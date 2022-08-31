Montrezl Harrell's felony charge reduced to misdemeanor

Free agent center Montrezl Harrell had a felony charge of marijuana trafficking reduced to a misdemeanor possession charge in a Madison County (Kentucky) Courthouse on Wednesday. The charge will be expunged from his record after 12 months if Harrell gets in no further legal trouble. Harrell, 28, was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky, by a state trooper May 12 for driving behind a vehicle too closely. The trooper said he smelled marijuana and, after a search, discovered three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags inside a backpack in the backseat.

Source: ESPN News Services @ ESPN

