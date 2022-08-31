ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WRBL News 3

Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor’s ire

ATLANTA (AP) – One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals says it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. Wellstar Health System announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens blasted the decision, noting the hospital’s […]
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Volunteers needed for new program launched by sheriff

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said she has multiple goals with the start of a new volunteer program – including bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement. “I believe this new program will help educate citizens on the role of responsibilities of the sheriff’s office, but we...
claytoncountyga.gov

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Performance Management in partnership with Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will host an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in person event on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is open to eligible Clayton County residents in need of assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19. Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex, GA 30273. #Claytonconnected.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta mayor says he was blindsided by Atlanta Medical Center closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wellstar has informed its employees that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Medical Center is only one of two trauma centers in metro Atlanta that can take care of people with critical injuries like gunshots, burns, blunt force trauma, etc.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People across metro Atlanta are still extremely concerned after the announcement that one of only two level one trauma hospitals in Atlanta is about to shut its doors. Now, the impending shutdown of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is taking center stage in the race for governor.
ATLANTA, GA
Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Production company owner says passion for video goes back to his teen years

When Nigel Washington was a student at Chamblee High School, a teacher suggested that he look into the school’s new broadcast video program. He immersed himself in both the creative and the technical parts of broadcasting. “I decided then and there what I wanted to do with my life,” Washington said, recalling the in-house news broadcasts he helped create as a high school student.
DECATUR, GA
WMAZ

Scammers taking millions from unsuspecting Georgia seniors

ATLANTA — For Seniors, the cellphone and the computer can be your best friend or your worst enemy. If you fall for a scam, you could lose everything. The United States Public Interest Group and the Wall Street Journal report a whopping one billion robocalls last year and 12 billion text scams just last month.
alreporter.com

GreeneTrack has closed after tax ruling, other casinos will follow

After a July tax bill that was higher than monthly revenue, GreeneTrack casino in Eutaw closed for business over the weekend. GreeneTrack, the state’s second oldest dog track and only minority owned, non-Native American casino, was rocked in June by an Alabama Supreme Court opinion enforcing a 13-year-old tax assessment claiming the track owed more than $106 million in taxes and fees. The opinion also essentially implemented a new tax structure for electronic bingo casinos in the state, which stacked state taxes – for which the casinos had historically been exempt – on top of gaming taxes.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
CBS 46

Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Valerie Boyd among others honored with half-staff flags around Georgia

Flags around Georgia hang at half-staff today to honor Valerie Boyd, biographer of Zora Neale Hurston and University of Georgia associate professor. Boyd died on Feb. 12 after a five-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Boyd was honored along with many other notable Georgians that have died including military service members,...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

