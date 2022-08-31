Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Barker Thanks Kourtney Kardashian For Joining Him At Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert
Travis Barker thanked Kourtney Kardashian for joining him at the tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on Saturday night. Commenting on a post of several pictures from the event shared by Kardashian, Barker described it as a "special night." "Thank you for joining me on a such...
hotnewhiphop.com
B2K Shares That Nelly Turned Down "Bump Bump Bump" Because Of Its Association To R. Kelly
While the members of B2K have been involved in drama of their own, in a recent interview with Drink Champs, they spilled the beans about different artists. During their lengthy sit-down talk with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E, they talked about numerous topics ranging from music to their feud with Omarion. However, one topic that got social media users talking was centered around R. Kelly.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram
Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
hotnewhiphop.com
Crime Mob's Princess Reacts To Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown's "Knuck If You Buck" Video
Crime Mob had no idea of the impact they'd have on the culture when they dropped "Knuck If You Buck" in 2004. Decades later and the Lil Jay produced record is still one the most in demand songs in hip hop, regardless of age and gender. "KIYB" recently made a resurgence online after a clip of Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown rapping a religious rendition of the track made its rounds on the Internet. The satirical clip from the upcoming Adamma Ebo directed film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, features Hall and Brown as a husband and wife duo taking a break from their pastoral duties to let loose for a bit.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Pays Tribute To Late Battle Rapper Pat Stay: "Kings Never Die"
Eminem paid tribute to the late Pat Stay on Twitter, Sunday night, calling him one of the greatest of all time. The legendary battle-rapper was stabbed to death in Fairfax, Nova Scotia, earlier in the day. “Hip Hop lost one of the best battlers of all time," Eminem wrote. "RIP...
hotnewhiphop.com
Sherri Shepherd's New Show Poster Replaces Wendy Williams'
For a while now, Sherri Shepherd has been gearing up to launch her own daytime television show, Sherri. After taking over for Wendy Williams due to health issues, the comedian was offered a slot on the network and she couldn't turn it down. For months, she's been promoting the show's release by making social media posts and dropping her first trailer-- but her recent action took the cake.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Debuts "Super Freaky Girl" Alter Ego, Nick James
She may have been faced with her fair share of controversies in recent years, but 39-year-old Nicki Minaj has made it clear that 2022 is the year she's coming back with a vengeance – and a new alter ego. As you may have heard on the mother of one's...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyrese Reconciles With Ex-GF Zelie Amid Divorce
Tyrese's divorce and custody battle hasn't stopped him from believing in love. The 43-year old star's court hearing with ex Samantha Lee recently made headlines after a judge scolded the singer in front of the court room and ordered him to pay $10,000 monthly in child support. After Tyrese made a snarky comment toward Samantha's lawyer, the judge reprimanded, “If you do it again, I’m going to hold you in contempt. You don’t ask questions. That’s not how this works."
hotnewhiphop.com
Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor At Her London Show
Since the beginning of her career, Teyana Taylor has openly sited Janet Jackson as her biggest inspiration as an artist. The Harlem songstress paid homage to the pop queen at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, rocking an outfit that resembled the one Jackson wore at the 1995 MTV VMAs. Janet has seemingly taken Teyana under her wings a little sister of sorts.
hotnewhiphop.com
Olivia Wilde Avoids Shia LaBeouf Question & Addresses Florence Pugh Feud Rumors
Olivia Wilde shut down a question about Shia LaBeouf and addressed rumors of a feud with her Don’t Worry Darling star, Florence Pugh, during a press conference at the 2022 Venice Film Festival over the weekend. When asked to "clear the air" about both topics, she labeled the stories "endless tabloid gossip."
hotnewhiphop.com
Video Of Trae Tha Truth & Friends Jumping Z-Ro Surfaces Online, Disputing Former's "Family Business" Comments
Amid Trae Tha Truth and his cousin Z-Ro's inconsistent back-and-forth about what really happened during 50 Cent's Tycoon weekend in Houston, a video has surfaced online and been shared by TMZ, revealing that the former seemingly wasn't so truthful when sharing his side of the story. "It wasn’t no 7-on-1...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z Releases Ari Melber's Breakdown Of "GOD DID" On Streaming Services
Jay-Z has released Ari Melber's recent dissection of his verse on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID” through Tidal, Apple Music, and Spotify under the title, "HOV DID." Melber had spent twelve minutes on his MSNBC show, last week, breaking down the lyrics from Jay-Z's contribution to the song.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dave Grohl Breaks Down During Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert
Dave Grohl broke down into tears while performing at the tribute concert for the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins passed away back in March after experiencing chest pains in his hotel in Bogotá, Colombia. Introducing the ceremony, Grohl addressed the crowd directly: "Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've...
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Is One Award Away From An EGOT
The Game might not be happy about it, but Eminem is one of the most lauded rappers of all time. Many in the hip hop community are quick to give Slim Shady his flowers, and Em continues to rack up awards. Just yesterday (September 3), Eminem was given an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for his appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime show, along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and the other Halftime performers.
