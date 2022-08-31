Man with machete fatally shot by deputies in Florence-Firestone neighborhood

Man shot by deputies in Florence was armed with machete 01:24

A man authorities say was armed with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies Wednesday morning in the Florence-Firestone area.

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened at about 6:55 a.m. near 92nd Street and Graham Avenue after deputies responded to the neighborhood to check out reports of a man with a knife.

At the scene, they found a man in the street with a machete near a white pickup truck. When deputies were unable to disarm him, several opened fire.

"The male swung the machete and walked toward the deputies who

utilized less lethal weaponry in an attempt to subdue him," LASD said. "The male continued to advance toward the deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred."

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Residents in the area said the barrage of bullets woke some of them up, and it sounded like as many as 20 shots were fired.

Distraught family members came to the scene and did not want to speak on camera. They said the man, who was in his 40s, was possibly visiting his sister who lived in the area.

No deputies were injured.

Service on the nearby Metro A Line, formerly known as the Blue Line, was interrupted between the Florence Station and the 103rd Street/Watts Towers Station. Buses are being requested to transport rail passengers, but commuters who haven't yet gotten on the train should consider Line 55 for alternate service, according to Metro.