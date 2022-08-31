ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
B2K Shares That Nelly Turned Down "Bump Bump Bump" Because Of Its Association To R. Kelly

While the members of B2K have been involved in drama of their own, in a recent interview with Drink Champs, they spilled the beans about different artists. During their lengthy sit-down talk with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E, they talked about numerous topics ranging from music to their feud with Omarion. However, one topic that got social media users talking was centered around R. Kelly.
50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram

Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
Crime Mob's Princess Reacts To Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown's "Knuck If You Buck" Video

Crime Mob had no idea of the impact they'd have on the culture when they dropped "Knuck If You Buck" in 2004. Decades later and the Lil Jay produced record is still one the most in demand songs in hip hop, regardless of age and gender. "KIYB" recently made a resurgence online after a clip of Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown rapping a religious rendition of the track made its rounds on the Internet. The satirical clip from the upcoming Adamma Ebo directed film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, features Hall and Brown as a husband and wife duo taking a break from their pastoral duties to let loose for a bit.
Nicole Brown Simpson
Ronald Goldman
Chris Rock
Eminem Pays Tribute To Late Battle Rapper Pat Stay: "Kings Never Die"

Eminem paid tribute to the late Pat Stay on Twitter, Sunday night, calling him one of the greatest of all time. The legendary battle-rapper was stabbed to death in Fairfax, Nova Scotia, earlier in the day. “Hip Hop lost one of the best battlers of all time," Eminem wrote. "RIP...
Sherri Shepherd's New Show Poster Replaces Wendy Williams'

For a while now, Sherri Shepherd has been gearing up to launch her own daytime television show, Sherri. After taking over for Wendy Williams due to health issues, the comedian was offered a slot on the network and she couldn't turn it down. For months, she's been promoting the show's release by making social media posts and dropping her first trailer-- but her recent action took the cake.
Nicki Minaj Debuts "Super Freaky Girl" Alter Ego, Nick James

She may have been faced with her fair share of controversies in recent years, but 39-year-old Nicki Minaj has made it clear that 2022 is the year she's coming back with a vengeance – and a new alter ego. As you may have heard on the mother of one's...
Tyrese Reconciles With Ex-GF Zelie Amid Divorce

Tyrese's divorce and custody battle hasn't stopped him from believing in love. The 43-year old star's court hearing with ex Samantha Lee recently made headlines after a judge scolded the singer in front of the court room and ordered him to pay $10,000 monthly in child support. After Tyrese made a snarky comment toward Samantha's lawyer, the judge reprimanded, “If you do it again, I’m going to hold you in contempt. You don’t ask questions. That’s not how this works."
Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor At Her London Show

Since the beginning of her career, Teyana Taylor has openly sited Janet Jackson as her biggest inspiration as an artist. The Harlem songstress paid homage to the pop queen at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, rocking an outfit that resembled the one Jackson wore at the 1995 MTV VMAs. Janet has seemingly taken Teyana under her wings a little sister of sorts.
Dave Grohl Breaks Down During Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert

Dave Grohl broke down into tears while performing at the tribute concert for the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins passed away back in March after experiencing chest pains in his hotel in Bogotá, Colombia. Introducing the ceremony, Grohl addressed the crowd directly: "Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've...
Eminem Is One Award Away From An EGOT

The Game might not be happy about it, but Eminem is one of the most lauded rappers of all time. Many in the hip hop community are quick to give Slim Shady his flowers, and Em continues to rack up awards. Just yesterday (September 3), Eminem was given an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for his appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime show, along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and the other Halftime performers.
