Hope you have some fun plans on this three-day weekend! We are tracking mild temps and times of clouds and sun. Today, you can plan on clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. It might be slightly hazy as well. There could be smoke in the high levels of atmosphere, but we are not expecting a drop to air quality at the surface. With westerly winds picking up tonight and tomorrow, smoke should push out of our region and into Eastern Washington.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO