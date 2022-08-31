ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Alienware Aurora R10 has one of our favorite gaming PC deals today

By Jen Allen
Dell has one of the most appealing gaming PC deals at the moment with the Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop selling for $1,399.99 today . Usually priced at $1,959.99, you're saving $560 right now. Besides being a sizable discount, the Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop is also a rare thing -- a gaming PC on sale that has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card.

While the Alienware Aurora R10 often features amongst Dell gaming PC deals, it's fairly unusual that we see it at such a big discount. If you're in the market for one of the best gaming PCs , this is a good pick with the system currently fourth in our rankings. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti may not feature amongst the 10 best graphics cards but it's still capable of some mid-tier gaming, providing players with excellent 1080p performance. Just don't count on it for anything more than entry-level 4K performance.

Dell likes to keep its sales events reasonably short but it's likely we'll see the Alienware Aurora R10 discounted again if you miss out this time around. However, we don't often see a gaming PC deal with a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. It also has mostly everything else you could need from a gaming PC at this price. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800 runs well while 16GB of memory is exactly what you need when gaming. 512GB of SSD storage with an additional 1TB SATA hard drive means you've got plenty of room for all your games too.

Alienware Aurora R10 | $1,959.99 $1,399.99 at Dell
Save $560 - The Alienware Aurora R10 is a common feature in Dell sales but $560 off is worth paying attention to. With a still unusual to see Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti included, this is a good time to buy for someone looking for strong 1080p performance rather than high-end 4K gaming.
More gaming PC deals

If the Alienware Aurora R10 isn't quite to your liking, there are plenty more gaming PC deals out there. If you're looking to spend more or less on a new gaming rig, check out our price comparison tool below.

You can also check out the other RTX 3060 PC deals going on at the moment. Alternatively, check out the best cheap gaming laptop deals for other options and budget requirements. If you're looking to be more portable, snagging one of the RTX 3060 laptop deals might be more suitable too.

GamesRadar

GamesRadar

