Energy Industry

rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
WHITING, IN
The Independent

Scientists warn of future battery shortages from lack of sulfur

A shortage of sulfuric acid caused by a rise in green energy could lead to a battery shortage, according to new research.Sulfuric acid is currently manufactured as a waste biproduct from the desulfurisation of crude oil and natural gas. This makes up more than 80 per cent of the global supply, in the form of sulfur dioxide gas emissions that reduce acid rain.However, as the global economy moves to decarbonise and tackle climate change, the knock-on effect of a lower fossil fuel industry means the supply of sulfur will decrease.Ironically, global demand for sulfuric acid is set to rise significantly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Oil and Gas Extraction are Producing Historic Amount of Wastewater in Texas

Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin oil field in West Texas is projected to generate approximately 588 million gallons of wastewater per day in the next 38 years, according to a state-commissioned study group. The estimation is based on the research group's findings that oil and gas companies in the oil field are producing 3.8 billion barrels of wastewater per year.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Forget Green Hydrogen, Pink Hydrogen is Heating Up

After years of hype and broken promises, investors are hoping this time might really be different for hydrogen stocks. A sudden sense of climate urgency in boardrooms and government alike has spiked interest in emerging technologies that could help reach aggressive decarbonization goals. That includes hydrogen, especially hydrogen produced with renewable energy to create truly carbon-free fuel. This so-called green hydrogen could decarbonize industrial processes, and perhaps make marginal contributions to transportation and heating as well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Recent Analysis Finds Housing Constructed of Wood Rather Than Standard Steel and Concrete Might Save More Tons of CO2 Emissions Until 2100

A recent analysis by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research suggested that housing a growing population in dwellings constructed of wood rather than standard steel and concrete might save more than 100 billion tons of CO2 emissions until 2100. This represents around 10% of the remaining carbon budget for...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Fears of new CO2 shortage after last fertiliser plant confirms shutdown

The UK’s last fertiliser plant is to halt production, sparking fears that it could lead to a sudden shortfall in carbon dioxide needed for the food and drink industry.CF Fertilisers confirmed the move at its remaining UK ammonia plant at Billingham near Middlesbrough after soaring energy costs made production “uneconomical”.The company is one of the UK’s biggest producers of CO2, which is a by-product from the production of ammonia.It comes almost two years after CF first stopped production at its factory, sparking anger among suppliers and an urgent supply agreement co-ordinated with Government to ensure production continued.The Government has said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ieefa.org

Carbon capture has a long history. Of failure.

Despite its long history, carbon capture is a problematic technology. Capturing Scope 3 emissions, the biggest chunk of emissions created from using the product, is not being accounted for in “carbon-neutral” claims. The entire efficacy of the carbon capture process has been called into question by the Intergovernmental...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tyler Mc.

American Algae Fuel: How Algae Can Be America's New Fuel Source

People around the world and in the United States of America are now searching for green, renewable sources of energy in order to reduce dependence on fossil fuels without reducing the amount of electricity we can provide to society. In the US of A, there is a potential solution to energy woes that comes from one of the most unlikeliest of places: blooms of algae growing in tainted water supplies!
FLORIDA STATE
csengineermag.com

Carbon Planning

We are all aware that something needs to be done to reduce our carbon footprint, but many of us have no idea where to start. Naturally the best place to start anything is from the beginning and in carbon planning the beginning is to measure where you are now – what your current carbon emissions are. The principle is exactly the same as setting out to decorate a room; when you go out to buy paint you need to know how much to buy, and for that you need to measure your walls.
ENVIRONMENT

