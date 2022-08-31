Read full article on original website
Shooting Kills Mt. Victory Man; Person of Interest Being Held on Unrelated Charges
A Mt. Victory man is dead after a shooting that occurred at the start of Labor Day weekend. According to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to County Road 135 at Township Road 110 at around 12:35 Saturday morning to investigate a report about a vehicle sitting in the roadway with the headlights off.
hometownstations.com
13abc.com
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A mother and a father are speaking out about what happened to their daughter. They say she was one of the five Upper Sandusky High School students who had to be hospitalized after taking illegal drugs at school. Leo Gallant and Tammy Gephart say they...
13abc.com
crawfordcountynow.com
crawfordcountynow.com
August 2022 Crawford County Mugshots brought to you by AA American Bail Bonds
Information is published as it is provided by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The publication of an individual’s mugshot is a factor of charges brought against the individual and is not an indicator of innocence or guilt.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police chase ends in a crash and the suspect hospitalized
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Around 2:15 am Sunday, Lima Police Officers were involved in a chase with Hillary Farr out of Dayton. It was a short pursuit and according to police officials it reached high speeds on streets and alleys in Lima. It ended when Farr's vehicle turned onto South Shore Drive and flipped over. He was ejected from the car and then the car rolled over on top of him. He was taken to Mercy Health-Saint Rita’s and was placed in the ICU. He was wanted on a parole violation for a robbery charge. According to the Ohio Department of Corrections, Farr was released from prison in March of 2022.
Police: Man pounds on woman's hood, carjacks her in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been charged after police said he slammed his hands on the hood of a woman's car, flashed a gun and carjacked her in downtown Columbus over the weekend. Police said several people called 911 saying a man, identified as Quintin Roberson, was in...
Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging […]
hometownstations.com
Two injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Lima
The Lima Police Detectives are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left two women in serious condition. According to detectives, officers were called out to the 1000 block of Brice Avenue around 2:30 am for reports of shots fired and what they found was two women sitting in a car at a nearby home at 725 N. Jameson Avenue with gunshot wounds. Detectives learned that the suspect fired numerous shots across Jameson Ave. and hit the vehicle as it was sitting in the driveway. Both were seriously injured and taking to Mercy Health – St. Ritas. Their names have not been released, if you have any information about the incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers (419)-229-7867or Detective Sean Neidemire at the Lima Police Department (419)-221-5295 or (419)-227-4444.
Daily Advocate
Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges
GREENVILLE — Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges. Brent D. Hawes, 26, of Greenville, appeared before the court for three different cases. In case number 22CR00110, Hawes faced one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree, and count two of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree.
Woman pushes for ‘real investigation’ by Shelby County into shooting death of her brother
SIDNEY — Jessica Colbert is continuing to push for what she calls “a real investigation” in the fatal shooting of her brother, who was killed when the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said he tried to force his way through the front door of his former girlfriend’s home in late July.
Urbana Citizen
Mechanicsburg police seeking man who ‘severely assaulted’ woman
MECHANICSBURG – On Friday, September 2 at approximately 11:48 a.m., the Mechanicsburg Police Department along with the Mechanicsburg Fire Department responded to 305 Pleasantview Estates on the report of a female that had been assaulted. On arrival, officers and medics located a female victim age 41 that had been severely assaulted. As a result, the victim was flown aboard Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.
Covington Police searching for man after groping attack
Covington police are searching for a man accused of inappropriately grabbing a woman. It happened near 6th and Craig Streets last Friday. The man ran away, and nearby cameras captured him fleeing.
Lima News
15-year-old girl missing from Gahanna since Friday
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Gahanna for the past three days, according to police. Police say Lanie Starr left her home in the area of Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road at night on Friday, September 2. Starr is 5’6″, 110 pounds with red hair and brown […]
WANE-TV
1 killed, 21 injured when semi causes pileup on Ohio highway
LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio. The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Alaze Lindsey, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Calipe Brown, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to nine months in prison for failure to comply...
hometownstations.com
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers involved in a pursuit
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on September 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM that started on US 23 near SR 4 in Marion County. The pursuit involved a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Joseph Yapp, 41 of Worthington. The...
