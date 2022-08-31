ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick and Morty and God of War: Ragnarok Crossover Video is Hilarious

God of War: Ragnarok is easily the most anticipated title of 2022 and after months of delaying and no information, we finally have a release date for the title, which has been set for November 9, 2022. Through the wait, the players have also learned about all the new game announcements that have been made in the past months and one of them has caught their attention.
There Could Be a New Dragon Ball Super Anime Coming

The Dragon Ball Super series is in the limelight again after the release of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie worldwide. The series began with a manga by Akira Toriyama that started in June 2015 and is still ongoing. It was followed by an anime adaptation that started its run just a month later in July till March 2018 for a total of 131 episodes. The same year, the first movie in the series, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, was also released. Now, it seems like another anime is in the works for the Dragon Ball Super brand, and it could be a web anime.
Mohgwyn Palace Map

The Mohgwyn Palace Map can only be accessed either by following Varre's Questline or finding the secret Waygate teleporter in the Consecrated Snowfield. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Mohgwyn Palace and environs. In the lightless depths lies the grave of an ancient civilization. It is...
Bloober's Silent Hill 2 Remake Screenshots Leaked

Silent Hill is easily the most anticipated title in the horror genre for the entire gaming industry. We have seen many leaks and reports related to Silent Hills remake which keep developing the player's intrigue. At first we saw some screenshots that were taking down through a copyright claim. Then we learnt that there were multiple Silent Hill projects in the works at Bloober. The last leak we saw, pointed towards a September reveal for Silent Hill 2 remake.
Xbox Exec Wants to Show Fable Now, But the Developer Wants It to Be Ready First

Head of Microsoft Studios Matt Booty already wants to show off Fable on the Xbox Series X but developer Playground Games has refused to do so until it's properly ready. Speaking at PAX West 2022, Booty said that Playground is doing so many cool things with the next generation Fable game that he asks them to share it every time he sees it:
New Genshin Characters 2022

New Genshin Impact characters are added to the game on a regular basis; there is usually at least one new character introduced with every version update. These new Genshin characters are typically first officially announced by HoYoverse on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account before being showcased during the Special Program Livestream for the next Version update, and finally released on a banner in either the first or second phase of each version.
Ooblets Review

Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
Psychic Spectacular 2022

The popular Psychic Spectacular Event is returning to Pokemon GO, with exciting Pokemon to add to your collection, all centered around those pesky Psychic-types. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the starting time of the event, what Pokemon you can acquire and how, and much more!. Psychic Spectacular...
General Radahn Set

The General Radahn Set is a complete set of Attire that can be purchased from Finger Reader Enia in Roundtable Hold after defeating Starscourge Radahn (Southeastern Caelid) for 8,000 Runes. This set includes Radahn's Redmane Helm, Radahn's Lion Armor, Radahn's Gauntlets, and Radahn's Greaves.
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 8-29-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 8/29/22!. 00:00 - Forspoken - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer | gamescom 2022. 10:00 - The Last Oricru - Official Release Date Trailer. 11:24 - Pokémon Masters EX - Official Trailer. 11:39 - The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me...
Inklay Limited Research 2022

The Inklay Limited Research Event is a limited-time occasion within Pokemon Go's Season of Light, where you stand a chance to encounter the elusive Inklay at PokeStops. From a breakdown of the entire event, spanning from the runtime of the event, to what rewards and Pokemon are available, look no further than this page.
The Division Heartland Leaks on Ubisoft Store

The Division Heartland is Tom Clancy's next instalment to the franchise. According to what we have heard, this game is supposed to be a free-to-play, survival-shooter title, which will be set in The Division's Universe. It is a standalone title, and players do not have to play the former games before getting into this one. Other than that we have no information about the upcoming AAA title.
Pokemon Go Field Research September 2022

Field Research tasks provide a consistent way of acquiring new missions, and therefore new rewards, within Pokemon Go. Check out the page below for a comprehensive breakdown of all Field Research tasks for September 2022, along with their requirements and rewards. How to Acquire Field Research Tasks. Field Research tasks...
