunted with Chief Little Crow, but turned against the Dakota leader during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862, and led the U.S. military effort to crush the uprising. As former park naturalist, Kelsey Olson spent a lot of time at Sibley State Park and is leading the effort to change the park's name. She says Henry Sibley treated the Dakota unfairly in the aftermath of the war, overseeing rushed trials of Dakota participants...
Feel The ‘Magic of the Ice Palace’ This Winter At This Central Minnesota Winery!
Yes, it is ONLY Labor Day weekend, but that isn't stopping me from thinking about winter and starting to plan out some trips that we will want to take. One of the trips we are planning on taking this year will be to Delano to see this Ice Palace that is being planned at Fountain Hill Winery.
Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event
Scott Jensen, a Chaska doctor who is the Republican nominee for governor, is scheduled to speak at a “global health freedom summit” in Alexandria on Oct. 1, joined by some of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the world. Although Jensen has denied being anti-vaccine, as of earlier this year he wasn’t vaccinated and he […] The post Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
morriscougars.com
Macalester Pulls Away Late to Defeat Cougar Football
MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris football team fell in its season opener on Saturday night, dropping a 45-24 decision to Macalester College. The first drive of the game went to Macalester, but the UMN Morris defense took care of business as Isaiah Henderson forced a fumble that was recovered by Garrett Elison to give the Cougars their first offensive possession of the year. That drive eventually was stopped short of the end zone, but Alex Happ booted a 27-yard field goal to give Minnesota Morris an early 3-0 lead.
Comments / 0