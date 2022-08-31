Read full article on original website
Angela Toussaint
5d ago
I wish they would have a dress code. No rainbow hair, 6 in nails, no jewelry or crystals glued to your forehead. Track is becoming a clown show
BBC
Diamond League Final 2022: BBC TV times as Wightman, Hodgkinson and Muir seek titles
Dates: 7-8 September Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. The 2022 Diamond League reaches its conclusion this week with two days of finals at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich. After 12 qualifying...
Essence
Sha’Carri Richardson Arrives In First At 100-Meter Race
She beat Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah from Jamaica. Sha’Carri Richardson is back – and she’s winning. The 22-year-old track and field athlete arrived in first place in the women’s 100-meter race at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meet in Luzerne, Switzerland. On August 30, Richardson raced on a...
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open men’s singles results, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from the drawing is twenty-one time grand slam...
swimswam.com
Men’s Water Polo: France Stuns Serbia to Reach Euro Quarterfinals
France won a thriller against Serbia and made the top eight at the European Champoonships for the first time since 1958. It happened. France won a thriller against Serbia and made the top eight at the European Water Polo Championships for the first time since 1958. The Serbs, meanwhile, could tie their worst-ever finish from 1927, and that remains the best-case scenario for them here.
Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
U.S. Players Decide On Russia Amid Brittney Griner Saga
Despite WNBA star Brittney Griner getting arrested and sentenced to prison in Russia, several American basketball players are reportedly heading to the country to play professionally. According to a report from USA TODAY, more than a dozen American basketball players will be heading to Russia to play professionally. "At least...
NBA・
Ex-LeBron James Heat teammate eyeing NBA comeback
Nearly a decade after winning back-to-back titles with LeBron James on the Miami Heat, one former NBA player wants another bite at the apple. Six-year NBA veteran Norris Cole told reporters this week that he would like to make a comeback to the league. “I still have the ability,” Cole...
NBA・
FOX Sports
Giannis rests as Greece makes the EuroBasket knockout stage
MILAN (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo got the day off. Greece rolled into the knockout stage of the EuroBasket tournament without him. Kosta Sloukas scored 21 points, Georgios Papagiannis added 17 and Greece pulled away in the second half to top Great Britain 93-77 in a Group C matchup on Monday.
FOX Sports
Fontaine Fires Record 13 Goals: No. 76 | Most memorable moments in World Cup History
Check out the 76th-most memorable moment in World Cup History. It occurred in the 1958 World Cup where Just Fontaine scored 13 goals in six matches for France.
ESPN
Lithuania protest over loss to Germany at EuroBasket after free throw not awarded on technical foul rejected by FIBA
COLOGNE, Germany -- Lithuania unsuccessfully protested its double-overtime loss to Germany at the EuroBasket tournament on Sunday because referees did not award it a free throw following a technical foul in regulation. FIBA denied the protest. For now, it's a German win -- and a huge one for the hosts....
NBC Sports
USA Basketball AmeriCup game postponed due to rain delay. Seriously.
RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — USA Basketball needed a win Sunday at the AmeriCup tournament and was well on the way to making that happen. That is, until it rained. The Americans’ game against Venezuela was postponed at halftime with the U.S. leading 48-21. Heavy rain caused multiple leaks inside the Geraldo Magalhães Sports Gymnasium, prompting officials to determine that the game could not be resumed safely.
U.S. falls to Canada in gold-medal game at women's hockey world championships
Brianne Jenner scored twice in the second period and Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the U.S. in the IIHF Women's Hockey World Championships.
BBC
Latvia v Northern Ireland: Lauren Wade to miss final World Cup qualifier
2023 Women's World Cup qualifier - Latvia v Northern Ireland. Venue: Sloka Stadium, Jurmala Date: Tuesday, 6 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website & BBC iPlayer. Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has hinted he will give opportunities to younger players in Tuesday's final World...
dotesports.com
When is the Worlds 2022 group stage draw show?
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is set to begin later this month, but Worlds season won’t officially kick off until the Worlds draw determines how the 24 teams attending the tournament are sorted into groups during both the play-in stage and group stage of the tournament. The...
Brazilian star Marcelo welcomed by 20,000 Olympiakos fans
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A raucous crowd of about 20,000 fans welcomed Brazilian star Marcelo to Olympiakos on Monday. The fans chanted and lit flares as the new signing made his way onto the field at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the port of Piraeus. Marcelo, accompanied by his wife...
FOX Sports
Canada edges U.S. 2-1 to win women's hockey worlds
HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Brianne Jenner scored twice in the second period and Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the United States in the women’s world hockey championship final on Sunday. Ann-Renée Desbiens made 20 saves for Canada, which won gold in a third major...
Ukraine rallies in the end, tops Estonia 74-73 at EuroBasket
MILAN (AP) — Ukraine held the lead for all of 55 seconds in its EuroBasket game against Estonia on Saturday. They were the final 55 seconds. Illya Sydorov’s layup gave Ukraine its first lead of the game, and the war-torn nation’s team moved to 2-0 in the European championship tournament by topping Estonia 74-73 in a Group C matchup.
BBC
Tour of Britain: Cees Bol edges Jake Stewart to win stage two
Cees Bol edged out Great Britain's Jake Stewart in a photo finish to win stage two of the Tour of Britain. Stewart surged ahead in the final 400 metres of the Hawick to Duns ride in the Scottish Borders but was followed and then pipped on the line by Dutchman Bol, who won in a time of four hours eight minutes and 35 seconds.
