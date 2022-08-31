Read full article on original website
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Fiery Traffic Collision
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one person lost their life in a fiery crash involving two vehicles on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley. Los Angeles County Fire Department and City of Industry Sheriff’s Sation received a call around 5:40 p.m. of a traffic collision with a person trapped on North Mangate and East Temple avenues.
15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents tomorrow
More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline. The fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major delivery Upper Feeder pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a large leak. After a temporary fix earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the pipeline in its entirety.Residents living in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be...
Fatal traffic collision prompts road closures in Malibu
One person died in a traffic collision in Malibu Sunday. All northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road were closed from PCH to Civic Center Way. All PCH lanes were closed from Civic Center Way to Malibu Canyon, the city announced. People who usually drive through the area were encouraged to take an alternative route. At […]
Evacuations ordered as brush fire spreads to 4,600 acres in Castaic area, closes 5 Freeway
Evacuations were being ordered as a brush fire spread to at least 4,600 acres in the Castaic area, shutting down the 5 Freeway.
2 Rushed to Trauma Center After 2 Big Rigs, 2 Vehicles Collide in Labor Day Weekend Traffic
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were rushed to a trauma center after two big rigs and two cars collided on busy Interstate 5 near… Read more "2 Rushed to Trauma Center After 2 Big Rigs, 2 Vehicles Collide in Labor Day Weekend Traffic"
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Vehicle Flies Off 5 Freeway In Castaic
A vehicle flew off of the 5 Freeway in Castaic in a single-car crash late Wednesday night. About 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a single vehicle near the 5 Freeway south of the Parker Road exit, accorrding to California Highway Patrol (CHP) logs.
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday in Gardena, authorities said. The woman was in the 2800 block of Rosecrans Avenue when she was struck at about 12:20 a.m. by a vehicle going westbound on Rosecrans, according to Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department.
LAPD Officers Admitted Jermaine Petit Wasn’t Holding Gun Before Shooting Him
The Los Angeles Police Department identified Sergeant Brett Hayhoe and Officer Daryl Glover Jr. as the shooters of 41-year-old Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park on July 18. Body-worn camera footage shows that both officers admit Petit was not holding a gun before shooting him. Glover is the son of Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) Vice President Jerretta Sandoz. She is the union director of the LAPD division her son is assigned to. In this role, one of her responsibilities is defending police officers who shoot people — like her son.
Castaic Home Destroyed by Powerful ‘Route Fire’
Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one home was lost to the 5,208-acre Route Fire in Castaic, fire officials confirmed at a press conference Thursday morning, Sept.1. The blaze charred a mobile home on the 34900 block of Ridge Route Road between Castaic Lake and southbound lanes of Interstate 5.
1 Killed in Semi vs. Sedan Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Kern County, CA: A traffic collision between a semi and small sedan occurred on Sierra Highway at Avenue N in the city of Lancaster leaving one person trapped and fatally injured. A semi was traveling north on Sierra Highway on Thursday, Sept. 1, when it collided with a Ford...
New dashcam video shows moments leading up to South LA crash that killed 2 innocent victims
An LAPD spokesperson initially said officers were not in pursuit when the crash happened, but a preliminary police report that was later released by the agency states that officers were chasing the suspect.
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Rolling Hills-Area Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed when her vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
2 dead, children rescued after shooting in Westlake
Police rescued two young children following a shooting in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles that left two people dead and the suspect injured Tuesday night. The incident began with a dispute inside the Paseo at Californian apartments on West 6th Street near South Bonnie Brae Street and ended with a shooting in the parking […]
Concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum leaves fan knocked out
INGLEWOOD – The Daily Mail is reporting that a brawl broke out at the Chris Brown concert held Aug. 26 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Two men were filmed fighting at a Chris Brown gig in California next to an unconscious woman one of them had just knocked out.
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal, and urged people to help reduce demand for electricity by turning their thermostats up to 85 degrees (29 Celsius) if they won’t be at home over the holiday weekend. The Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through about 4,625 acres (1,872 hectares) of hills containing scattered houses. Interstate 5, a major north-south route, was closed by a blaze that burned several hundred acres in only a few hours. Media reports showed a wall of flames advancing uphill and smoke billowing thousands of feet into the air while planes dumped water from nearby Castaic Lake. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings but a mobile home park with 94 residences was evacuated.
Nine Years After Going Missing At Castaic Lake, Still No Trace Of Bryce Laspisa
Nine years after Bryce Laspisa’s crashed car was found at Castaic Lake, he is still nowhere to be found. “Aug. 30th marks 9 years since we lost Bryce,” read a statement from Laspisa’s family posted to the Find Bryce Laspisa Facebook page. “Still no answers or closure. Bryce, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”
