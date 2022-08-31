Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
laptopmag.com
Early Labor Day deal drops the 9th gen iPad to $279 — its lowest price yet
This early Labor Day deal drops the 9th gen iPad to $279 — its lowest price yet. Apple's cheapest and best tablet for most people is now more affordable than ever. Right now, the 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for $279 (opens in new tab) at Amazon and Best Buy (opens in new tab). Typically, it costs $329, so you're saving $50 and getting it for an all-time low price. This is one of the best iPad deals you can get outside of Black Friday.
AOL Corp
Labor Day is a goldmine for Apple sales — save up to $400 on iPads, Watches and AirPods
It’s that time: Emails are popping into your in-box with end-of-summer Labor Day sales, but we’ll bet you’re keeping an eye out for one brand in particular: Apple. Whether you’re a longtime Apple loyalist or are just now crossing over from the other side, you’ll find what you’re looking for at an unbeatable price this holiday weekend — from tiny-but-mighty AirPods to a big-screen MacBook. Plus, we've thrown in some sweet Beats by Dre deals for you too!
Refinery29
The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Simple iPhone mistake is draining your battery life – and it’s so easy to fix
THE IPHONE is one of the most popular smartphones in the world, mainly thanks to its intuitive interface, top-notch design and excellent variety of apps. But there’s one issue that commonly irks users and that’s the phone’s battery life. For most, their iPhone barely lasts a full...
Phone Arena
Apple iPhone 14 Max preview: Bigger, but not "Pro"
Plenty of intel suggests that Apple is going to introduce a new iPhone 14 Max model on September 7's iPhone 14 series event, to fill the slot of the now-retired mini. Not to be confused with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, this new iPhone 14 Max is about to fill a gap that apparently Apple considers important enough.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to only show one punch hole, not two
Mark Gurman and MacRumors claim that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will not look quite how dozens of leaks have presented the pair. To recap, the iPhone 14 Pro series are expected to be Apple's first flagship smartphones since the iPhone 7 series to launch without a notch. Instead, Apple has adopted punch hole displays, a technology that has been maturing for a few years. However, the consensus was that Apple would release both smartphones with dual punch holes, one for their front-facing cameras and another for their Face ID hardware.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pocketnow.com
Labor Day deals have arrived at Best Buy with huge savings on laptops, 4K TVs, and more
Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale is live, and it includes incredible savings on tons of amazing products. First up is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now receives a $350 discount, which lets you take one of these powerful laptops home for $950. This will get you the previous generation model powered by Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 20 hours of battery life, an active cooling system for astonishing performance, and other great features.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More to Be Worth the Splurge
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
Digital Trends
How to hide the notch on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air
The newest MacBooks have some excellent features, including Apple’s own M1 chips (and now M2 chips with the latest models), compatibility for Universal Control, better keyboards, and much more. But the recent MacBook Pro and Air models also have something that users aren’t big fans of: the notch.
The best Labor Day tech sales in 2022: Laptops, TVs and more
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Monday is Labor Day, and in addition to spending the unofficial end of summer grilling in the backyard or tanning at the beach, you can shop sales on everything from tech, to mattresses, to furniture. If you’re in the market for a new TV for football Sundays this fall, or for a new eReader or iPad for evenings by the fireplace, now is the time to look.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
techeblog.com
ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Laptop Revealed at IFA 2022, Doubles as Giant Tablet
The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop debuted at CES 2022, and just this past week, it was revealed at IFA 2022 in Berlin. Priced from $3,499 USD, this foldable laptop doubles as a giant tablet, thanks to its large 4:3 aspect ratio 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen, which can fold right down the middle to create two 3:2 12.5-inch displays.
Phone Arena
The compact Asus Zenfone 9 powerhouse is up for US pre-orders with a nice little deal sweetener
Just as Apple is preparing to kill off the smallest (and least successful) member of its iPhone family, the closest thing to a "perfect" compact Android handset in quite some time is finally going up for pre-order. Formally unveiled back in July as a successor to the May 2021-released Asus...
notebookcheck.net
OtterBox Premium Pro Fast Charge GaN wall and car chargers unveiled for up to 60 W USB-C output
OtterBox has unveiled a new Premium Pro Fast Charge range of USB-C wall and car chargers. The gadgets are available in 30 W single port, 60 W dual port and 72 W triple port versions. The dual charger features two USB-C ports, with a 60 W max output or 30 W each when you simultaneously charge a pair of devices. The triple charge has identical USB-C ports and adds a 12 W USB-A output.
Phone Arena
The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE show up with great discounts at Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE are both enjoying some awesome deals on Amazon at the moment! These special offers are coming in hot just a couple of days before Apple’s “Far Our” event, when we expect the company to launch a brand new Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series 8, and fresh addition to the lineup — the Apple Watch Pro.
Digital Trends
Best Labor Day iPad Deals 2022: Save on ALL models today
Labor Day sales are underway now and we’ve chosen to highlight the pick of the Labor Day iPad deals going on right now. That’s because there are plenty to choose from so it can be overwhelming to know where to begin. Contents. If you’re not sure where to...
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: New Phones May Get a Refreshed Design
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to be among the announcements at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7, and it's natural to want to compare this year's rumored model against last year's iPhone 13. While rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date, nothing is official just yet.
Comments / 0