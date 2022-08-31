ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New on Disney Plus in September 2022: All the new movies and shows arriving this month

By Amy West
 5 days ago

Disney Plus is constantly adding more content to its platform, ensuring that there's always something on there for everyone to watch. Across September, the streaming service is set to add a whole bunch of exciting new titles, as it continues to roll out Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , hosts the three-episode premiere of Star Wars spin-off Andor , and more.

If movies are more your bag, it's worth noting that Thor: Love and Thunder will be landing on the platform on September 8, while a behind-the-scenes look at the newest MCU movie – as part of Marvel Studios' Assembled series – will also become available to watch. Towards the end of the month, subscribers in the US will be able to enjoy Hocus Pocus 2 and Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, too – those in the UK will only be able to stream the former.

Below, we've rounded up everything available on Disney Plus in both the US and UK in April 2022, including the top three that we're most excited about. So what are you waiting for? Get scrolling and make a mental note of what you want to tune into over the next four weeks...

Andor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jGiI_0hcf0sHA00

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

One of the biggest releases on Disney Plus in September is undoubtedly Andor, a Star Wars spin-off series that centers on Rogue One character Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Spanning the five years before the events of the movie, it tracks Cassian's journey from thief to respected Rebel spy, as he teams up with the Alliance to take down the Galactic Empire.

Genevieve O'Reilly reprises her role as Mon Mothma, too, while Forest Whitaker is back as Clone War veteran Saw Gerrera. Denise Gough and Kyle Soller play Imperial officers Dedra Meero and Syril, respectively; Fiona Shaw appears as Maarva, and Adria Arjona brings Bix Caleen to life. Stellan Skarsgård rounds out the main cast as Luthen Rae.

Hocus Pocus 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jmTD_0hcf0sHA00

(Image credit: Disney)

Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Bette Midler are back as the Sanderson Sisters in the long-awaited sequel, Hocus Pocus 2. Released in 1993, the original follows a young boy named Max (Omri Katz) who inadvertently resurrects witches Sarah, Winifred and Mary, endangering the Salem town he and his family move to just before Halloween.

Its follow-up, according to its official synopsis, is set to have a similar plot – hey, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Only this time, it's three young women who unleash the child-hungry sorceresses. Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, and Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham also star, while Doug Jones will be seen once again as Winnie's zombified ex-boyfriend Billy Butcherson.

Pinocchio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1zl9_0hcf0sHA00

(Image credit: Disney)

Not to be confused with Guillermo del Toro's animated version of the classic tale , which is set to premiere on Netflix on December 9, Disney's part-live-action Pinocchio is directed by Robert Zemeckis and boasts its own an all-star cast. Keegan Michael-Key is on board as Honest John, Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, while Tom Hanks is Geppetto. Luke Evans is in it, too, as The Coachman, while The Haunting of Bly Manor's Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voices the titular puppet.

Chances are, you know the story – based on the 1883 Italian children's novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi – already, but in case you don't: Pinocchio follows a spirited marionette, after the woodcarver who made him makes a wish upon a star and he is brought to life as a result. In his subsequent adventures, and attempt to become a real boy, Pinocchio encounters all sorts of interesting and unsavory characters, including a con-artist fox, a cruel puppeteer, and well, a huge whale.

Everything new on Disney Plus US this September

New on Disney Plus US: September 1

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3

New on Disney Plus US: September 2

  • Al Davis vs. the NFL
  • Dickie V
  • Elway to Marino
  • Nature Boy
  • Run Ricky Run
  • Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
  • The Band That Wouldn’t Die
  • The Two Bills
  • Year of the Scab
  • Siempre Fui Yo, Detras de la historia

New on Disney Plus US: September 7

  • Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin season 1
  • Europe From Above season 3 and season 4
  • Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong season 1
  • Puppy Dog Pals season 5
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3, episode 7

New on Disney Plus US: September 8

  • Frozen Sing-Along
  • Frozen 2 Sing-Along
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 1
  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Cars on the Road
  • Dancing With the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances
  • Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory season 1, episode 1
  • Growing Up episode 1
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return
  • Pinocchio (2022)
  • Remembering
  • Tierra Incognita
  • Welcome to the Club
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 4

New on Disney Plus US: September 9

  • United Sharks of America

New on Disney Plus US: September 14

  • First Alaskans season 1
  • In the Womb: Animal Babies season 1
  • Short Circuit season 2, episode 6
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3, episode 8

New on Disney Plus US: September 15

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5

New on Disney Plus US: September 16

  • Coco Sing-Along
  • The Art of Racing in the Rain
  • Mija

New on Disney Plus US: September 19

  • Dancing with the Stars season 31, episode 1

New on Disney Plus US: September 21

  • Firebuds season 1
  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks season 8
  • Andor episodes 1, 2, and 3
  • Super/Natural

New on Disney Plus US: September 22

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 6

New on Disney Plus US: September 23

  • Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
  • Spies in Disguise
  • The Call of the Wild

New on Disney Plus US: September 26

  • Dancing with the Stars season 31, episode 2

New on Disney Plus US: September 28

  • Life Below Zero: Northern Territories season 2
  • Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals season 2
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2, episode 1
  • Andor episode 4

New on Disney Plus US: September 29

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7

New on Disney Plus US: September 30

  • Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
  • Under Wraps 2
  • Hocus Pocus 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUnbQ_0hcf0sHA00

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Everything new on Disney Plus UK this September

New on Disney Plus UK: September 1

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3
  • Welcome to Wrexham episode 3

New on Disney Plus UK: September 7

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3, episode 7
  • Grid
  • American Horror Stories season 2, episode 1
  • Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW episode 1
  • 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, episode 10
  • Solar Opposites season 3, episode 11
  • Merlin seasons 1-5

New on Disney Plus UK: September 8

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 4
  • Welcome to Wrexham episode 4
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
  • Frozen Sing-Along
  • Frozen 2 Sing-Along
  • Pinocchio (2022)
  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
  • The Simpsons - Welcome To The Club
  • Tierra Incógnita
  • Cars on the Road
  • Wedding Season
  • Mike episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6
  • Growing Up episode 1
  • Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory season 1, episode 1

New on Disney Plus UK: September 9

  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

New on Disney Plus UK: September 14

  • Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW episode 2
  • 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, episode 11
  • American Horror Stories season 2, episode 2
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3, episode 8
  • Maggie

New on Disney Plus UK: September 15

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5
  • Welcome to Wrexham episode 5
  • Mike episodes 7 and 8

New on Disney Plus UK: September 16

  • Mija
  • The Shape Of Water

New on Disney Plus UK: September 21

  • Andor episodes 1, 2, and 3
  • Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW episode 3
  • American Horror Stories season 2, episode 3
  • 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, episode 12
  • Rookie Cops
  • Super/Natural

New on Disney Plus UK: September 22

  • The Kardashians season 2, episode 1
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 6
  • Welcome to Wrexham episode 6

New on Disney Plus UK: September 23

  • The Greatest Showman

New on Disney Plus UK: September 27

  • Reasonable Doubt

New on Disney Plus UK: September 28

  • Andor episode 4
  • American Horror Stories season 2, episode 4
  • Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW episode 4
  • 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, episode 13
  • The Old Man episodes 1 and 2
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2, episode 1

New on Disney Plus UK: September 29

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7
  • The Kardashians season 2, episode 2

New on Disney Plus UK: September 30

  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Brazil

Nothing you fancy watching on the list? Then be sure to check out the best movies on Disney Plus and the best shows on Disney Plus right now.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Discovery+ and more this weekend (September 2)

After a quiet week last week, things amp up significantly this week with the long, long awaited unveiling of Prime Video's new take on Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power. With a budget of over $700 million for the show's first season and a second season already locked in, Amazon will be hoping for a huge opening weekend as the series took its bow last night (September 1) with two episodes now live on Prime Video.
TV SHOWS
Glamour

Meet Ismael Cruz Córdova, the Rings of Power Disruptor

Many kids aspire to become what they see on screen. Some might dream of being superhero, or perhaps a daring detective or celebrated athlete. Ismael Cruz Córdova couldn’t wait until he could be an elf. And lucky for him, that’s exactly what he is as the star of The Rings of Power, streaming on Amazon on September 2.
MOVIES
TechRadar

The Rings of Power crew are as confused as you by Lord of the Rings' new owners

The Rings of Power's chief creative team "can't say" how they'll be impacted by the sale of The Lord of the Rings IP. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at The Rings of Power's UK junket, executive producer Lindsey Weber revealed that she, as well as showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, were in the dark over Embracer Group's acquisition of The Lord of the Rings IP from The Saul Zaentz Company.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Netflix, HBO, Comcast Make a Huge Streaming Mistake

Before streaming existed, most American households -- roughly 105 million of the 122 million total -- paid for cable. That's because while cable was the only game in town. It also, for a long time, offered an excellent value for your money. Yes, everyone got a lot of channels they...
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

