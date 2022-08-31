I am going to start from the beginning. The solar farm project on Pond Street started in September of 2019. Before the project was even brought in front of the town my husband attended a meeting with the Boy Scouts and the project was discussed. Once the project came to the town public hearing notices went out and some of the neighbors besides ourselves became involved. There were a few meetings between September and the Spring of 2020 where the solar farm was discussed but was moving rather slow. Spring of 2020 we were in the middle of a pandemic. Things started to go slow, there were less meetings discussing the solar farm until September 2020, keep in mind all the meetings during the pandemic time where being held on zoom.

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO