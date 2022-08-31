ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gameplay shows driving and swimming sections

By Hirun Cryer
 5 days ago
Leaked Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign footage has revealed new features for the upcoming sequel.

Earlier today, gameplay filmed offscreen began appearing online, such as the clip below. The clip is allegedly of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, showing campaign gameplay of the player character jumping from one truck to another before hijacking the vehicle and driving it in pursuit of enemy forces.

If this new footage is of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, it would seem to confirm driving as a first for the franchise. Past Call of Duty campaigns have typically kept players on rails during driving sections, having an AI pilot a vehicle for them while they're free to look around and fire.

Meanwhile, other gameplay snippets have appeared online, apparently through Twitter user @3rbbcod . At the time of writing, they've seemingly posted four individual gameplay snippets of Modern Warfare 2 to their Twitter account, but all have been removed via a copyright strike, presumably from publisher Activision.

However, the gameplay is still readily available via Streamable . In an apparent compilation of all the leaked footage today, one video showcases the aforementioned car section, before showing a player moving through a house, all filmed offscreen via a phone camera.

Finally, a small section shows the player character apparently swimming, diving underwater, and surfacing to take out enemies. It'll be interesting to see if Modern Warfare 2 goes full survival sim with a breathe meter, or if it plays fast and loose with this sequence.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches later this year on October 28 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. If you pre-order any digital edition of the game though, you'll get access to the campaign a full week earlier today on October 21.

Activision's studios are in an ongoing battle for unionization, and Blizzard Albany became the latest to vote for unionization last month in July.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Overwatch 2 dev shoots down Fox hero leak

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has confirmed that the recently leaked Fox hero isn't real. Earlier this week, a leak pointed to Kimiko, aka Fox Girl, being Overwatch 2's next hero. The character was said to be a healer, and have abilities related to her fox. According to the leaker, she could summon the furry fellow to aid allies in various ways, including providing healing and damage reduction. Her ultimate would seemingly call forth a giant nine-tailed fox to prevent enemies from attacking.
Next Cyberpunk 2077 patch unlikely to include New Game Plus

It doesn't look like Cyberpunk 2077's next patch will feature the eagerly awaited New Game Plus feature. Last week, CD Projekt announced a new Night City Wire presentation, airing today on September 6, which will take a look at the immediate future of Cyberpunk 2077. Shortly after that, community manager Amelia Kołat confirmed to a Twitter user that the presentation wouldn't feature New Game Plus, seemingly ruling it out of the next update for Cyberpunk 2077.
The Last of Us Part 1 players use photo mode to uncover tonnes of details and changes

The Last of Us Part 1 players are discovering heaps of new details and changes thanks to the technical capabilities of the remake. For example, there's the detail just below. As revealed through an in-game model of Joel in the Boston section of The Last of Us Part 1, the protagonist is 52 years old at the time of the game, meaning he's 32 when the apocalyptic events of the prologue began, and 56 by the time of The Last of Us Part 2.
Here's how to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream

Wondering how to tune into today's Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream? Here's how to do exactly that to find out what's coming to the RPG shortly. Announced last week, CD Projekt Red will be hosting another Night City Wire stream to discuss all things Cyberpunk 2077. The stream will take place today (September 6) at 5PM CEST / 8AM PST / 11AM EST / 4PM BST. As usual, you can head over to the official CD Projekt Red Twitch channel (opens in new tab) to tune in.
How to become the ultimate devil summoner in Soul Hackers 2

Soul Hackers 2, the new JRPG from Atlus, the company behind classic series including Shin Megami Tensei and Persona, puts you in charge of preventing the end of the world. As Ringo - a being created by a powerful AI in an attempt to avert the apocalypse - you'll have to work alongside your allies to develop your summoning skills and save the world.
Disney Dreamlight Valley release time - here's when the magical life sim unlocks

The Disney Dreamlight Valley release time has finally been revealed by the game’s developer ahead of its September 6 release date. If you’re desperately waiting to start your new life in the upcoming magical sim Disney Dreamlight Valley, don’t worry - we’re on the home stretch now. The game’s developer Gameloft has officially revealed what time exactly fans can purchase, pre-load, and launch the upcoming game depending on where you are in the world.
State of Decay 3 is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 with the help of Gears of War studio

State of Decay 3 is still firmly underway and is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 alongside Gears of War studio The Coalition. As spotted by WCCF Tech (opens in new tab), this news comes from Xbox Games Studio Head Matt Booty, who has appeared as a guest on a recent episode of the Xbox's Major Nelson (opens in new tab) podcast. During the episode, Booty discusses the studios under Xbox's belt with host Larry Hryb when the topic of Undead Labs - the developer behind State of Decay - comes up.
