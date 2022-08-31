ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaydownsouth.com

Utah star sharply downplays The Swamp following loss to Florida

The No. 7 Utah Utes lost a heartbreaker in The Swamp to the Florida Gators 29-26 Saturday night. It was the largest opening crowd in Florida football history with 90,799 fans in attendance. Anthony Richardson put on a show for the Gators, combining for 274 yards and rushing for 3...
What Billy Napier said after Florida's huge season-opening win over No. 7 Utah

Billy Napier had a lot to be happy about following Florida’s 29-26 win over No. 7 Utah on Saturday, and much of it had to do with Anthony Richardson. “We’re figuring out here this guy is a really special player,” Napier said about Anthony Richardson’s 2-point conversion, and also added, “This group has fight in it.”
Billy Napier delivers impressive performance in Swamp debut at Florida

Billy Napier saw his debut in The Swamp quickly become a memorable one. After Napier drained the clock late ahead of a fourth down call in the fourth quarter, several fans and media questioned the call. But that quickly ended after Anthony Richardson delivered the latest strong play in an impressive night with a touchdown that put the Gators up by 3 points.
