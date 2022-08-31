We are all aware that something needs to be done to reduce our carbon footprint, but many of us have no idea where to start. Naturally the best place to start anything is from the beginning and in carbon planning the beginning is to measure where you are now – what your current carbon emissions are. The principle is exactly the same as setting out to decorate a room; when you go out to buy paint you need to know how much to buy, and for that you need to measure your walls.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO