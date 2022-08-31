ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

nrinow.news

Property sales in Burrillville between August 26 and Sept. 2

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Friday, August 26 and Friday, Sept. 2. 0 Colwell Road (& 89 Log Road, North Smithfield) Seller: Kevin & Darlene Korson. Buyer: Bruce Fisher-Messier & Janine Webber. Price: $650,000. 43 Cooper Hill Road.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: Laurito’s Liquors

Celebrating its eighth year in business this November, Laurito’s Liquors continues to bring its unique brand of client-focused service, broad selection and fair prices to its customers in the town of North Providence. First opening its doors in 2010, Laurito’s latest owner, Rinesh Patel, purchased the Mineral Spring Avenue...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
providenceonline.com

A Rhode Island Grown Farmstand Expands With Retail in Richmond

Neighbors may know Pasquale Farms for the rustic lean-to shed on Usquepaugh Road in West Kingston, where the small but bountiful honor-system stand overflows with produce, gardening supplies, and curated goods. Or East Bay folks may be familiar with the farm itself, which prospers in Portsmouth. Now, just in time for fall, the family-owned business is growing with a new store in Richmond: Pasquale Farms Garden Center.
RICHMOND, RI
City
North Smithfield, RI
ABC6.com

Holiday travelers unphased by Ballard’s brawl

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– Hundreds of Labor Day travelers flocking to and from Block Island said they were unphased by the Ballard’s brawl over three weeks ago. “It was like a fluke really,” said one traveler from Charlestown. “It’s not typical of Block Island.”. After winning...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
everettleader.com

Its Only Major Supermarket, Everett Loses Stop & Shop

Call it the end of a supermarket era in the city of Everett. Call it what you will. The closing down of the Stop and Shop on the Revere Beach Parkway on the cusp of a titanic size wave of new residential units going up, leaves the city without a major super market.
EVERETT, MA
WPRI 12 News

2 RI beaches cleared to reopen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Saturday that the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth be reopened for swimming.  The two beaches were initially closed for swimming on Thursday, but today a spokesperson for the department says the bacteria counts have returned to […]
MIDDLETOWN, RI
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
reportertoday.com

The “View” of the Solar Farm from Pond St

I am going to start from the beginning. The solar farm project on Pond Street started in September of 2019. Before the project was even brought in front of the town my husband attended a meeting with the Boy Scouts and the project was discussed. Once the project came to the town public hearing notices went out and some of the neighbors besides ourselves became involved. There were a few meetings between September and the Spring of 2020 where the solar farm was discussed but was moving rather slow. Spring of 2020 we were in the middle of a pandemic. Things started to go slow, there were less meetings discussing the solar farm until September 2020, keep in mind all the meetings during the pandemic time where being held on zoom.
REHOBOTH, MA
Valley Breeze

Pirate ship measuring 28 feet docks in place of famous old tree

WOONSOCKET – A Linden tree that used to sit in Helene Labrecque’s front yard at 64 Spring St. is now replaced with a play pirate ship, measuring 28 feet by 8 feet, for her 4-year-old grandson, LJ. Last year, according to Labrecque, the Linden tree, estimated at 300...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Register Citizen

DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border

A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
VOLUNTOWN, CT
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Watching out for their Johnston neighborhood

It was back on June 4, 2021, when Johnston Town Councilwoman Lauren A. Garzone — in conjunction with the Johnson Police Department — launched and held the town’s first-ever Neighborhood Watch Program. Garzone, a Johnston native who has lived in District 2 all her life and is...
JOHNSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

Man struck by train in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a train in Cumberland early Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. in the area of Mendon Road and Ann and Hope Way. Officials say a homeless man was sleeping on the tracks when he was struck and […]
CUMBERLAND, RI

