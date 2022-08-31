ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State women's volleyball sweeps LSU, Tiger Challenge to remain undefeated during 2022 season

Penn State took yet another squad down in dominant fashion. The No. 21 blue and white remained undefeated, beating host LSU 3-0 in its final match of the Tiger Challenge. The victory was their third of the weekend and sixth straight for the Nittany Lions to start the year. With this triumph the team improved its lifetime record of 4-0 against LSU.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Ray Guy Award names Penn State football punter Barney Amor to weekly award, annual watch list

Penn State punter Barney Amor was nominated to the Ray Guy Award watch list, the annual honor that recognizes college football’s best punter. Amor shined in the blue and white’s 35-31 win as the sixth-year senior punted eight times for 375 yards, coming out to an average of 46.9 yards per punt. The Nittany Lion had multiple punts land inside the 20- and 10-yard lines.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State men’s soccer downs George Mason on the road

Penn State took a trip to Fairfax, Virginia, looking to continue its winning streak after a slow start to the season. The blue and white got in the groove of things as they defeated George Mason 3-1. The Nittany Lions got off to a fast start in the match and...
FAIRFAX, VA
