LeBron James and Drake Sued for $10 Million Over Rights for Hockey Documentary ‘Black Ice’
LeBron James and Drake are among those being sued for $10 million over the “intellectual property rights” of a hockey documentary titled Black Ice. The New York Post reports former NBA executive director Billy Hunter has filed a lawsuit, which also names LeBron’s business partner Maverick Carter and Future among the defendants, and is seeking shared profits from the film as well as $10 million in damages.
NBA・
Complex
King Combs Says He’d Choose Dinner With Jay-Z Over Half a Million Dollars
King Combs has weighed in on the long-standing internet debate: Would you rather have dinner with Jay-Z or receive $500,000?. The 24-year-old rapper explained his position during a recent appearance on Bootleg Kev’s podcast. At around the 12:30-minute mark, the host asked King if there were any other rap figures—other than his father, Diddy—whom he looked to for advice. King immediately named Jay, and revealed he had met with the hip-hop legend shortly before dropping his Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” earlier this year.
Complex
Legendary Battle Rapper Pat Stay Fatally Stabbed in Halifax
Battle rap legend Pat Stay has died following a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada. He was 36. CBC News reports Stay was fatally stabbed in downtown Halifax early Sunday morning. While police have not yet identified Pat as the victim, Stay’s brother confirmed the rapper’s death to CBC.
Complex
Kodak Black Slams Made In America Festival Over Canceled Set After He Arrived Late
Made In America Festival was forced to cancel Kodak Black’s scheduled performance on Saturday (Sept. 3) because he turned up so late, and the rapper is not happy about it. “Aye, Made In America, I don’t know what’s going on,” said the Florida rapper in a post shared on his Instagram Story over the weekend. “This the first show ever a n***a a ‘lil late to, and a n***a can’t perform. No money, none of that shit. Jay-Z, whoever running this shit… Roc Nation, Live Nation whatever the fuck. Y’all do better, homie. This the first show a n***a a ‘lil few minutes late to, and bitch what the fuck? I got fans out here wanting to see a n***a!”
Complex
The Weeknd Cancels L.A. Tour Stop Mid-Concert After Losing His Voice: ‘My Heart Dropped’
The Weeknd had to stop his concert on Saturday minutes into his set after losing his voice. The Toronto artist was on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. “I personally want to apologize to you guys,” he told the crowd. “I don’t know...
Complex
50 Cent and The Game Trade Shots on Social Media After Super Bowl Halftime Show Wins Emmy Award
The latest chapter in the long-running beef between 50 Cent and the Game unfolded this weekend, as the two rappers exchanged words on social media after the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper took home an award at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys. Pepsi’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show,...
NFL・
Complex
Juelz Santana Posts Footage of Him and Lil Wayne in Studio Working on ‘Carter VI’
It’s been 15 years and we still haven’t seen Lil Wayne and Juelz Santana’s long-rumored collaborative mixtape I Can’t Feel My Face. Fresh off launching his independent label I Can’t Feel My Face, Juelz took to Instagram on Friday to share footage of him and Wayne in the studio. The video features the Dipset member displaying I Can’t Feel My Face cannabis strain and t-shirts, before showing Weezy rapping in the booth.
