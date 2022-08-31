Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball sweeps LSU, Tiger Challenge to remain undefeated during 2022 season
Penn State took yet another squad down in dominant fashion. The No. 21 blue and white remained undefeated, beating host LSU 3-0 in its final match of the Tiger Challenge. The victory was their third of the weekend and sixth straight for the Nittany Lions to start the year. With this triumph the team improved its lifetime record of 4-0 against LSU.
Digital Collegian
Ray Guy Award names Penn State football punter Barney Amor to weekly award, annual watch list
Penn State punter Barney Amor was nominated to the Ray Guy Award watch list, the annual honor that recognizes college football’s best punter. Amor shined in the blue and white’s 35-31 win as the sixth-year senior punted eight times for 375 yards, coming out to an average of 46.9 yards per punt. The Nittany Lion had multiple punts land inside the 20- and 10-yard lines.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Sean Clifford named Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after win over Purdue
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is already taking home some hardware just a week into his sixth season. Clifford was named a Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week beside Nebraska running back Anthony Grant. In Penn State’s Week 1 victory over Purdue, Clifford completed 20 of 37 pass attempts...
Digital Collegian
Scott's Roasting comes to Beaver Stadium for 2022 football season
Scott’s Roasting, a food stand serving pork and other dishes, will be at all home games for the 2022 Penn State football season, according to a Facebook post from the company. According to the post, they will be located inside Beaver Stadium at Gate C on the ground level.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer downs George Mason on the road
Penn State took a trip to Fairfax, Virginia, looking to continue its winning streak after a slow start to the season. The blue and white got in the groove of things as they defeated George Mason 3-1. The Nittany Lions got off to a fast start in the match and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer travels to George Mason in quick turnaround after thrilling victory
Penn State will be looking to stay in the win column with a matchup against George Mason on Monday night. The Nittany Lions will have a quick turnaround after winning a thriller against West Virginia 3-2 on Friday. The blue and white battled back in the second half, scoring two...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten football roundup | Ohio State comes back to beat Notre Dame, Michigan and Wisconsin cruise
Penn State took care of business Thursday night, which kicked off the Big Ten’s Week 1 matchups. The Nittany Lions defeated Purdue 35-31 on a last-minute touchdown drive to kick off their 2022 season 1-0. The rest of the Big Ten, other than Purdue and Illinois, who both took...
Digital Collegian
Penn State baseball picks up commitment from local pitcher, first baseman as part of 2023 class
Coach Rob Cooper and Penn State added another in-state prospect Thursday night. Left-handed pitcher and first baseman Jack Messina announced his commitment via Twitter. Hailing from State College, Messina won't have to travel far to join the Nittany Lions after he graduates in 2023. At 6-foot-1, the 205-pound senior plays...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey gets back in the win column with road victory over Albany
Penn State, after falling to Louisville in their last contest, needed to get out to a hot start if it wanted to bounce back. The Nittany Lions did just that, wasting no time getting on the scoreboard. Penn State rallied to a 6-2 victory over Albany. The Nittany Lions countered...
Digital Collegian
I visited Yallah Taco, El Jefe’s Taqueria for a breakfast burrito showdown | Review
If you are a fan of the Mexican munchies offered at downtown State College’s Yallah Taco and El Jefe’s Taqueria, you would be pleased to hear that they not only serve late-night delights but also a plethora of breakfast selections. My curiosity took hold when I discovered this...
