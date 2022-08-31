France won a thriller against Serbia and made the top eight at the European Champoonships for the first time since 1958. It happened. France won a thriller against Serbia and made the top eight at the European Water Polo Championships for the first time since 1958. The Serbs, meanwhile, could tie their worst-ever finish from 1927, and that remains the best-case scenario for them here.

