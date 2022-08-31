Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Hiker Dies After Being Stricken on New Hampshire Trail
KILKENNY, N.H. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has died after she was stricken with a medical condition on a New Hampshire hiking trail, New Hampshire Fish & Game said. Conservation officers were notified at about 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female hiker was suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny.
3 Louisiana Officers Arrested in Separate Cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two officers in Louisiana's capital city face charges after one allegedly leaked details to drug dealers about an investigation in exchange for cash and the other allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, department officials said. A third officer, who has since been fired, was charged...
Air Pollution Notice Issued for Colorado's Front Range
DENVER (AP) — Colorado health authorities issued an advisory on Monday for unhealthy levels of ozone pollution in the Front Range urban corridor along the eastern flank of the Rocky Mountains. Ozone levels were expected to reach levels that could cause respiratory problems in sensitive individuals, the Colorado Department...
Truck Tire Blowout Causes Crash, Killing 11-Year-Old Girl
SUSSEX, Va. (AP) — A two-vehicle crash caused by a truck tire blowout has claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl, Virginia State Police said. The Progress-Index reports that the wreck happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 301, also known as Blue Star Highway, that runs adjacent to Interstate 95, state police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.
Fast-Moving California Wildfire Prompts Evacuations of Thousands of Residents
(Reuters) - A rapidly moving fire in Northern California had burned about 4,000 acres (1,620 hectares) of land by Saturday morning and prompted evacuations of thousands of residents, some of whom were also injured. The blaze, called the Mill Fire, started on Friday nearly 230 miles (370 km) north of...
Woman Dies in 900-Foot Fall From Colorado Mountain Peak
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous peak in the Rocky Mountains near Aspen, the Pitkin County Sheriff's office said. The woman was hiking solo on Capitol Peak when a witness saw her fall into an area known as Pierre Lakes Basin on Saturday morning, according to the sheriff's office. The witness said a rock handhold the victim had been using gave way.
1 Dead, 9 Missing After Floatplane Crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
