Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
University of Utah's largest college appoints its 1st Latina dean, and she's already getting to work
SALT LAKE CITY — Michelle Camacho has reached the upper echelons of academia as the new dean at the University of Utah's College of Social and Behavioral Science. But her pathway to higher education looked a bit different than that of many of her colleagues. Camacho grew up in...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City to study permanently banning cars from downtown Main Street
SALT LAKE CITY — Downtown Salt Lake City is thriving compared to dozens of other North American cities since the pandemic began, according to recent analysis from California researchers. Visits to the center of the city grew by 155% between March 2020 and May 2022, the highest of any...
Ogden loan program helps home buyers with their down payment
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Even as the housing market begins to stabilize in Utah, many potential buyers are still finding themselves out of luck. However, one program in Ogden may help change that luck for those looking to make the city home. Own in Ogden is a down payment loan program that provides up to $20,000 in […]
davisjournal.com
Governor encourages unity to bridge the divide in America
KAYSVILLE—From race issues to housing, Gov. Spencer Cox addressed a variety of topics at a town hall hosted by the Davis Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. It was one of the stops the governor and first lady Abby Cox made as they visited Davis County. After the town hall, they were scheduled to take a tour of the receiving center in Farmington where law enforcement can bring people they have arrested for drug offenses in for treatment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
Fire restrictions lifted in 9 Utah counties amid heat wave
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has revoked the stage 1 fire restrictions that were placed upon nine different counties throughout the state just one day before the kick-start of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, UFI announced that the stage 1 restrictions affecting “all unincorporated private and all state lands within Rich, Cache, Box […]
Three counties test positive for avian flu, what hunters need to know
UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has confirmed three additional Utah counties with the avian flu. The DWR believes the fall migration of birds caused Davis, Sanpete and Millard County to join the other six Utah counties with a positive case. Although the positive detections decreased throughout the summer months, the […]
kjzz.com
Utah mother gives $10K grant to son's school for new playground
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to one mother, a Lehi school in Utah County will soon have a new playground. Jordan Hardy works for State Farm Insurance and won a $10,000 grant from the company. Hardy decided to donate the entire grant to her son's school, Ascent Academies of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
World-renowned Provo cardiologist retires, heads to Cambodia
He has travelled throughout the world helping those who are literally heart-sick, but it will be his coworkers in Building C at Provo’s Revere Health center that will feel a bit heart-broken Friday when Dr. Chun Hwang says good-bye and hello to retirement — sort of. Hwang’s career...
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
Health officials confirm Utah’s first West Nile virus case of 2022
UTAH (ABC4) – The first positive case of West Nile virus for 2022 has been confirmed in Utah by public health officials in Weber-Morgan Health District on Friday. Officials also stated two additional suspect human cases are currently under investigation in Weber and Uintah counties. The first positive case was found in a man aged […]
kslnewsradio.com
Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion
OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollars
photo of moneyPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons) Do you a financial boost right now during this time of rising prices? Well, there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by three senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These individuals want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.The parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. And payments would start at the time of pregnancy.
Missing in Utah: In search of Maren Carlson
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – What happened inside the Cunningham home was shocking. In November, a woman called 911 and said she had been held hostage and was tortured. But what happened to Maren Carlson was also tragic. “(Carlson) was a little spitfire,” said her great-granddaughter Shaunee Cunningham. “She did not act her age. […]
KUTV
Trio remains at large with toddler after May homicide in SSL grocery store parking lot
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives is a trio wanted in connection with a homicide in the parking lot of a grocery store that happened back in May. A toddler caught in the middle of this is missing...
KSLTV
NOW HIRING: Casey Scott highlights job openings at Bonneville Communications
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s the start of the new month — how about the start of a new career? We’re hiring for a number of spots right here at KSL TV, so we sent out Casey Scott to chat with our friends at The Arrow and KSL NewsRadio.
davisjournal.com
What to do with deer in your yard
Every year, residents along the benches of Davis, Salt Lake, Weber and Utah Counties share a common problem – deer coming into their yards, eating from their gardens and causing mostly minor damage. Every year, residents call their city leaders or state officials seeking help or answers as to why these deer can’t be captured and returned to the wilds.
kslnewsradio.com
Rent increases are taking over Utah’s housing market
SALT LAKE CITY — Some prospective first-time home buyers have been forced back into the rental market due to high prices. As a result, the extra competition for rentals has caused a spike in rent costs. According to a Redfin report, rent prices have jumped 14% in Salt Lake...
Lost-luggage retailer coming to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Unclaimed Baggage, the nation’s one-and-only vendor of lost luggage is coming to Salt Lake City on Aug. 31. As part of the company’s celebration of its 50th anniversary, Unclaimed Baggage’s Brand Ambassador Sonny Hood joined other representatives on a 50-state road tour led by “Hugo,” the renewed 1965 orange Chevrolet […]
Comments / 0