The Dragon Ball Super series is in the limelight again after the release of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie worldwide. The series began with a manga by Akira Toriyama that started in June 2015 and is still ongoing. It was followed by an anime adaptation that started its run just a month later in July till March 2018 for a total of 131 episodes. The same year, the first movie in the series, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, was also released. Now, it seems like another anime is in the works for the Dragon Ball Super brand, and it could be a web anime.

COMICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO