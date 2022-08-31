ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, OH

hometownstations.com

Hardin Co. Sheriff's Deputies investigate shooting death of Mount Victory man

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that led to the death of a Mount Victory man. Sheriff officials say that 44-year-old Richard Whitaker, Jr. was found with gunshot wounds in a car early Saturday morning. Deputies were called out to County Road 135 and Township Road 110 just after midnight for a vehicle that was in the roadway with its lights off. When they arrived, they found Whitaker critically injured from apparent gunshot wound. Whitaker was flown to Mercy Health-St. Ritas where he died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Office (419) 673-1268 and ask for a detective.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Logan County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
West Liberty, OH
County
Logan County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
crawfordcountynow.com

Five students overdose at Upper Sandusky High School ends in drug arrest

UPPER SANDUSKY— On Friday, Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School in reference to several students having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics. When officers and Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services arrived, the student’s medical needs were attended to, and then...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Police chase ends in a crash and the suspect hospitalized

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Around 2:15 am Sunday, Lima Police Officers were involved in a chase with Hillary Farr out of Dayton. It was a short pursuit and according to police officials it reached high speeds on streets and alleys in Lima. It ended when Farr's vehicle turned onto South Shore Drive and flipped over. He was ejected from the car and then the car rolled over on top of him. He was taken to Mercy Health-Saint Rita’s and was placed in the ICU. He was wanted on a parole violation for a robbery charge. According to the Ohio Department of Corrections, Farr was released from prison in March of 2022.
LIMA, OH
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging […]
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

Two injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Lima

The Lima Police Detectives are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left two women in serious condition. According to detectives, officers were called out to the 1000 block of Brice Avenue around 2:30 am for reports of shots fired and what they found was two women sitting in a car at a nearby home at 725 N. Jameson Avenue with gunshot wounds. Detectives learned that the suspect fired numerous shots across Jameson Ave. and hit the vehicle as it was sitting in the driveway. Both were seriously injured and taking to Mercy Health – St. Ritas. Their names have not been released, if you have any information about the incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers (419)-229-7867or Detective Sean Neidemire at the Lima Police Department (419)-221-5295 or (419)-227-4444.
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges

GREENVILLE — Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges. Brent D. Hawes, 26, of Greenville, appeared before the court for three different cases. In case number 22CR00110, Hawes faced one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree, and count two of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree.
GREENVILLE, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Urbana Citizen

Mechanicsburg police seeking man who ‘severely assaulted’ woman

MECHANICSBURG – On Friday, September 2 at approximately 11:48 a.m., the Mechanicsburg Police Department along with the Mechanicsburg Fire Department responded to 305 Pleasantview Estates on the report of a female that had been assaulted. On arrival, officers and medics located a female victim age 41 that had been severely assaulted. As a result, the victim was flown aboard Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.
MECHANICSBURG, OH
Lima News

Man found shot in car on Hardin County road

KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl missing from Gahanna since Friday

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Gahanna for the past three days, according to police. Police say Lanie Starr left her home in the area of Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road at night on Friday, September 2. Starr is 5’6″, 110 pounds with red hair and brown […]
GAHANNA, OH
WANE-TV

1 killed, 21 injured when semi causes pileup on Ohio highway

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio. The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Alaze Lindsey, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Calipe Brown, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to nine months in prison for failure to comply...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

UPDATE - One dead, 21 injured after nine vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One person is dead after a nine vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 75 Sunday. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred near mile post 125 of the interstate in Allen County. Officials say that a 2019 Freightliner Semi,...
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Troopers involved in a pursuit

Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on September 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM that started on US 23 near SR 4 in Marion County. The pursuit involved a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Joseph Yapp, 41 of Worthington. The...
MARION, OH

