Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging […]
15-year-old girl missing from Gahanna since Friday
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Gahanna for the past three days, according to police. Police say Lanie Starr left her home in the area of Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road at night on Friday, September 2. Starr is 5’6″, 110 pounds with red hair and brown […]
Teenager sentenced to prison for robbing pizza delivery driver
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager in Pataskala has been sentenced to prison after he was accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in 2021. On November 28, 2021, Pataskala police said officers went to Coronado Drive after hearing reports of an armed robber nearby. Police said three male teens held a pizza […]
Stolen motorcycle from business prompts search in Heath
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward after a motorcycle was stolen in Heath. On July 29, the suspect stole a red and white Honda motorcycle from John Hinderer Power Store on Hebron Road, according to the Heath Division of Police. Now, Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up […]
Police investigating after shooting near Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting and a crash occurred in the Polaris area. A victim was shot while in a car in the Polaris Towne Center Plaza around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, police said. Following the incident, a crash occurred about a mile away. Investigators confirmed the two scenes are […]
Boy, 16, injured in Italian Village shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting near a bar in the Italian Village overnight Sunday. Police responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue at approximately 3:05 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. A caller told police that it sounded like two different guns shooting at each other. […]
Two stable after hit-and-run in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are in the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus police. CPD state officers went to the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Beachwood Road at 2:20 a.m. and found two people injured after a hit-and-run. One person was taken to Grant Medical […]
Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a […]
Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts to solve a three-year homicide investigation stemming from a south Columbus shooting. On July 24, 2019, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakwood Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. after gunshots were detected, per police. As Columbus police officers drove to the scene, […]
Three injured after car was shot at in South Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A vehicle with two teenage boys and one adult man was shot at overnight Sunday in the South Franklinton area of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say the three victims were driving just before 1:15 a.m. near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive when someone shot at the vehicle. According […]
Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus community is mourning after a four-year-old girl was found dead in a retention pond this weekend. Ester Mutivito was reported missing Friday and found Saturday in a retention pond in the area of Belcher Drive and Dresden Street. A memorial sits near the pond in the apartment complex, with […]
CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
Community hosts vigil for girl found in pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus community is honoring and remembering the life of a little girl gone too soon. Four-year-old Ester Mutivito was reported missing on Friday and her body was found on Saturday. On Monday, community members gathered for a vigil near the pond where she was found. “This is just, it’s very […]
Ohio bill would protect flying Thin Blue Line flag
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A father’s fight to fly the Thin Blue Line flag in memory of his son, a police chief who was killed in the line of duty, has inspired a bill at the Ohio Statehouse. Thomas DiSario received a Thin Blue Line flag in memory of his son Steven Eric DiSario, who […]
Body of retired Navy chief recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported the body of Shawnreno Ricks, who was reported missing Friday, has been recovered. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Ricks’ body was found Saturday in the Scioto River, Columbus Police said. Police said Ricks went for a run at Scioto...
‘Ohio State Murders:’ Play written by alumna heads to Broadway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A play written by an Ohio State University alumna detailing her experiences as a Black freshman in the 1950s is heading to Broadway. Written by award-winning playwright Adrienne Kennedy, “Ohio State Murders” follows writer Suzanne Alexander who returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker. Throughout the play, Alexander’s experiences […]
Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more. Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn. Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
Connecting with COSI: New Pterosaurs exhibit coming soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4 meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Joe Wood, director of education interactions and performances at COSI to talk about their upcoming reptile exhibit. “Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” is organized by the American Museum of Natural History. Joe explains how a Pterosaurs differs from a dinosaur […]
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game
View NBC4’s most recent coverage of Landon McChesney in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. […]
