Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Scientists develop first-of-its-kind air conditioner that uses solid refrigerants
The world is getting hotter by the day. It is now 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer on average than it was before the Industrial Revolution. This means that cooling, in general, has percolated into our lifestyles, almost essential for our survival. However, the irony is as the planet warms, the technology...
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
Scientists warn of future battery shortages from lack of sulfur
A shortage of sulfuric acid caused by a rise in green energy could lead to a battery shortage, according to new research.Sulfuric acid is currently manufactured as a waste biproduct from the desulfurisation of crude oil and natural gas. This makes up more than 80 per cent of the global supply, in the form of sulfur dioxide gas emissions that reduce acid rain.However, as the global economy moves to decarbonise and tackle climate change, the knock-on effect of a lower fossil fuel industry means the supply of sulfur will decrease.Ironically, global demand for sulfuric acid is set to rise significantly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Exclusive-Scientists detect second 'vast' methane leak at Pemex oil field in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Satellites recorded another large methane leak at an offshore platform belonging to Mexico's Pemex in August, according to exclusive data shared with Reuters, even as pressure mounts on the state oil company to reduce these emissions.
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
natureworldnews.com
Oil and Gas Extraction are Producing Historic Amount of Wastewater in Texas
Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin oil field in West Texas is projected to generate approximately 588 million gallons of wastewater per day in the next 38 years, according to a state-commissioned study group. The estimation is based on the research group's findings that oil and gas companies in the oil field are producing 3.8 billion barrels of wastewater per year.
Forget Green Hydrogen, Pink Hydrogen is Heating Up
After years of hype and broken promises, investors are hoping this time might really be different for hydrogen stocks. A sudden sense of climate urgency in boardrooms and government alike has spiked interest in emerging technologies that could help reach aggressive decarbonization goals. That includes hydrogen, especially hydrogen produced with renewable energy to create truly carbon-free fuel. This so-called green hydrogen could decarbonize industrial processes, and perhaps make marginal contributions to transportation and heating as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Sees Water Turned to Energy at Room Temperature
The process has not yet gone to commercial use, but it could prove useful in a world where hydrogen gas is mostly produced through nonrenewable methods.
natureworldnews.com
New Catalyst Has Been Developed That Addresses Turning CO2 and Methane Into Something Valuable and Useful
Wherever harmful greenhouse gas emissions cannot be avoided, they should be turned into something useful: this is known as "carbon capture and utilization," and special catalysts are required for this. Until recently, the problem has been that a coating of carbon soon accumulates on these catalysts, a process known as...
This decade's oil boom is moving offshore - way offshore
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Global oil companies are pumping billions of dollars into offshore drilling, reversing a long decline in spending on the decades-long projects including some in the remote iceberg waters far off Canada's Atlantic coast.
investing.com
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
natureworldnews.com
Recent Analysis Finds Housing Constructed of Wood Rather Than Standard Steel and Concrete Might Save More Tons of CO2 Emissions Until 2100
A recent analysis by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research suggested that housing a growing population in dwellings constructed of wood rather than standard steel and concrete might save more than 100 billion tons of CO2 emissions until 2100. This represents around 10% of the remaining carbon budget for...
Fears of new CO2 shortage after last fertiliser plant confirms shutdown
The UK’s last fertiliser plant is to halt production, sparking fears that it could lead to a sudden shortfall in carbon dioxide needed for the food and drink industry.CF Fertilisers confirmed the move at its remaining UK ammonia plant at Billingham near Middlesbrough after soaring energy costs made production “uneconomical”.The company is one of the UK’s biggest producers of CO2, which is a by-product from the production of ammonia.It comes almost two years after CF first stopped production at its factory, sparking anger among suppliers and an urgent supply agreement co-ordinated with Government to ensure production continued.The Government has said...
ieefa.org
Carbon capture has a long history. Of failure.
Despite its long history, carbon capture is a problematic technology. Capturing Scope 3 emissions, the biggest chunk of emissions created from using the product, is not being accounted for in “carbon-neutral” claims. The entire efficacy of the carbon capture process has been called into question by the Intergovernmental...
Food producer warns of ‘price shock’ as carbon dioxide price quadruples
One of the UK’s biggest chicken producers has warned food security could be under threat and shoppers exposed to a “price shock” after a more than threefold surge in the price of carbon dioxide (CO2). Pig farmers, soft drink producers, brewers and bakeries are also being hit...
American Algae Fuel: How Algae Can Be America's New Fuel Source
People around the world and in the United States of America are now searching for green, renewable sources of energy in order to reduce dependence on fossil fuels without reducing the amount of electricity we can provide to society. In the US of A, there is a potential solution to energy woes that comes from one of the most unlikeliest of places: blooms of algae growing in tainted water supplies!
Krill-inspired solar shades could reduce energy bills by up to 30 percent
Researchers at the University of Toronto have learned a thing or two about adapting to their surroundings from krill, the tiny crustaceans found in the oceans. They now want to use this knowledge to build a greener, more adaptive buildings in the future, a university press release said. The modern...
csengineermag.com
Carbon Planning
We are all aware that something needs to be done to reduce our carbon footprint, but many of us have no idea where to start. Naturally the best place to start anything is from the beginning and in carbon planning the beginning is to measure where you are now – what your current carbon emissions are. The principle is exactly the same as setting out to decorate a room; when you go out to buy paint you need to know how much to buy, and for that you need to measure your walls.
Methane Hunters: What Explains the Surge in the Potent Greenhouse Gas?
Every year, 6,000 flasks arrive at a laboratory in Boulder, Colorado. Inside each is a sample of air, taken from one of a chain of 50 monitoring stations that spans the globe. Together, these samples could help answer one of the most important questions facing the planet: why is there so much methane in the atmosphere?
Comments / 0