ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

More reports of a Metal Gear Solid trilogy remaster emerge

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYWgA_0hcf0jZr00

Multiple new reports have begun to circulate that Konami is working on a remastered collection of the Metal Gear Solid trilogy, adding fire to rumors that began last year.

These reports come in the wake of news that Konami plans to announce a new title in a "world-loved series" at Tokyo Game Show. According to VGC , that announcement is likely to be for a "smaller project" unrelated to rumored revivals for Konami franchises like Castlevania, Silent Hill, and Metal Gear Solid.

VGC's source says that "remasters of classic Metal Gear Solid games" are in the works, reiterating a separate report from the outlet last year which suggested that classic Metal Gear games were on the way to modern consoles.

In the wake of the VGC article, prolific leaker Dusk Golem added that the report is "100% true," and will be coming to both consoles and PC. Dusk Golem says that all three of the original Metal Gear Solid games will be released as part of the remaster, available separately and as part of a collection. The collection would also include the original MSX versions of Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake.

MGS2 and 3 were previously remastered as part of the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, originally released in 2011 for PS3 and Xbox 360. That collection included the PSP game, Peace Walker, but it did not include the original Metal Gear Solid. The first MGS has been available as a downloadable PlayStation classic title in the past, and is still available as a PC download through GOG.

Downloadable versions of MGS2 and 3 were delisted last year , apparently due to licensing issues around historical footage included in those games. In July 2022, Konami announced that those games would soon "resume sales." At this point, the new remasters may be the venue for these games to return on modern platforms.

These remasters are entirely separate from the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake , which is reportedly in development at a Chinese studio called Virtuos.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Next Cyberpunk 2077 patch unlikely to include New Game Plus

It doesn't look like Cyberpunk 2077's next patch will feature the eagerly awaited New Game Plus feature. Last week, CD Projekt announced a new Night City Wire presentation, airing today on September 6, which will take a look at the immediate future of Cyberpunk 2077. Shortly after that, community manager Amelia Kołat confirmed to a Twitter user that the presentation wouldn't feature New Game Plus, seemingly ruling it out of the next update for Cyberpunk 2077.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal Gear Solid#Remaster#Video Game#Konami#Vgc#Castlevania#Msx#Psp#Mgs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Tokyo, JP
GamesRadar

State of Decay 3 is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 with the help of Gears of War studio

State of Decay 3 is still firmly underway and is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 alongside Gears of War studio The Coalition. As spotted by WCCF Tech (opens in new tab), this news comes from Xbox Games Studio Head Matt Booty, who has appeared as a guest on a recent episode of the Xbox's Major Nelson (opens in new tab) podcast. During the episode, Booty discusses the studios under Xbox's belt with host Larry Hryb when the topic of Undead Labs - the developer behind State of Decay - comes up.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Here's how to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream

Wondering how to tune into today's Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream? Here's how to do exactly that to find out what's coming to the RPG shortly. Announced last week, CD Projekt Red will be hosting another Night City Wire stream to discuss all things Cyberpunk 2077. The stream will take place today (September 6) at 5PM CEST / 8AM PST / 11AM EST / 4PM BST. As usual, you can head over to the official CD Projekt Red Twitch channel (opens in new tab) to tune in.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

The Last of Us Part 1 players use photo mode to uncover tonnes of details and changes

The Last of Us Part 1 players are discovering heaps of new details and changes thanks to the technical capabilities of the remake. For example, there's the detail just below. As revealed through an in-game model of Joel in the Boston section of The Last of Us Part 1, the protagonist is 52 years old at the time of the game, meaning he's 32 when the apocalyptic events of the prologue began, and 56 by the time of The Last of Us Part 2.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Disney Dreamlight Valley release time - here's when the magical life sim unlocks

The Disney Dreamlight Valley release time has finally been revealed by the game’s developer ahead of its September 6 release date. If you’re desperately waiting to start your new life in the upcoming magical sim Disney Dreamlight Valley, don’t worry - we’re on the home stretch now. The game’s developer Gameloft has officially revealed what time exactly fans can purchase, pre-load, and launch the upcoming game depending on where you are in the world.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy