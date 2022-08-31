Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Monday is Labor Day, and in addition to spending the unofficial end of summer grilling in the backyard or tanning at the beach, you can shop sales on everything from tech, to mattresses, to furniture. If you’re in the market for a new TV for football Sundays this fall, or for a new eReader or iPad for evenings by the fireplace, now is the time to look.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO