Penn State took yet another squad down in dominant fashion. The No. 21 blue and white remained undefeated, beating host LSU 3-0 in its final match of the Tiger Challenge. The victory was their third of the weekend and sixth straight for the Nittany Lions to start the year. With this triumph the team improved its lifetime record of 4-0 against LSU.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO