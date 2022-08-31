More reports of a Metal Gear Solid trilogy remaster emerge

Multiple new reports have begun to circulate that Konami is working on a remastered collection of the Metal Gear Solid trilogy, adding fire to rumors that began last year.

These reports come in the wake of news that Konami plans to announce a new title in a "world-loved series" at Tokyo Game Show. According to VGC , that announcement is likely to be for a "smaller project" unrelated to rumored revivals for Konami franchises like Castlevania, Silent Hill, and Metal Gear Solid.

VGC's source says that "remasters of classic Metal Gear Solid games" are in the works, reiterating a separate report from the outlet last year which suggested that classic Metal Gear games were on the way to modern consoles.

In the wake of the VGC article, prolific leaker Dusk Golem added that the report is "100% true," and will be coming to both consoles and PC. Dusk Golem says that all three of the original Metal Gear Solid games will be released as part of the remaster, available separately and as part of a collection. The collection would also include the original MSX versions of Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake.

MGS2 and 3 were previously remastered as part of the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, originally released in 2011 for PS3 and Xbox 360. That collection included the PSP game, Peace Walker, but it did not include the original Metal Gear Solid. The first MGS has been available as a downloadable PlayStation classic title in the past, and is still available as a PC download through GOG.

Downloadable versions of MGS2 and 3 were delisted last year , apparently due to licensing issues around historical footage included in those games. In July 2022, Konami announced that those games would soon "resume sales." At this point, the new remasters may be the venue for these games to return on modern platforms.

These remasters are entirely separate from the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake , which is reportedly in development at a Chinese studio called Virtuos.

