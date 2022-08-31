ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging […]
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl missing from Gahanna since Friday

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Gahanna for the past three days, according to police. Police say Lanie Starr left her home in the area of Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road at night on Friday, September 2. Starr is 5’6″, 110 pounds with red hair and brown […]
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen motorcycle from business prompts search in Heath

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward after a motorcycle was stolen in Heath. On July 29, the suspect stole a red and white Honda motorcycle from John Hinderer Power Store on Hebron Road, according to the Heath Division of Police. Now, Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up […]
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating after shooting near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting and a crash occurred in the Polaris area. A victim was shot while in a car in the Polaris Towne Center Plaza around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, police said. Following the incident, a crash occurred about a mile away. Investigators confirmed the two scenes are […]
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 16, injured in Italian Village shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting near a bar in the Italian Village overnight Sunday. Police responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue at approximately 3:05 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. A caller told police that it sounded like two different guns shooting at each other. […]
NBC4 Columbus

Two stable after hit-and-run in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are in the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus police. CPD state officers went to the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Beachwood Road at 2:20 a.m. and found two people injured after a hit-and-run. One person was taken to Grant Medical […]
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a […]
NBC4 Columbus

Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts to solve a three-year homicide investigation stemming from a south Columbus shooting. On July 24, 2019, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakwood Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. after gunshots were detected, per police. As Columbus police officers drove to the scene, […]
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured after car was shot at in South Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A vehicle with two teenage boys and one adult man was shot at overnight Sunday in the South Franklinton area of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say the three victims were driving just before 1:15 a.m. near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive when someone shot at the vehicle. According […]
NBC4 Columbus

Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus community is mourning after a four-year-old girl was found dead in a retention pond this weekend. Ester Mutivito was reported missing Friday and found Saturday in a retention pond in the area of Belcher Drive and Dresden Street. A memorial sits near the pond in the apartment complex, with […]
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
NBC4 Columbus

Community hosts vigil for girl found in pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus community is honoring and remembering the life of a little girl gone too soon. Four-year-old Ester Mutivito was reported missing on Friday and her body was found on Saturday. On Monday, community members gathered for a vigil near the pond where she was found. “This is just, it’s very […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill would protect flying Thin Blue Line flag

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A father’s fight to fly the Thin Blue Line flag in memory of his son, a police chief who was killed in the line of duty, has inspired a bill at the Ohio Statehouse. Thomas DiSario received a Thin Blue Line flag in memory of his son Steven Eric DiSario, who […]
NBC4 Columbus

Body of retired Navy chief recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported the body of Shawnreno Ricks, who was reported missing Friday, has been recovered. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Ricks’ body was found Saturday in the Scioto River, Columbus Police said. Police said Ricks went for a run at Scioto...
NBC4 Columbus

‘Ohio State Murders:’ Play written by alumna heads to Broadway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A play written by an Ohio State University alumna detailing her experiences as a Black freshman in the 1950s is heading to Broadway.  Written by award-winning playwright Adrienne Kennedy, “Ohio State Murders” follows writer Suzanne Alexander who returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker. Throughout the play, Alexander’s experiences […]
NBC4 Columbus

Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more.  Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn.  Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
NBC4 Columbus

Connecting with COSI: New Pterosaurs exhibit coming soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4 meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Joe Wood, director of education interactions and performances at COSI to talk about their upcoming reptile exhibit. “Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” is organized by the American Museum of Natural History. Joe explains how a Pterosaurs differs from a dinosaur […]
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game

View NBC4’s most recent coverage of Landon McChesney in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. […]
