One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live MusicDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
nrinow.news
Property sales in Burrillville between August 26 and Sept. 2
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Friday, August 26 and Friday, Sept. 2. 0 Colwell Road (& 89 Log Road, North Smithfield) Seller: Kevin & Darlene Korson. Buyer: Bruce Fisher-Messier & Janine Webber. Price: $650,000. 43 Cooper Hill Road.
whatsupnewp.com
Limo business, boat hauling company, and other businesses for sale right now in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: Laurito’s Liquors
Celebrating its eighth year in business this November, Laurito’s Liquors continues to bring its unique brand of client-focused service, broad selection and fair prices to its customers in the town of North Providence. First opening its doors in 2010, Laurito’s latest owner, Rinesh Patel, purchased the Mineral Spring Avenue...
providenceonline.com
A Rhode Island Grown Farmstand Expands With Retail in Richmond
Neighbors may know Pasquale Farms for the rustic lean-to shed on Usquepaugh Road in West Kingston, where the small but bountiful honor-system stand overflows with produce, gardening supplies, and curated goods. Or East Bay folks may be familiar with the farm itself, which prospers in Portsmouth. Now, just in time for fall, the family-owned business is growing with a new store in Richmond: Pasquale Farms Garden Center.
ABC6.com
Holiday travelers unphased by Ballard’s brawl
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– Hundreds of Labor Day travelers flocking to and from Block Island said they were unphased by the Ballard’s brawl over three weeks ago. “It was like a fluke really,” said one traveler from Charlestown. “It’s not typical of Block Island.”. After winning...
A day trip to Massachusetts' North Shore
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Day trip to Marblehead, Massachusettscarleealexandria.com. There’s nothing quite like the New England coastline. During my time in Boston to see my friend Olivia, we ventured on a day trip to explore Massachusetts’ North Shore.
everettleader.com
Its Only Major Supermarket, Everett Loses Stop & Shop
Call it the end of a supermarket era in the city of Everett. Call it what you will. The closing down of the Stop and Shop on the Revere Beach Parkway on the cusp of a titanic size wave of new residential units going up, leaves the city without a major super market.
2 RI beaches cleared to reopen
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Saturday that the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth be reopened for swimming. The two beaches were initially closed for swimming on Thursday, but today a spokesperson for the department says the bacteria counts have returned to […]
ecori.org
Shellfish Farming Industry in R.I. has ‘Enormous’ Opportunity for Growth
NORTH KINGSTON, R.I. — The sound of thousands of mussels moving on conveyor belts and clanking through sorting machines almost drowned out Greg Silkes as he tried to explain how the shellfish get from the ocean, through the processing plant, to plates around North America. Silkes is the general...
rinewstoday.com
RI Veterans: Did you know? 01-09-22 (Tax exemptions, legislation…) – John A. Cianci
Starting off with a question from one of our readers:. “I brought my DD214 to Town of Tiverton Town Hall to file for the property tax exemption for Cold War veterans, however, I was told I am not eligible because I did not serve in a combat zone?” – Tim, Tiverton, RI.
eastgreenwichnews.com
The Buzz on Business: New Restaurant, Childcare, and Real Estate Agent
Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected]. Greenwich Cove Kitchen. A casual dining experience by Dig In Dining has now opened in...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who spends his days giving to community hits on $4,000,000 instant game ticket
If you believe in karma, this story may just be for you as a man who spends his days giving back to his community is now a millionaire. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Richard Bonanno has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Mayhem” $10 instant ticket game.
DEM: 1 beach reopened; no contact with Cranston pond
The DEM recommended Thursday that Scarborough Beach South and three other beaches close to swimming due to high bacteria counts in the water.
reportertoday.com
The “View” of the Solar Farm from Pond St
I am going to start from the beginning. The solar farm project on Pond Street started in September of 2019. Before the project was even brought in front of the town my husband attended a meeting with the Boy Scouts and the project was discussed. Once the project came to the town public hearing notices went out and some of the neighbors besides ourselves became involved. There were a few meetings between September and the Spring of 2020 where the solar farm was discussed but was moving rather slow. Spring of 2020 we were in the middle of a pandemic. Things started to go slow, there were less meetings discussing the solar farm until September 2020, keep in mind all the meetings during the pandemic time where being held on zoom.
Valley Breeze
Pirate ship measuring 28 feet docks in place of famous old tree
WOONSOCKET – A Linden tree that used to sit in Helene Labrecque’s front yard at 64 Spring St. is now replaced with a play pirate ship, measuring 28 feet by 8 feet, for her 4-year-old grandson, LJ. Last year, according to Labrecque, the Linden tree, estimated at 300...
Register Citizen
DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border
A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts food pantry sees $11,000 catalytic converter stolen from truck, local business pitches in to help
A real estate agency came to the rescue for a Massachusetts food pantry that was grounded due to a thief. According to the Weymouth Food Pantry, the catalytic converter was stolen off of their truck this week, effectively immobilizing the pantry. “We cannot find a rental with a liftgate in...
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
johnstonsunrise.net
Watching out for their Johnston neighborhood
It was back on June 4, 2021, when Johnston Town Councilwoman Lauren A. Garzone — in conjunction with the Johnson Police Department — launched and held the town’s first-ever Neighborhood Watch Program. Garzone, a Johnston native who has lived in District 2 all her life and is...
Man struck by train in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a train in Cumberland early Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. in the area of Mendon Road and Ann and Hope Way. Officials say a homeless man was sleeping on the tracks when he was struck and […]
