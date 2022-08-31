ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Union teachers at Seattle Public Schools vote on day-one strike

SEATTLE - Union teachers in Washington’s largest school district may strike the first day of school if an agreement with school officials cannot be reached. The Seattle Education Association said 6,000 staff at Seattle Public Schools are just three days away from a potential strike. They said they are continuing to bargain with the school district to come to an agreement.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Public Schools: First day of school 'likely' to be delayed

SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools says it is ‘likely’ the start of school will be delayed, as the district negotiates with the teachers’ union. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) is voting to authorize a strike that begins the first day of school—Wednesday, Sep. 7—and officials with the school district say they rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would allow school to start on-time while negotiations continued.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured in North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot, killed by police at Federal Way transit center

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police say officers shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife late Sunday. Investigators say officers were called when a man refused to get off of a Pierce Transit bus around 9:00 p.m. Police found a 54-year-old man armed with...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

2 injured in shooting near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - Two people were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood early Monday morning. Seattle Police said officers were on patrol around 1:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots near Boren Ave S and E Yesler Way. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds—a 41-year-old woman and 63-year-old man.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man found shot dead in Tacoma street

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Tacoma street early Monday morning. Tacoma firefighters found a man who appeared to be shot around 5:00 a.m. near E. 72nd and E. Illinois. Crews tried to give the man medical aid but he...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast

SEATTLE - If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!. For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigating overnight fatal shooting

TACOMA, Wash. - A woman was shot in the head and killed in Tacoma early Sunday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Around 12:05 a.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of S Cedar St—just north of 38th, and just a block from the police department. They arrived and found a 58-year-old woman dead, having been shot in the head.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Silver Alert issued for missing, at-risk 91-year-old man from Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing, at-risk man who was last seen in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), 91-year-old Francis Larkins went missing on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. Authorities say he was last seen in the area of McKinley Ave. in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

A warm start to the work week

Seattle - Get ready for a warm-up tomorrow afternoon! Temperatures will rise about 5 degrees (today we reached a high of 75) under sunny skies. As the summer heat continues this week, let's take advantage!. As we heat up, our fire threat elevated in the Cascades. A *Red Flag Warning*...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Beautiful way to end the holiday weekend

Seattle - Temperatures topped out in the mid-70s (76) this afternoon as the clouds rolled in and the showers increased. A cold front swept through allowing for the changes but has quickly cleared. Highs will rise into the mid-lower 70s again with more sunshine in the afternoon and dry conditions.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Whidbey Island plane crash: What we know so far

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search for nine people that went down with a floatplane west of Whidbey Island on Sunday afternoon. One woman’s body, the tenth victim, was recovered on Sunday. Investigators warned Monday that debris is likely going to continue to wash...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Mild, warm week ahead

Hope you have some fun plans on this three-day weekend! We are tracking mild temps and times of clouds and sun. Today, you can plan on clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. It might be slightly hazy as well. There could be smoke in the high levels of atmosphere, but we are not expecting a drop to air quality at the surface. With westerly winds picking up tonight and tomorrow, smoke should push out of our region and into Eastern Washington.
SEATTLE, WA

