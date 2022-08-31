Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
q13fox.com
Seattle Children's nurses ratify new contract
Seattle Children's Hospital has approved a new contract that will offer nurses raises. Last month more than 900 nurses went on strike demanding these changes.
q13fox.com
Tacoma sees back-to-back years of record number of homicides
On Monday, Tacoma reached 34 homicides for the year. It ties the record for the most the city has seen, and there are still four months left in 2022.
q13fox.com
Union teachers at Seattle Public Schools vote on day-one strike
SEATTLE - Union teachers in Washington’s largest school district may strike the first day of school if an agreement with school officials cannot be reached. The Seattle Education Association said 6,000 staff at Seattle Public Schools are just three days away from a potential strike. They said they are continuing to bargain with the school district to come to an agreement.
q13fox.com
Seattle Public Schools: First day of school 'likely' to be delayed
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools says it is ‘likely’ the start of school will be delayed, as the district negotiates with the teachers’ union. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) is voting to authorize a strike that begins the first day of school—Wednesday, Sep. 7—and officials with the school district say they rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would allow school to start on-time while negotiations continued.
q13fox.com
Report: Spokane civil rights activist aboard plane that crashed into Puget Sound; all passengers presumed dead
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - One person has died, and nine others are missing after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island on Sunday afternoon. The plane went down shortly after 3 p.m. near Mutiny Bay. Initial calls to 9-1-1 indicated that the plane crash-landed nose first into the water....
q13fox.com
1 injured in North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
q13fox.com
Man shot, killed by police at Federal Way transit center
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police say officers shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife late Sunday. Investigators say officers were called when a man refused to get off of a Pierce Transit bus around 9:00 p.m. Police found a 54-year-old man armed with...
q13fox.com
SWAT team called to Monroe for possible armed break-in
A business owner called police and saw ammunition on the ground, leading officials to believe the person was armed. A suspect was not located and no one was injured.
q13fox.com
2 injured in shooting near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Two people were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood early Monday morning. Seattle Police said officers were on patrol around 1:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots near Boren Ave S and E Yesler Way. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds—a 41-year-old woman and 63-year-old man.
q13fox.com
Man found shot dead in Tacoma street
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Tacoma street early Monday morning. Tacoma firefighters found a man who appeared to be shot around 5:00 a.m. near E. 72nd and E. Illinois. Crews tried to give the man medical aid but he...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast
SEATTLE - If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!. For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigating overnight fatal shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - A woman was shot in the head and killed in Tacoma early Sunday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Around 12:05 a.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of S Cedar St—just north of 38th, and just a block from the police department. They arrived and found a 58-year-old woman dead, having been shot in the head.
q13fox.com
Silver Alert issued for missing, at-risk 91-year-old man from Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing, at-risk man who was last seen in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), 91-year-old Francis Larkins went missing on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. Authorities say he was last seen in the area of McKinley Ave. in Tacoma.
q13fox.com
A warm start to the work week
Seattle - Get ready for a warm-up tomorrow afternoon! Temperatures will rise about 5 degrees (today we reached a high of 75) under sunny skies. As the summer heat continues this week, let's take advantage!. As we heat up, our fire threat elevated in the Cascades. A *Red Flag Warning*...
q13fox.com
Beautiful way to end the holiday weekend
Seattle - Temperatures topped out in the mid-70s (76) this afternoon as the clouds rolled in and the showers increased. A cold front swept through allowing for the changes but has quickly cleared. Highs will rise into the mid-lower 70s again with more sunshine in the afternoon and dry conditions.
q13fox.com
Whidbey Island plane crash: What we know so far
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search for nine people that went down with a floatplane west of Whidbey Island on Sunday afternoon. One woman’s body, the tenth victim, was recovered on Sunday. Investigators warned Monday that debris is likely going to continue to wash...
q13fox.com
Mild, warm week ahead
Hope you have some fun plans on this three-day weekend! We are tracking mild temps and times of clouds and sun. Today, you can plan on clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. It might be slightly hazy as well. There could be smoke in the high levels of atmosphere, but we are not expecting a drop to air quality at the surface. With westerly winds picking up tonight and tomorrow, smoke should push out of our region and into Eastern Washington.
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake Police arrest suspect, victim recovers from single gunshot wound
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police arrested a man who shot and injured another man at an apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting at the View by Vintage apartment complex near Mazatlan restaurant at around 1:40 a.m.
